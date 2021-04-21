DGAP-News: PolyPeptide Group lanciert Börsengang an der Schweizer Börse und legt Preisspanne bei CHF 57 bis CHF 68 pro Aktie fest (deutsch)
Zug, 21. April 2021 - PolyPeptide Group AG («PolyPeptide» oder «die
Gruppe»), ein weltweit führender Entwickler und Hersteller von Peptiden, gab
heute die Lancierung ihres Börsengangs (IPO) an der Schweizer Börse (SIX)
bekannt. Die Veröffentlichung des Kotierungsprospektes und der Start der
Bookbuilding-Periode erfolgen heute.
- Das Angebot umfasst bis zu 3'508'772 neue Aktien und bis zu 8'516'625
bestehende Aktien, mit einer Mehrzuteilungsoption von bis zu 1'748'284
bestehenden Aktien.
- Die Preisspanne für die angebotenen Aktien wurde bei CHF 57 bis CHF 68 pro
Aktie festgelegt und wird zu einem Angebotsvolumen führen von rund CHF 664
Millionen bis CHF 779 Millionen, bzw. von CHF 764 Millionen bis CHF 896
Millionen falls die Mehrzuteilungsoption vollständig ausgeübt wird.
- Unter der Annahme der vollständigen Platzierung der angebotenen Aktien und
der vollständigen Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption wird der Streubesitz
(Free Float) voraussichtlich 40% betragen.
- Die Angebotsperiode beginnt heute, 21. April 2021, und endet
voraussichtlich am 28. April 2021.
- Die Kotierung und der erste Handelstag erfolgen voraussichtlich am 29.
April 2021.
- Eine Online-Medienkonferenz ist für heute, 21. April 2021, um 9:30 Uhr
MESZ angesetzt - siehe Seite 4.
Zusammenfassung des Angebots
Das Angebot umfasst bis zu 3'508'772 neue Aktien sowie bis zu 8'516'625
bestehende Aktien, die vom Alleinaktionär der Gruppe, Draupnir Holding BV,
angeboten werden. Zudem hat der verkaufende Aktionär eine
Mehrzuteilungsoption von bis zu 1'748'284 bestehenden Aktien gewährt.
PolyPeptide strebt einen Bruttoerlös von CHF 200 Millionen aus dem Verkauf
neuer Aktien im Rahmen des Angebots an, und der verkaufende Aktionär
beabsichtigt, nach Abschluss des Angebots (einschliesslich einer etwaigen
Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption) eine Beteiligung von mindestens 60% an
PolyPeptide zu behalten.
Die Preisspanne für die angebotenen Aktien wurde bei CHF 57 bis CHF 68 pro
Aktie festgelegt, entsprechend einem Angebotsvolumen von CHF 664 Millionen
bis CHF 779 Millionen, bzw. von CHF 764 Millionen bis CHF 896 Millionen
falls die Mehrzuteilungsoption vollständig ausgeübt wird. Unter der Annahme
eines Angebotspreises am mittleren Punkt der Angebotspreisspanne wird die
implizite Marktkapitalisierung von PolyPeptide Group auf CHF 2'075 Millionen
geschätzt.
Das Angebot besteht aus einem öffentlichen Angebot in der Schweiz,
Privatplatzierungen in bestimmten Jurisdiktionen ausserhalb der USA und der
Schweiz sowie einem Angebot in den USA an «qualifizierte institutionelle
Käufer» gemäss der Definition in und in Übereinstimmung mit Rule 144A des
U.S. Securities Act von 1933. Angebotene Aktien im Umfang von bis zu CHF 6
Millionen sind zum Kauf durch die Gruppe vorgesehen für Aktien, die
bestimmten berechtigten Mitgliedern des Verwaltungsrates, der
Geschäftsleitung und anderen Senior Managers zugeteilt werden sollen, dies
auch im Zusammenhang mit einem IPO-Bonus, der vom verkaufenden Aktionär
finanziert wird.
