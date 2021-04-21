DGAP-News: PolyPeptide Group lanciert Börsengang an der Schweizer Börse und legt Preisspanne bei CHF 57 bis CHF 68 pro Aktie fest (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen


21.04.21 07:00
dpa-AFX

PolyPeptide Group lanciert Börsengang an der Schweizer Börse und legt Preisspanne bei CHF 57 bis CHF 68 pro Aktie fest



EQS Group-News: PolyPeptide Group / Schlagwort(e): Börsengang


PolyPeptide Group lanciert Börsengang an der Schweizer Börse und legt


Preisspanne bei CHF 57 bis CHF 68 pro Aktie fest



21.04.2021 / 07:00



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY


OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA


OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE


UNLAWFUL.



FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST


NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS


COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED BY THE LEGENDS CONTAINED HEREIN.




PolyPeptide Group lanciert Börsengang an der Schweizer Börse und legt


Preisspanne bei CHF 57 bis CHF 68 pro Aktie fest



Zug, 21. April 2021 - PolyPeptide Group AG («PolyPeptide» oder «die


Gruppe»), ein weltweit führender Entwickler und Hersteller von Peptiden, gab


heute die Lancierung ihres Börsengangs (IPO) an der Schweizer Börse (SIX)


bekannt. Die Veröffentlichung des Kotierungsprospektes und der Start der


Bookbuilding-Periode erfolgen heute.



- Das Angebot umfasst bis zu 3'508'772 neue Aktien und bis zu 8'516'625


bestehende Aktien, mit einer Mehrzuteilungsoption von bis zu 1'748'284


bestehenden Aktien.



- Die Preisspanne für die angebotenen Aktien wurde bei CHF 57 bis CHF 68 pro


Aktie festgelegt und wird zu einem Angebotsvolumen führen von rund CHF 664


Millionen bis CHF 779 Millionen, bzw. von CHF 764 Millionen bis CHF 896


Millionen falls die Mehrzuteilungsoption vollständig ausgeübt wird.



- Unter der Annahme der vollständigen Platzierung der angebotenen Aktien und


der vollständigen Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption wird der Streubesitz


(Free Float) voraussichtlich 40% betragen.



- Die Angebotsperiode beginnt heute, 21. April 2021, und endet


voraussichtlich am 28. April 2021.



- Die Kotierung und der erste Handelstag erfolgen voraussichtlich am 29.


April 2021.



- Eine Online-Medienkonferenz ist für heute, 21. April 2021, um 9:30 Uhr


MESZ angesetzt - siehe Seite 4.



Zusammenfassung des Angebots



Das Angebot umfasst bis zu 3'508'772 neue Aktien sowie bis zu 8'516'625


bestehende Aktien, die vom Alleinaktionär der Gruppe, Draupnir Holding BV,


angeboten werden. Zudem hat der verkaufende Aktionär eine


Mehrzuteilungsoption von bis zu 1'748'284 bestehenden Aktien gewährt.


PolyPeptide strebt einen Bruttoerlös von CHF 200 Millionen aus dem Verkauf


neuer Aktien im Rahmen des Angebots an, und der verkaufende Aktionär


beabsichtigt, nach Abschluss des Angebots (einschliesslich einer etwaigen


Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption) eine Beteiligung von mindestens 60% an


PolyPeptide zu behalten.



Die Preisspanne für die angebotenen Aktien wurde bei CHF 57 bis CHF 68 pro


Aktie festgelegt, entsprechend einem Angebotsvolumen von CHF 664 Millionen


bis CHF 779 Millionen, bzw. von CHF 764 Millionen bis CHF 896 Millionen


falls die Mehrzuteilungsoption vollständig ausgeübt wird. Unter der Annahme


eines Angebotspreises am mittleren Punkt der Angebotspreisspanne wird die


implizite Marktkapitalisierung von PolyPeptide Group auf CHF 2'075 Millionen


geschätzt.



