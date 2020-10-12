DGAP-News: Pressemitteilung: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Mailand (deutsch)
Pressemitteilung: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Mailand
Pressemitteilung: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Mailand
MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ ERÖFFNET BÜRO IN MAILAND
Zürich, 12. Oktober 2020
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) erweitert ihre Präsenz in Europa mit der Eröffnung
eines Büros in Mailand, um den italienischen Markt noch besser zu bedienen.
Die Büroeröffnung in Mailand ist Teil der geplanten Expansion von Leonteq,
um ihre globale Präsenz zu erweitern. Nachdem sich Leonteqs Aktivitäten in
Italien laufend verstärken, ist dies ein natürlicher nächster Schritt, um
das Geschäftswachstum zu unterstützen und die Kundenbedürfnisse noch besser
zu erfüllen. Im Laufe der letzten Jahre hat sich Italien zu einem
vielversprechenden Markt für strukturierte Produkte entwickelt mit über
1'000 Leonteq-Zertifikate kotiert an der EuroTLX und der SeDeX. Leonteq
bietet seit 2016 Zertifikate an der EuroTLX-Börse an und hat vor einem Jahr,
im Oktober 2019, ihr erstes Produkt an der SeDeX emittiert. Die anhaltende
Nachfrage nach strukturierten Produkten in Italien führte auch dazu, dass
Anfang dieses Jahres erstmals Produkte von EFG International über die
Technologieplattform von Leonteq an der EuroTLX emittiert wurden.
Die lokale Geschäftstätigkeit von Leonteq in Mailand, welche Anfang Oktober
2020 aufgenommen wurde, wird von Marco Occhetti, Managing Director und
Leiter Südeuropa bei Leonteq, geleitet. Marco Occhetti kam 2015 zu Leonteq
und hat in den letzten Jahren das Angebot für den italienischen Markt
aufgebaut. Bevor er zu Leonteq stiess, leitete Marco Occhetti sechs Jahre
lang das Private Banking Investment-Solutions-Geschäft der Commerzbank im
Tessin und in Südeuropa und war von 2007 bis 2009 Vice President Equity
Derivatives bei der Deutschen Bank, wo er institutionelle Kunden betreute.
Davor war er bei Morgan Stanley im Bereich Institutional Equity Derivates
sowie bei der Commerzbank tätig.
Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns sehr, unser Büro in Italien
zu eröffnen. Diese Expansion unterstreicht unser Engagement auf dem
italienischen Markt sowie die Bedeutung dieser Region für Leonteq.»
«Es freut uns, endlich eine physische Präsenz in Italien zu haben und enger
mit unseren Kunden und Partnern zusammenzuarbeiten, um unser Angebot an
strukturierten Produkten und Dienstleistungen zu erweitern», fügte Marco
Occhetti hinzu.
KONTAKT
Media Relations
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com
Investor Relations
+41 58 800 1855
investorrelations@leonteq.com
LEONTEQ
Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche
mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer
eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative
Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die
Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab.
Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als
Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt
Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von
kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das
Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 11 Ländern präsent, welche
über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss
Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com
DISCLAIMER
This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for
information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press
release and all materials, documents and information used therein or
distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form
part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell
or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for
shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment
activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies
of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to
any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is
restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or
from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by
law.
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a
substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,
development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general
market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in
securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks
and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is
very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental
actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease
(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's
operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19
outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic
instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the
affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the
general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain
uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these
uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither
the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective
bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to
prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any
of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this
press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or
circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