Der Bookbuilding-Prozess beginnt heute, 21. April 2021, und endet
voraussichtlich am 28. April 2021 um 12:00 Uhr MESZ für Retail- und
Private-Banking-Investoren bzw. um 15:00 Uhr MESZ für institutionelle
Investoren. Der endgültige Angebotspreis wird voraussichtlich am 29. April
2021 veröffentlicht, vor dem am 29. April 2021 erwarteten Handelsbeginn.
Der Nettoerlös aus dem Verkauf der neuen Aktien durch die Gruppe soll dazu
verwendet werden, die laufenden Investitionsausgaben zu beschleunigen, die
Expansion der Gruppe in verwandte Geschäftsbereiche voranzutreiben und
längerfristig allenfalls weitere organische und nicht-organische
Wachstumsmöglichkeiten zu verfolgen.
Im Zusammenhang mit dem IPO wurde eine Sperrfrist (Lock-Up) für einen
Zeitraum von 180 Kalendertagen nach dem ersten Handelstag für den
verkaufenden Aktionär, die Gesellschaft sowie für Mitglieder des
Verwaltungsrates und der Geschäftsleitung, die Aktien aus dem Angebot im
Rahmen eines IPO-Bonus erhalten, vereinbart, dies vorbehältlich üblicher
Ausnahmen und Verzichtserklärungen der Joint Global Coordinators.
Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley und BofA Securities fungieren als Joint Global
Coordinators und Joint Bookrunners für den geplanten Börsengang. Berenberg,
Danske Bank und Zürcher Kantonalbank fungieren als Joint Bookrunners.
Rothschild & Co. ist unabhängiger Finanzberater von PolyPeptide Group und
des verkaufenden Aktionärs.
Ein führender CDMO und Komplettanbieter für komplexe Peptide
PolyPeptide Group ist ein führender global tätiger unabhängiger
Auftragsentwickler und -Hersteller (CDMO) im Bereich innovativer Peptide,
die als aktiver Inhaltsstoff in therapeutischen Produkten zur Anwendung
kommen. Mit ihren Anfängen im Jahr 1952 ist PolyPeptide der weltweit erste
fokussierte Hersteller von Peptiden und produziert heute rund die Hälfte
aller derzeit zugelassenen Peptidwirkstoffe (ca. 35 von 76). Im Jahr 2020
produzierte PolyPeptide mehr als 1'000 Kilogramm von über 200 Peptid- und
Intermediärprodukten, entsprechend einem geschätzten Marktanteil von 20-25%.
Eine der wichtigsten Wachstumsstrategien von PolyPeptide besteht darin, mit
ihren Kunden von der Grundlagen-forschung bis zur kommerziellen Herstellung
in GMP-Qualität zusammenzuarbeiten. Per 31. Dezember 2020 hatte PolyPeptide
rund 170 laufende kundenspezifische Projekte. Davon befanden sich 31
Produkte im Spätstadium der klinischen Entwicklung (Phase III), was
Grundlage für vielversprechende Wachstumsaussichten bietet. Künftig zielt
PolyPeptide mit ihrer Strategie darauf ab, mehrere Wachstumsmöglichkeiten
durch Innovation sowie durch künftige Expansion in verwandte Bereiche zu
nutzen, insbesondere in die Auftragsherstellung von Oligonukleotiden, die
zunehmend in innovative DNA- und RNA-basierte Therapeutika einfliessen,
sowie in die Herstellung von personalisierter Medizin in Form von
Neoantigen-Therapien.
PolyPeptide verfügt über ein attraktives Finanzprofil mit sehr gutem
organischem Ertragswachstum und starker Cashflow-Generierung. Für das am 31.
Dezember 2020 abgeschlossene Geschäftsjahr wies die Gruppe einen Umsatz von
EUR 223.0 Millionen aus, womit sich das durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstum
(CAGR) für die Jahre 2018-2020 auf 11.5% belief und die kumulative
10-Jahres-CAGR bei über 10% lag. Im Jahr 2020 belief sich das bereinigte
EBITDA [1] auf EUR 62.0 Millionen, entsprechend einer CAGR von 22.4% für
2018-2020 und einer bereinigten EBITDA-Marge [2] von 27.8% für 2020.
