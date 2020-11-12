DGAP-News: Pressemitteilung: Änderung in der Geschäftsleitung (deutsch)
Pressemitteilung: Änderung in der Geschäftsleitung
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
Pressemitteilung: Änderung in der Geschäftsleitung
12.11.2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
MEDIENMITTEILUNG | ÄNDERUNG IN DER GESCHÄFTSLEITUNG
Zürich, 12. November 2020
Der Verwaltungsrat von Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) hat Alessandro Ricci zum Head
Investment Solutions und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung ernannt. Er folgt auf
David Schmid, der Leonteq nach zwölfjähriger Tätigkeit für das Unternehmen
verlassen wird.
Alessandro Ricci (1974), derzeit stellvertretender Head Investment Solutions
sowie Head Switzerland & EMEA, ist spätestens per 1. Januar 2021,
vorbehältlich regulatorischer Genehmigung, zum Head Investment Solutions und
neuen Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung ernannt worden. Er trat im Juni 2020 in
Leonteq ein, nachdem er bereits 2016/2017 als Head Sales EMEA für das
Unternehmen tätig gewesen war.
Von 2017 bis 2020 war Alessandro Ricci Co-Head Derivatives & Head of
Structured Products bei Exane, und von 2008 bis 2016 hatte er verschiedene
Führungsfunktionen in der Structured Products Division bei Nomura
International inne. Davor war er von 2004 bis 2008 bei Lehman Brothers im
Bereich Equity Derivatives Sales and Structuring und von 2000 bis 2002 bei
McKinsey als Business Analyst tätig. Alessandro Ricci ist italienischer und
britischer Staatsangehöriger und hat einen Master of Science in Mechanical
Engineering an der Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II sowie einen
MBA in Finance an der Columbia Business School in New York absolviert.
David Schmid stiess im Jahr 2008 zum Unternehmen und wurde 2016 zum Mitglied
der Geschäftsleitung von Leonteq ernannt, wo er für die Emission und
Distribution von strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz, Europa und Asien
verantwortlich war.
Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq, sagte: «David Schmid trug während seiner Zeit
bei Leonteq massgeblich zur Erweiterung unseres Produktangebots und unserer
Marktpräsenz, insbesondere in der Schweiz und in Asien, bei. Wir sind ihm
für seine langjährigen Dienste zu grossem Dank verpflichtet und wünschen ihm
für die Zukunft alles Gute.»
Lukas Ruflin ergänzte: «Wir freuen uns, mit Alessandro Ricci einen idealen
Nachfolger anzukündigen, der unser Geschäft, unsere Kunden und unser Team
sehr gut kennt. Seine Branchenerfahrung und seine Führungsqualitäten werden
uns dabei helfen, Leonteq in diesem sich rasch ändernden Umfeld punkto
Wachstum und Profitabilität in die nächste Entwicklungsphase zu führen.»
KONTAKT
Media Relations
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com
Investor Relations
+41 58 800 1855
investorrelations@leonteq.com
LEONTEQ
Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche
mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer
eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative
Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die
Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab.
Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als
Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt
Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von
kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das
Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 11 Ländern präsent, welche
über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss
Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com
DISCLAIMER
This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for
information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press
release and all materials, documents and information used therein or
distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form
part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell
or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for
shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment
activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies
of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to
any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is
restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or
from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by
law.
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a
substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,
development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general
market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in
securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks
and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is
very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental
actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease
(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's
operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19
outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic
instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the
affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the
general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain
uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these
uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither
the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective
bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to
prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any
of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this
press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or
circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