Das Angebot besteht aus einem öffentlichen Angebot in der Schweiz,


Privatplatzierungen in bestimmten Jurisdiktionen ausserhalb der USA und der


Schweiz sowie einem Angebot in den USA an «qualifizierte institutionelle


Käufer» gemäss der Definition in und in Übereinstimmung mit Rule 144A des


U.S. Securities Act von 1933. Angebotene Aktien im Umfang von bis zu CHF 6


Millionen sind zum Kauf durch die Gruppe vorgesehen für Aktien, die


bestimmten berechtigten Mitgliedern des Verwaltungsrates, der


Geschäftsleitung und anderen Senior Managers zugeteilt werden sollen, dies


auch im Zusammenhang mit einem IPO-Bonus, der vom verkaufenden Aktionär


finanziert wird.



Der Bookbuilding-Prozess beginnt heute, 21. April 2021, und endet


voraussichtlich am 28. April 2021 um 12:00 Uhr MESZ für Retail- und


Private-Banking-Investoren bzw. um 15:00 Uhr MESZ für institutionelle


Investoren. Der endgültige Angebotspreis wird voraussichtlich am 29. April


2021 veröffentlicht, vor dem am 29. April 2021 erwarteten Handelsbeginn.



Der Nettoerlös aus dem Verkauf der neuen Aktien durch die Gruppe soll dazu


verwendet werden, die laufenden Investitionsausgaben zu beschleunigen, die


Expansion der Gruppe in verwandte Geschäftsbereiche voranzutreiben und


längerfristig allenfalls weitere organische und nicht-organische


Wachstumsmöglichkeiten zu verfolgen.



Im Zusammenhang mit dem IPO wurde eine Sperrfrist (Lock-Up) für einen


Zeitraum von 180 Kalendertagen nach dem ersten Handelstag für den


verkaufenden Aktionär, die Gesellschaft sowie für Mitglieder des


Verwaltungsrates und der Geschäftsleitung, die Aktien aus dem Angebot im


Rahmen eines IPO-Bonus erhalten, vereinbart, dies vorbehältlich üblicher


Ausnahmen und Verzichtserklärungen der Joint Global Coordinators.



Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley und BofA Securities fungieren als Joint Global


Coordinators und Joint Bookrunners für den geplanten Börsengang. Berenberg,


Danske Bank und Zürcher Kantonalbank fungieren als Joint Bookrunners.


Rothschild & Co. ist unabhängiger Finanzberater von PolyPeptide Group und


des verkaufenden Aktionärs.



Ein führender CDMO und Komplettanbieter für komplexe Peptide



PolyPeptide Group ist ein führender global tätiger unabhängiger


Auftragsentwickler und -Hersteller (CDMO) im Bereich innovativer Peptide,


die als aktiver Inhaltsstoff in therapeutischen Produkten zur Anwendung


kommen. Mit ihren Anfängen im Jahr 1952 ist PolyPeptide der weltweit erste


fokussierte Hersteller von Peptiden und produziert heute rund die Hälfte


aller derzeit zugelassenen Peptidwirkstoffe (ca. 35 von 76). Im Jahr 2020


produzierte PolyPeptide mehr als 1'000 Kilogramm von über 200 Peptid- und


Intermediärprodukten, entsprechend einem geschätzten Marktanteil von 20-25%.



Eine der wichtigsten Wachstumsstrategien von PolyPeptide besteht darin, mit


ihren Kunden von der Grundlagen-forschung bis zur kommerziellen Herstellung


in GMP-Qualität zusammenzuarbeiten. Per 31. Dezember 2020 hatte PolyPeptide


rund 170 laufende kundenspezifische Projekte. Davon befanden sich 31


Produkte im Spätstadium der klinischen Entwicklung (Phase III), was


Grundlage für vielversprechende Wachstumsaussichten bietet. Künftig zielt


PolyPeptide mit ihrer Strategie darauf ab, mehrere Wachstumsmöglichkeiten


durch Innovation sowie durch künftige Expansion in verwandte Bereiche zu


nutzen, insbesondere in die Auftragsherstellung von Oligonukleotiden, die


zunehmend in innovative DNA- und RNA-basierte Therapeutika einfliessen,


sowie in die Herstellung von personalisierter Medizin in Form von


Neoantigen-Therapien.



PolyPeptide verfügt über ein attraktives Finanzprofil mit sehr gutem


organischem Ertragswachstum und starker Cashflow-Generierung. Für das am 31.


