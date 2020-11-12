DGAP-News: Pressemitteilung: Änderung in der Geschäftsleitung (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

Pressemitteilung: Änderung in der Geschäftsleitung



Pressemitteilung: Änderung in der Geschäftsleitung



MEDIENMITTEILUNG | ÄNDERUNG IN DER GESCHÄFTSLEITUNG



Zürich, 12. November 2020



Der Verwaltungsrat von Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) hat Alessandro Ricci zum Head


Investment Solutions und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung ernannt. Er folgt auf


David Schmid, der Leonteq nach zwölfjähriger Tätigkeit für das Unternehmen


verlassen wird.



Alessandro Ricci (1974), derzeit stellvertretender Head Investment Solutions


sowie Head Switzerland & EMEA, ist spätestens per 1. Januar 2021,


vorbehältlich regulatorischer Genehmigung, zum Head Investment Solutions und


neuen Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung ernannt worden. Er trat im Juni 2020 in


Leonteq ein, nachdem er bereits 2016/2017 als Head Sales EMEA für das


Unternehmen tätig gewesen war.



Von 2017 bis 2020 war Alessandro Ricci Co-Head Derivatives & Head of


Structured Products bei Exane, und von 2008 bis 2016 hatte er verschiedene


Führungsfunktionen in der Structured Products Division bei Nomura


International inne. Davor war er von 2004 bis 2008 bei Lehman Brothers im


Bereich Equity Derivatives Sales and Structuring und von 2000 bis 2002 bei


McKinsey als Business Analyst tätig. Alessandro Ricci ist italienischer und


britischer Staatsangehöriger und hat einen Master of Science in Mechanical


Engineering an der Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II sowie einen


MBA in Finance an der Columbia Business School in New York absolviert.



David Schmid stiess im Jahr 2008 zum Unternehmen und wurde 2016 zum Mitglied


der Geschäftsleitung von Leonteq ernannt, wo er für die Emission und


Distribution von strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz, Europa und Asien


verantwortlich war.



Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq, sagte: «David Schmid trug während seiner Zeit


bei Leonteq massgeblich zur Erweiterung unseres Produktangebots und unserer


Marktpräsenz, insbesondere in der Schweiz und in Asien, bei. Wir sind ihm


für seine langjährigen Dienste zu grossem Dank verpflichtet und wünschen ihm


für die Zukunft alles Gute.»



Lukas Ruflin ergänzte: «Wir freuen uns, mit Alessandro Ricci einen idealen


Nachfolger anzukündigen, der unser Geschäft, unsere Kunden und unser Team


sehr gut kennt. Seine Branchenerfahrung und seine Führungsqualitäten werden


uns dabei helfen, Leonteq in diesem sich rasch ändernden Umfeld punkto


Wachstum und Profitabilität in die nächste Entwicklungsphase zu führen.»



KONTAKT


Media Relations


+41 58 800 1844


media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations


+41 58 800 1855


investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ


Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche


mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer


eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative


Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die


Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab.


Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als


Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt


Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von


kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das


Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 11 Ländern präsent, welche


über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss


Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com



Bitte warten...