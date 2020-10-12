DGAP-News: Pressemitteilung: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Mailand (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

12.10.20 07:00
dpa-AFX

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Expansion


12.10.2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ ERÖFFNET BÜRO IN MAILAND



Zürich, 12. Oktober 2020



Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) erweitert ihre Präsenz in Europa mit der Eröffnung


eines Büros in Mailand, um den italienischen Markt noch besser zu bedienen.



Die Büroeröffnung in Mailand ist Teil der geplanten Expansion von Leonteq,


um ihre globale Präsenz zu erweitern. Nachdem sich Leonteqs Aktivitäten in


Italien laufend verstärken, ist dies ein natürlicher nächster Schritt, um


das Geschäftswachstum zu unterstützen und die Kundenbedürfnisse noch besser


zu erfüllen. Im Laufe der letzten Jahre hat sich Italien zu einem


vielversprechenden Markt für strukturierte Produkte entwickelt mit über


1'000 Leonteq-Zertifikate kotiert an der EuroTLX und der SeDeX. Leonteq


bietet seit 2016 Zertifikate an der EuroTLX-Börse an und hat vor einem Jahr,


im Oktober 2019, ihr erstes Produkt an der SeDeX emittiert. Die anhaltende


Nachfrage nach strukturierten Produkten in Italien führte auch dazu, dass


Anfang dieses Jahres erstmals Produkte von EFG International über die


Technologieplattform von Leonteq an der EuroTLX emittiert wurden.



Die lokale Geschäftstätigkeit von Leonteq in Mailand, welche Anfang Oktober


2020 aufgenommen wurde, wird von Marco Occhetti, Managing Director und


Leiter Südeuropa bei Leonteq, geleitet. Marco Occhetti kam 2015 zu Leonteq


und hat in den letzten Jahren das Angebot für den italienischen Markt


aufgebaut. Bevor er zu Leonteq stiess, leitete Marco Occhetti sechs Jahre


lang das Private Banking Investment-Solutions-Geschäft der Commerzbank im


Tessin und in Südeuropa und war von 2007 bis 2009 Vice President Equity


Derivatives bei der Deutschen Bank, wo er institutionelle Kunden betreute.


Davor war er bei Morgan Stanley im Bereich Institutional Equity Derivates


sowie bei der Commerzbank tätig.



Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns sehr, unser Büro in Italien


zu eröffnen. Diese Expansion unterstreicht unser Engagement auf dem


italienischen Markt sowie die Bedeutung dieser Region für Leonteq.»



«Es freut uns, endlich eine physische Präsenz in Italien zu haben und enger


mit unseren Kunden und Partnern zusammenzuarbeiten, um unser Angebot an


strukturierten Produkten und Dienstleistungen zu erweitern», fügte Marco


Occhetti hinzu.



KONTAKT


Media Relations


+41 58 800 1844


media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations


+41 58 800 1855


investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ


Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche


mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer


eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative


Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die


Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab.


Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als


Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt


Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von


kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das


Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 11 Ländern präsent, welche


über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss


Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com



DISCLAIMER


This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for


information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press


release and all materials, documents and information used therein or


distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form


part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell


or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for


shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment


activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies


of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to


any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is


restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or


from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by


law.



This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"


"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar


expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and


unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a


substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,


development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these


statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general


market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in


securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks


and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is


very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental


actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease


(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's


operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19


outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic


instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the


affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the


general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain


uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these


uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither


the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective


bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to


prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any


of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this


press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or


circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1139963 12.10.2020 CET/CEST



°