Dezember 2020 abgeschlossene Geschäftsjahr wies die Gruppe einen Umsatz von


EUR 223.0 Millionen aus, womit sich das durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstum


(CAGR) für die Jahre 2018-2020 auf 11.5% belief und die kumulative


10-Jahres-CAGR bei über 10% lag. Im Jahr 2020 belief sich das bereinigte


EBITDA [1] auf EUR 62.0 Millionen, entsprechend einer CAGR von 22.4% für


2018-2020 und einer bereinigten EBITDA-Marge [2] von 27.8% für 2020.



Wichtige IPO-Informationen und indikativer IPO-Zeitplan



Eckdaten


Börsenkotierung Schweizer Börse SIX (International


Reporting Standard)


Ticker PPGN


Valorennummer 111 076 085


ISIN CH1110760852


Nennwert CHF 0.01 pro Namenaktie


Preisspanne des CHF 57 - CHF 68 pro Aktie


Angebotspreises


Basisangebot Bis zu 3'508'772 neue Aktien Bis zu


8'516'625 bestehende Aktien


Mehrzuteilungsoption Bis zu 1'748'284 bestehende Aktien (15%


(«Greenshoe») des Basisangebots)


Erwartete Gesamtzahl an 33'200'000 Aktien3


ausgegebenen Aktien nach


dem IPO[1][3] 1.


Indikativer IPO-Zeitplan


Publikation 21. April 2021


Kotierungsprospekt


Beginn Bookbuilding 21. April 2021


Abschluss Bookbuilding 28. April 2021, um 12:00 Uhr mittags MESZ


für Retailund Private-Banking-Aufträge und


um 15:00 Uhr MESZ für institutionelle


Anleger


Publikation endgültiger 29. April 2021


Angebotspreis und


endgültige Anzahl


angebotener Aktien


Kotierung und erster 29. April 2021


Handelstag


Einbuchung/Lieferung der 3. Mai 2021


angebotenen Aktien gegen


Bezahlung des


Angebotspreises


Letzter Tag zur Ausübung 28. Mai 2021


der Mehrzuteilungsoption


Konsolidierte Jahresabschlüsse 2019 und 2020



Die konsolidierten Jahresabschlüsse von PolyPeptide für 2019 und 2020 sind


verfügbar unter https://group.polypeptide.com/.



Medienkonferenz in der Schweiz



Am 21. April um 9:30 Uhr MESZ führt PolyPeptide Group eine


Online-Medienkonferenz mit Jane Salik, CEO bis zur Börsenkotierung, Raymond


De Vré, CEO ab dem ersten Handelstag, und Jan Fuhr Miller, CFO, durch. Um an


der Medienkonferenz teilzunehmen, schreiben Sie bitte an


info@lemongrass.agency und geben Sie Ihren Namen, Ihr derzeitiges


Aufenthaltsland, Ihr Unternehmen und Ihre E-Mail-Adresse an.



Kontakt



PolyPeptide Group


Michael Stäheli, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


michael.staeheli@polypeptide.com


+41 41 723 20 34



Lemongrass Communications


karin.rhomberg@lemongrass.agency, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency


+41 44 202 52 00



Über PolyPeptide Group



PolyPeptide ist ein Auftragsentwickler und -Hersteller (CDMO) im Bereich


proprietärer und generischer Peptide in GMP-Qualität, die von Pharma- und


Biotech-Unternehmen in zugelassenen pharmazeutischen Produkten, Medikamenten


in der klinischen Entwicklung sowie in Generika eingesetzt werden. Das


Unternehmen, dessen Anfänge ins Jahr 1952 zurückreichen, stellt heute rund


die Hälfte aller derzeit zugelassenen Peptidwirkstoffe her und verfügt über


eine globale Präsenz mit sechs GMP-zertifizierten Produktionsanlagen in


Europa, den USA und Indien. Als multinationales Unternehmen mit über 900


Mitarbeitenden vereint PolyPeptide umfassendes Wissen und Erfahrung.


PolyPeptide ist organisch und durch selektive Akquisitionen bestehender


Expertise gewachsen und ist heute ein führendes Unternehmen in der


ausgelagerten Peptidherstellung. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter


polypeptide.com.



PolyPeptide Group AG, Dammstrasse 19, 6300 Zug, Schweiz



Disclaimer



This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to


purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus within


the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus under


any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to


jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this


is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not


constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any


jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to


registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the


securities laws of any jurisdiction.



