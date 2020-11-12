DGAP-News: Pressemitteilung: Änderung in der Geschäftsleitung (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Leonteq":

Pressemitteilung: Änderung in der Geschäftsleitung

^

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie

Pressemitteilung: Änderung in der Geschäftsleitung

12.11.2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.



53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

MEDIENMITTEILUNG | ÄNDERUNG IN DER GESCHÄFTSLEITUNG

Zürich, 12. November 2020

Der Verwaltungsrat von Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) hat Alessandro Ricci zum Head

Investment Solutions und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung ernannt. Er folgt auf

David Schmid, der Leonteq nach zwölfjähriger Tätigkeit für das Unternehmen

verlassen wird.

Alessandro Ricci (1974), derzeit stellvertretender Head Investment Solutions

sowie Head Switzerland & EMEA, ist spätestens per 1. Januar 2021,

vorbehältlich regulatorischer Genehmigung, zum Head Investment Solutions und

neuen Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung ernannt worden. Er trat im Juni 2020 in

Leonteq ein, nachdem er bereits 2016/2017 als Head Sales EMEA für das

Unternehmen tätig gewesen war.

Von 2017 bis 2020 war Alessandro Ricci Co-Head Derivatives & Head of

Structured Products bei Exane, und von 2008 bis 2016 hatte er verschiedene

Führungsfunktionen in der Structured Products Division bei Nomura

International inne. Davor war er von 2004 bis 2008 bei Lehman Brothers im

Bereich Equity Derivatives Sales and Structuring und von 2000 bis 2002 bei

McKinsey als Business Analyst tätig. Alessandro Ricci ist italienischer und

britischer Staatsangehöriger und hat einen Master of Science in Mechanical

Engineering an der Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II sowie einen

MBA in Finance an der Columbia Business School in New York absolviert.

David Schmid stiess im Jahr 2008 zum Unternehmen und wurde 2016 zum Mitglied

der Geschäftsleitung von Leonteq ernannt, wo er für die Emission und

Distribution von strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz, Europa und Asien

verantwortlich war.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq, sagte: «David Schmid trug während seiner Zeit

bei Leonteq massgeblich zur Erweiterung unseres Produktangebots und unserer

Marktpräsenz, insbesondere in der Schweiz und in Asien, bei. Wir sind ihm

für seine langjährigen Dienste zu grossem Dank verpflichtet und wünschen ihm

für die Zukunft alles Gute.»

Lukas Ruflin ergänzte: «Wir freuen uns, mit Alessandro Ricci einen idealen

Nachfolger anzukündigen, der unser Geschäft, unsere Kunden und unser Team

sehr gut kennt. Seine Branchenerfahrung und seine Führungsqualitäten werden

uns dabei helfen, Leonteq in diesem sich rasch ändernden Umfeld punkto

Wachstum und Profitabilität in die nächste Entwicklungsphase zu führen.»

KONTAKT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ

Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche

mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer

eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative

Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die

Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab.

Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als

Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt

Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von

kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das

Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 11 Ländern präsent, welche

über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss

Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for

information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press

release and all materials, documents and information used therein or

distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form

part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell

or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for

shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or

subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment

activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies

of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to

any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is

restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or

from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by

law.

This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.

statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"

"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar

expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and

unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a

substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,

development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or

subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these

statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general

market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in

securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks

and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is

very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental

actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease

(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's

operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19

outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic

instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the

affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the

general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain

uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these

uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither

the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective

bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to

prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any

of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this

press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or

circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1147514 12.11.2020 CET/CEST

°