Wichtige IPO-Informationen und indikativer IPO-Zeitplan
Eckdaten
Börsenkotierung Schweizer Börse SIX (International
Reporting Standard)
Ticker PPGN
Valorennummer 111 076 085
ISIN CH1110760852
Nennwert CHF 0.01 pro Namenaktie
Preisspanne des CHF 57 - CHF 68 pro Aktie
Angebotspreises
Basisangebot Bis zu 3'508'772 neue Aktien Bis zu
8'516'625 bestehende Aktien
Mehrzuteilungsoption Bis zu 1'748'284 bestehende Aktien (15%
(«Greenshoe») des Basisangebots)
Erwartete Gesamtzahl an 33'200'000 Aktien3
ausgegebenen Aktien nach
dem IPO[1][3] 1.
#footnote_3
Indikativer IPO-Zeitplan
Publikation 21. April 2021
Kotierungsprospekt
Beginn Bookbuilding 21. April 2021
Abschluss Bookbuilding 28. April 2021, um 12:00 Uhr mittags MESZ
für Retailund Private-Banking-Aufträge und
um 15:00 Uhr MESZ für institutionelle
Anleger
Publikation endgültiger 29. April 2021
Angebotspreis und
endgültige Anzahl
angebotener Aktien
Kotierung und erster 29. April 2021
Handelstag
Einbuchung/Lieferung der 3. Mai 2021
angebotenen Aktien gegen
Bezahlung des
Angebotspreises
Letzter Tag zur Ausübung 28. Mai 2021
der Mehrzuteilungsoption
Konsolidierte Jahresabschlüsse 2019 und 2020
Die konsolidierten Jahresabschlüsse von PolyPeptide für 2019 und 2020 sind
verfügbar unter https://group.polypeptide.com/.
Medienkonferenz in der Schweiz
Am 21. April um 9:30 Uhr MESZ führt PolyPeptide Group eine
Online-Medienkonferenz mit Jane Salik, CEO bis zur Börsenkotierung, Raymond
De Vré, CEO ab dem ersten Handelstag, und Jan Fuhr Miller, CFO, durch. Um an
der Medienkonferenz teilzunehmen, schreiben Sie bitte an
info@lemongrass.agency und geben Sie Ihren Namen, Ihr derzeitiges
Aufenthaltsland, Ihr Unternehmen und Ihre E-Mail-Adresse an.
Kontakt
PolyPeptide Group
Michael Stäheli, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
michael.staeheli@polypeptide.com
+41 41 723 20 34
Lemongrass Communications
karin.rhomberg@lemongrass.agency, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency
+41 44 202 52 00
Über PolyPeptide Group
PolyPeptide ist ein Auftragsentwickler und -Hersteller (CDMO) im Bereich
proprietärer und generischer Peptide in GMP-Qualität, die von Pharma- und
Biotech-Unternehmen in zugelassenen pharmazeutischen Produkten, Medikamenten
in der klinischen Entwicklung sowie in Generika eingesetzt werden. Das
Unternehmen, dessen Anfänge ins Jahr 1952 zurückreichen, stellt heute rund
die Hälfte aller derzeit zugelassenen Peptidwirkstoffe her und verfügt über
eine globale Präsenz mit sechs GMP-zertifizierten Produktionsanlagen in
Europa, den USA und Indien. Als multinationales Unternehmen mit über 900
Mitarbeitenden vereint PolyPeptide umfassendes Wissen und Erfahrung.
PolyPeptide ist organisch und durch selektive Akquisitionen bestehender
Expertise gewachsen und ist heute ein führendes Unternehmen in der
ausgelagerten Peptidherstellung. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
polypeptide.com.
PolyPeptide Group AG, Dammstrasse 19, 6300 Zug, Schweiz
Disclaimer
This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to
purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus within
the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus under
any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to
jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this
is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any
jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to
registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the
securities laws of any jurisdiction.