A decision to invest in securities of PolyPeptide Group should be based


exclusively on the offering prospectus published by PolyPeptide Group AG


(the "Company") for such purpose. Copies of the offering prospectus and any


other supplements to the offering prospectus are/will be available free of


charge in Switzerland for 12 months following the first day of trading on


SIX Swiss Exchange at Credit Suisse AG, Zurich, Switzerland (email:


equity.prospectus@credit-suisse.com). In addition, copies of the offering


prospectus and any other supplements to the offering prospectus are/will be


available free of charge in Switzerland from PolyPeptide Group AG, Investor


Relations, Dammstrasse 19, 6300 Zug, Switzerland (phone: +41 41 723 20 34;


email: michael.staeheli@polypeptide.com).



This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of


America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United


States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan or Australia or any


other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does


not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any


securities in such countries or in any other jurisdiction into which the


same would be unlawful. In particular, the document and the information


contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the


United States of America or to publications with a general circulation in


the United States of America. The securities referred to herein (the


"Securities")


have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of


1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state, and may


not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration


under or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will


be no public offering of the Securities in the United States of America.



This document does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public"


within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic


law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK


Prospectus Regulation") of the Securities in the United Kingdom (the "UK").


Any offers of the Securities in the UK will be made pursuant to an exemption


under the UK Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a


prospectus for offers of the Securities. In the UK, this document is only


addressed to qualified investors within the meaning of the UK Prospectus


Regulation. In addition, this document is only being distributed to and is


only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to


investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial


Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FSMA


Order") or (iii) persons falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d), "high net


worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc." of the FSMA Order, and


(iv) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment


activity within the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and


Markets Act 2000 may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be


communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant


persons"). The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer


or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such Securities


will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a


relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its


contents.



This document does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public"


within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Union, as


amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") in any member state of the European


Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the


EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation


from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.


In any member state of the EEA, this document is only addressed to qualified


investors in that relevant member state within the meaning of the Prospectus


Regulation.



Identification of Target Market



Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained


within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as


amended ("MiFID II"); (b) articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated


Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing


measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and


disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or


otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II


Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto,


the Securities have been subject to a product approval process by each


underwriter (as defined below) established in the EEA, which has determined


that the Securities are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail


investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and


eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for


distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II


(the "MiFID II Target Market Assessment").



Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements of Chapter 3


of the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook


(the "UK Product Governance Requirements"), and /or any equivalent


requirements elsewhere, and disclaiming all and any liability, whether


arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the


purposes of the UK Product Governance Requirements and/or any equivalent


requirements elsewhere) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the


Securities have been subject to a product approval process by each


underwriter (as defined below) established in the UK, which has determined


that the Securities are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail


investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and


eligible counterparties, each as defined in Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook


Conduct of Business Sourcebook; and (ii) eligible for distribution through


all permitted distribution channels (the "UK Target Market Assessment").



Notwithstanding the MiFID II Target Market Assessment and the UK Target


Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the


Securities may decline and investors could lose all or part of their


investment; the Securities offer no guaranteed income and no capital


protection; and an investment in the Securities is compatible only with


investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who


(either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other


adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an


investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses


that may result therefrom.



The MiFID II Target Market Assessment and the UK Target Market Assessment


are without prejudice to any contractual, legal or regulatory selling


restrictions in relation to the offering of the Securities.



Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the MiFID II Target Market


Assessment, the underwriters (as defined below) established in the EEA will


only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and


eligible counterparties under MiFID II and that, notwithstanding the UK


Target Market Assessment, the underwriters established in the UK will only


procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible


counterparties under Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business


Sourcebook. For the avoidance of doubt, the MiFID II Target Market


Assessment and the UK Target Market Assessment do not constitute: (a) in the


case of the MiFID II Target Market Assessment, an assessment of suitability


or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II and in the case of the UK


Target Market Assessment, an assessment of suitability or appropriateness


for the purposes of Chapters 9A or 10A respectively of the FCA Handbook


Conduct of Business Sourcebook; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or


group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action


whatsoever with respect to the offered Securities. Each distributor is


responsible for undertaking its own relevant target market assessment in


respect of the offered Securities and determining appropriate distribution


channels.



