Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership: Notice to Holders of the RESPARC II Securities (deutsch)




19.12.18 20:21
dpa-AFX

RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership: Notice to Holders of the RESPARC II Securities



^


DGAP-News: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership / Schlagwort(e):


Sonstiges/Sonstiges


RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership: Notice to Holders of the RESPARC II


Securities



19.12.2018 / 20:21


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



THE BELOW ANNOUNCEMENT IS MADE AT THE REQUEST OF HSH NORDBANK AG (THE


"BANK"). THE STATEMENTS AND CONCLUSIONS SET OUT THEREIN AND IN THE


TERMINATION NOTICE REFERRED TO THEREIN (TOGETHER WITH THE ANNOUNCEMENT, THE


"NOTIFICATION BY THE BANK") ARE SOLELY THOSE OF THE BANK.



THE PRINCIPAL PAYING AGENT DOES NOT EXPRESS ANY VIEW ON THE CONTENT


(INCLUDING THE ACCURACY THEREOF) OR IMPLICATION OR ON THE VALIDITY, EFFECT


(LEGAL OR OTHERWISE) OR ENFORCEABILITY OF THE NOTIFICATION BY THE BANK.



INVESTORS ARE URGED TO CONSULT THEIR LEGAL AND FINANCIAL ADVISORS WITH


REGARDS TO ALL ASPECTS OF THE NOTIFICATION BY THE BANK AND ITS EFFECT.



RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership



ISIN-Code: DE0009842542



Notice to Holders of the RESPARC II Securities (RESPARC II Securityholders)



Pursuant to Clause 5.2 of the paying agency agreement dated 26 May 2003 (the


"RESPARC II Paying Agency Agreement") and § 15 of the Terms and Conditions


of the RESPARC II Securities, the Principal Paying Agent hereby provides


notice of the receipt of a termination notice from HSH Nordbank AG dated 10


December 2018 (the "Termination Notice") relating to the EUR 500,000,000 LB


Kiel Re-Engineered Silent Participation Assimilated Regulatory Capital


(RESPARC) Securities participation agreement dated 23 May 2003 between HSH


Nordbank AG as bank and RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership, as silent


partner (the "RESPARC II Participation Agreement").



The annex to such Termination Notice sets out the following information


which is provided in its entirety by HSH Nordbank AG:



"The termination of the RESPARC II Participation Agreement is carried out


pursuant to Clause 7(3) thereof, and will be effective as of 31 December


2020.



The prior approval of the European Central Bank required for termination of


the RESPARC II Participation Agreement pursuant to Clause 7(6) thereof was


obtained on 2 November 2018.



The Termination Notice sets forth the Repayment Date as 30 June 2021, and


the Repayment Amount as the book value of the silent contribution as


determined in HSH Nordbank AG's balance sheet for its fiscal year 2020,


pursuant to and in accordance with the RESPARC II Participation Agreement."



The annex further states the following:



"On the Repayment Date, HSH Nordbank AG (or in its behalf, HSBC Trustee


(C.I.) Limited, as the fiduciary) will pay an amount equal to the Repayment


Amount falling due in accordance with the RESPARC II Participation


Agreement. Such payment by HSH Nordbank AG to [.] the Principal Paying Agent


will be in satisfaction of RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership's


obligation to make such payment as the Issuer, to Clearstream Frankfurt


through [.] the Principal Paying Agent. The provisions concerning the


information provided in this paragraph, along with further details governing


repayment and redemption of the RESPARC II Securities, are set forth under §


7 and § 9 of the Terms and Conditions of the RESPARC II Securities and


Clauses 4.3 to 4.5 of the RESPARC II Paying Agency Agreement.



[...] pursuant to § 7(3) of the Terms and Conditions of the RESPARC II


Securities, RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership, as the Issuer, will


notify the Termination Date and Repayment Date to [...] the RESPARC II


Securityholders, in accordance with § 15 of the same Terms and Conditions,


with a notice period of not less than 30 and not greater than 60 days."



Deutsche Bank AG 19 December 2018



in its capacity as Principal Paying Agent




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



19.12.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership


22 Grenville Street


JE4 8PX St.Helier/Jersey Channel Islands


Großbritannien


Telefon: -


Fax: -


E-Mail: info@resparcs.com


Internet: www.resparcs.com


ISIN: DE0009842542


WKN: 984254


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard);


Amsterdam





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



760623 19.12.2018



°






Aktuell
Börsengang des Jahres - Nächster Riesendeal von Börsenstar David Stadnyk
nach 1.871% und 14.143% - IT Service Hot Stock 2019

Nerds On Site Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
37,65 € 37,55 € 0,10 € +0,27% 19.12./18:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0009842542 984254 53,14 € 34,25 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		37,001 € 0,00%  05.12.18
Frankfurt 37,65 € +0,27%  11:01
Hamburg 37,65 € +0,27%  11:10
Stuttgart 37,65 € +0,27%  17:48
Berlin 37,66 € +0,27%  17:29
Düsseldorf 36,83 € +0,05%  17:30
München 40,711 € 0,00%  30.11.18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium-Lagerstätte mit 1 Mrd. $ Barwert und 125 Mio. $ Cash-flow. 23 mal mehr als Börsenwert - Bester Lithium Aktientip 2019

LSC Lithium Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...