A decision to invest in securities of PolyPeptide Group should be based
exclusively on the offering prospectus published by PolyPeptide Group AG
(the "Company") for such purpose. Copies of the offering prospectus and any
other supplements to the offering prospectus are/will be available free of
charge in Switzerland for 12 months following the first day of trading on
SIX Swiss Exchange at Credit Suisse AG, Zurich, Switzerland (email:
equity.prospectus@credit-suisse.com). In addition, copies of the offering
prospectus and any other supplements to the offering prospectus are/will be
available free of charge in Switzerland from PolyPeptide Group AG, Investor
Relations, Dammstrasse 19, 6300 Zug, Switzerland (phone: +41 41 723 20 34;
email: michael.staeheli@polypeptide.com).
This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of
America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United
States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan or Australia or any
other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does
not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any
securities in such countries or in any other jurisdiction into which the
same would be unlawful. In particular, the document and the information
contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the
United States of America or to publications with a general circulation in
the United States of America. The securities referred to herein (the
"Securities")
have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of
1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state, and may
not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration
under or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will
be no public offering of the Securities in the United States of America.
This document does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public"
within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic
law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK
Prospectus Regulation") of the Securities in the United Kingdom (the "UK").
Any offers of the Securities in the UK will be made pursuant to an exemption
under the UK Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a
prospectus for offers of the Securities. In the UK, this document is only
addressed to qualified investors within the meaning of the UK Prospectus
Regulation. In addition, this document is only being distributed to and is
only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to
investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial
Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FSMA
Order") or (iii) persons falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d), "high net
worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc." of the FSMA Order, and
(iv) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment
activity within the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and
Markets Act 2000 may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be
communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant
persons"). The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer
or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such Securities
will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a
relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its
contents.
This document does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public"
within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Union, as
amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") in any member state of the European
Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the
EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation
from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.
In any member state of the EEA, this document is only addressed to qualified
investors in that relevant member state within the meaning of the Prospectus
Regulation.
Identification of Target Market
Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained
within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as
amended ("MiFID II"); (b) articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated
Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing
measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and
disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or
otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II
Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto,
the Securities have been subject to a product approval process by each
underwriter (as defined below) established in the EEA, which has determined
that the Securities are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail
investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and
eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for
distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II
(the "MiFID II Target Market Assessment").
Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements of Chapter 3
of the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook
(the "UK Product Governance Requirements"), and /or any equivalent
requirements elsewhere, and disclaiming all and any liability, whether
arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the
purposes of the UK Product Governance Requirements and/or any equivalent
requirements elsewhere) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the
Securities have been subject to a product approval process by each
underwriter (as defined below) established in the UK, which has determined
that the Securities are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail
investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and
eligible counterparties, each as defined in Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook
Conduct of Business Sourcebook; and (ii) eligible for distribution through
all permitted distribution channels (the "UK Target Market Assessment").
Notwithstanding the MiFID II Target Market Assessment and the UK Target
Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the
Securities may decline and investors could lose all or part of their
investment; the Securities offer no guaranteed income and no capital
protection; and an investment in the Securities is compatible only with
investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who
(either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other
adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an
investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses
that may result therefrom.
The MiFID II Target Market Assessment and the UK Target Market Assessment
are without prejudice to any contractual, legal or regulatory selling
restrictions in relation to the offering of the Securities.
Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the MiFID II Target Market
Assessment, the underwriters (as defined below) established in the EEA will
only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and
eligible counterparties under MiFID II and that, notwithstanding the UK
Target Market Assessment, the underwriters established in the UK will only
procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible
counterparties under Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business
Sourcebook. For the avoidance of doubt, the MiFID II Target Market
Assessment and the UK Target Market Assessment do not constitute: (a) in the
case of the MiFID II Target Market Assessment, an assessment of suitability
or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II and in the case of the UK
Target Market Assessment, an assessment of suitability or appropriateness
for the purposes of Chapters 9A or 10A respectively of the FCA Handbook
Conduct of Business Sourcebook; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or
group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action
whatsoever with respect to the offered Securities. Each distributor is
responsible for undertaking its own relevant target market assessment in
respect of the offered Securities and determining appropriate distribution
channels.
