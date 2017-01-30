DGAP-News: Phoenix Solar strengthens dialog with its shareholders (english)

Phoenix Solar strengthens dialog with its shareholders

- Letter on its way to shareholders

Sulzemoos, Germany, January 30, 2017 / Phoenix Solar AG (ISIN DE000A0BVU93), a leading international photovoltaic system integrator listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, aims to engage in closer communication with its shareholders. To this end, it is using all available channels to send a shareholder letter to most banks' securities account holders over the coming days, as well as to its own postal and email address lists.

The company sets store by explaining its new positioning on its return path to profitable growth after completing its radical restructuring. The desire to increasingly involve shareholders, solicit commitment, and not least also to raise presence at shareholders' general meetings represent further motives for this communication. The company also aims to improve its own database and requests shareholders to voluntarily register directly with the company. A small thank-you has been pledged to all participants, with three iPads to be raffled among attendees at the Shareholders' General Meeting.

"We're endeavoring to involve our shareholders to a greater extent than previously in the information and considerations shaping our business and strategy," emphasizes Manfred Hochleitner, CFO of Phoenix Solar AG. "For this purpose, we aim to implement some further measures by the 2017 Shareholders' General Meeting and beyond, to further intensify our contact and dialog."

About Phoenix Solar AG Phoenix Solar AG, with headquarters in Sulzemoos / Munich, Germany, is an international photovoltaic systems integrator. The Group develops, plans, builds and operates large-scale photovoltaic plants. As an EPC contractor specializing in the design and execution of solar power plants, Phoenix Solar places special emphasis on the "on-time and on-budget" construction and delivery of solar power plants, optimized to deliver superior output. With subsidiaries on three continents, the company has designed and built some 800 MWp of turnkey systems since its founding. The shares of Phoenix Solar AG (ISIN DE000A0BVU93) are listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: www.phoenixsolar-group.com.

Contact: Phoenix Solar AG Dr. Joachim Fleing Investor Relations Representative Tel.: +49 (0)8135 938-315 Fax: +49 (0)8135 938-399 j.fleing@phoenixsolar.de www.phoenixsolar-group.com

Phoenix Solar Aktiengesellschaft
Hirschbergstraße 4
85254 Sulzemoos
Germany