This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",


"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such


forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,


uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence


between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance


of PolyPeptide Group and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these


statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should


not rely on forward-looking statements. PolyPeptide Group assumes no


responsibility to up-date forward-looking statements or to adapt them to


future events or developments.



Except as required by applicable law, PolyPeptide Group has no intention or


obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication or any parts


thereof following the date hereof.



None of the underwriters (as defined below) or any of their respective


subsidiary undertakings, affiliates or any of their respective directors,


officers, employees, advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity


or person accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes


any representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the


truth, accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in


this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the


announcement) or any other information relating to the group, its


subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual


or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any


loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or


otherwise arising in connection therewith. Accordingly, each of the


underwriters and the other foregoing persons disclaim, to the fullest extent


permitted by applicable law, all and any liability, whether arising in tort


or contract or that they might otherwise be found to have in respect of this


announcement and/or any such statement.



Each of Credit Suisse AG, Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Merrill Lynch


International, Danske Bank A/S, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG and Zürcher


Kantonalbank (the "underwriters") is acting exclusively for PolyPeptide


Group and no one else in connection with any transaction referred to in this


document. Each of the underwriters will not regard any other person as a


client and will not be responsible to anyone other than PolyPeptide Group


for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients nor for


the giving of advice in relation to any transaction, matter or arrangement


referred to herein.



This publication includes industry and market information based on the


PolyPeptide Group's analysis of multiple internal and third party sources,


including information extracted from market research, governmental and other


publicly available information, independent industry publications and


information and reports prepared by consulting firms (which has been


produced based on publications comprising industry data, forecasts, market


and customer surveys, analyst reports, other consultant strategy reports and


other information made available to it by third party data providers,


industry associations, competitors, published accounts, interviews with key


market participants/primary interviews and virtual field visits it conducted


with industry experts and participants, secondary market research and


internal financial and operational information supplied by, or on behalf of,


the Group). Readers should be aware that market data and statistics are


inherently predictive and speculative and are not necessarily reflective of


actual or future market conditions. Such statistics are based on market


research, which itself is based on sampling and subjective judgments by both


the researchers and the respondents. In addition, the value of comparisons


of statistics of different markets is limited by many factors, including


that (i) the underlying information is gathered by different methods with


varying levels of access and information available in different markets and


(ii) different assumptions are applied in compiling the data. Market studies


are frequently based on information and assumptions that may not be exact or


appropriate and their methodology is by nature forward-looking and


speculative.



[1] Das bereinigte EBITDA wird berechnet als die Summe von (a)


Jahresergebnis plus (b) in dem Masse, wie es bei der Ermittlung des


Jahresergebnisses abgezogen wird, die Summe von (i) Finanzerträgen und


-aufwendungen, (ii) Ertragssteueraufwand, einschliesslich, aber nicht


beschränkt auf, bezahlte oder aufgelaufene Steuern, die auf dem Ertrag,


Gewinn oder Kapital beruhen (einschliesslich staatlicher, Franchise- und


ähnlicher Steuern sowie ausländischer Quellensteuern), und nicht


zahlungswirksamer Steuergutschriften, (iii) Abschreibungen und


Wertberichtigungen sowie (iv) einmaligen Aufwendungen und Kosten und damit


verbundenen Vergünstigungen. Für das Jahr bis zum 31. Dezember 2020


schliesst das bereinigte EBITDA folgende einmalige Posten aus: (i)


IPO-Transaktionskosten (EUR 0.52 Millionen) und (ii) Auflösung einer


Rückstellung für 2019 (EUR (0.49) Millionen).


[2] Die bereinigte EBITDA-Marge wird als bereinigtes EBITDA in Prozent des


Periodenertrags berechnet.


[3] Unter der Annahme eines Angebotspreises am mittleren Punkt der


Angebotspreisspanne und eines Bruttoerlöses von CHF 200 Millionen für


PolyPeptide.




Ende der Medienmitteilungen



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: PolyPeptide Group


Dammstrasse 19


CH-6300 Zug


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 723 23 23


E-Mail: mediateam@polypeptide.com


Internet: www.polypeptide.com


Bitte warten...