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",
"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such
forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence
between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance
of PolyPeptide Group and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these
statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should
not rely on forward-looking statements. PolyPeptide Group assumes no
responsibility to up-date forward-looking statements or to adapt them to
future events or developments.
Except as required by applicable law, PolyPeptide Group has no intention or
obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication or any parts
thereof following the date hereof.
None of the underwriters (as defined below) or any of their respective
subsidiary undertakings, affiliates or any of their respective directors,
officers, employees, advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity
or person accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes
any representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the
truth, accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in
this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the
announcement) or any other information relating to the group, its
subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual
or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any
loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or
otherwise arising in connection therewith. Accordingly, each of the
underwriters and the other foregoing persons disclaim, to the fullest extent
permitted by applicable law, all and any liability, whether arising in tort
or contract or that they might otherwise be found to have in respect of this
announcement and/or any such statement.
Each of Credit Suisse AG, Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Merrill Lynch
International, Danske Bank A/S, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG and Zürcher
Kantonalbank (the "underwriters") is acting exclusively for PolyPeptide
Group and no one else in connection with any transaction referred to in this
document. Each of the underwriters will not regard any other person as a
client and will not be responsible to anyone other than PolyPeptide Group
for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients nor for
the giving of advice in relation to any transaction, matter or arrangement
referred to herein.
This publication includes industry and market information based on the
PolyPeptide Group's analysis of multiple internal and third party sources,
including information extracted from market research, governmental and other
publicly available information, independent industry publications and
information and reports prepared by consulting firms (which has been
produced based on publications comprising industry data, forecasts, market
and customer surveys, analyst reports, other consultant strategy reports and
other information made available to it by third party data providers,
industry associations, competitors, published accounts, interviews with key
market participants/primary interviews and virtual field visits it conducted
with industry experts and participants, secondary market research and
internal financial and operational information supplied by, or on behalf of,
the Group). Readers should be aware that market data and statistics are
inherently predictive and speculative and are not necessarily reflective of
actual or future market conditions. Such statistics are based on market
research, which itself is based on sampling and subjective judgments by both
the researchers and the respondents. In addition, the value of comparisons
of statistics of different markets is limited by many factors, including
that (i) the underlying information is gathered by different methods with
varying levels of access and information available in different markets and
(ii) different assumptions are applied in compiling the data. Market studies
are frequently based on information and assumptions that may not be exact or
appropriate and their methodology is by nature forward-looking and
speculative.
[1] Das bereinigte EBITDA wird berechnet als die Summe von (a)
Jahresergebnis plus (b) in dem Masse, wie es bei der Ermittlung des
Jahresergebnisses abgezogen wird, die Summe von (i) Finanzerträgen und
-aufwendungen, (ii) Ertragssteueraufwand, einschliesslich, aber nicht
beschränkt auf, bezahlte oder aufgelaufene Steuern, die auf dem Ertrag,
Gewinn oder Kapital beruhen (einschliesslich staatlicher, Franchise- und
ähnlicher Steuern sowie ausländischer Quellensteuern), und nicht
zahlungswirksamer Steuergutschriften, (iii) Abschreibungen und
Wertberichtigungen sowie (iv) einmaligen Aufwendungen und Kosten und damit
verbundenen Vergünstigungen. Für das Jahr bis zum 31. Dezember 2020
schliesst das bereinigte EBITDA folgende einmalige Posten aus: (i)
IPO-Transaktionskosten (EUR 0.52 Millionen) und (ii) Auflösung einer
Rückstellung für 2019 (EUR (0.49) Millionen).
[2] Die bereinigte EBITDA-Marge wird als bereinigtes EBITDA in Prozent des
Periodenertrags berechnet.
[3] Unter der Annahme eines Angebotspreises am mittleren Punkt der
Angebotspreisspanne und eines Bruttoerlöses von CHF 200 Millionen für
PolyPeptide.
