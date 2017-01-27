DGAP-News: Phoenix Solar: Three Photovoltaic Projects Honored with Global Leading RES Awards (english)

Phoenix Solar: Three Photovoltaic Projects Honored with Global Leading RES Awards

Phoenix Solar: Three Photovoltaic Projects Honored with Global Leading RES Awards

- Photovoltaic pioneer Phoenix Solar continues to excel in leading edge engineering

- First Mover awards for PV power plants in Saudi-Arabia and Turkey

- Largest Project award attributed to Munich Trade Fair rooftop system

Sulzemoos, Germany, January 27th, 2017 / Phoenix Solar AG (ISIN DE000A0BVU93), a leading international photovoltaic system integrator listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has been awarded Global Leading RES Awards for three of its projects.

In the First Mover category, awards were granted to the Phoenix Solar 5.3 MWp KAPSARC I and II projects (commissioned in 2012 and 2014), built on behalf of Saudi Aramco in Ryadh - as the first utility scale ground mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in Saudi Arabia, as well as the 9.1 MWp Solentegre project (commissioned in 2016) being the first fully licensed and, therefore, also currently the largest solar PV power plant in Turkey. Distinguished in the Largest Project category was the Munich Trade Fair rooftop system, outstanding at the time when it was designed and built by Phoenix Solar AG (in 2002) as the most powerful commercial PV rooftop system worldwide.

For the first time, the German CleanTech Institute (DCTI) together with EuPD Research, the Joint Forces for Solar (JF4S) initiative and the International Battery & Energy Storage Alliance (IBESA) now certified exceptional achievements in the areas of photovoltaic (PV) and electrical energy storage (EES). For the Global Leading RES Awards, more than 300 project applications from all over the world were filed. Reaching from Australia to Germany and from Tajikistan to India, 46 outstanding PV and EES projects in the categories First Mover, Tech Driver, Innovative Application, Unique Location and Largest Project were identified and distinguished by an international panel of renewable energy experts.

"As there are tens of thousands of PV and EES installations implemented every year, there is only little awareness for projects of particular importance" stated Leo Ganz, Partner and Head of Key Account Management and Markets at DCTI. "Therefore, it is important to acknowledge industry pioneers and to enhance the stakeholders' confidence", Ganz added.

Tim P. Ryan, CEO of Phoenix Solar AG, underlined: "Established in 1999 and having emerged from a cooperative dating further back to the early nineties, we have always taken pride in our position as one of the veritable pioneers of the global solar industry. The Global Leading RES Awards now confirm that we have retained our momentum and that we continue to excel in terms of leading edge performance and engineering. We extend our gratitude to our customers who appreciate our ability to deliver high- performance solar PV systems on time and on budget and who offer us the opportunities to design and build for them projects of outstanding quality and reputation."

About Phoenix Solar AG Phoenix Solar AG, with headquarters in Sulzemoos / Munich, Germany, is an international photovoltaic systems integrator. The Group develops, plans, builds and operates large-scale photovoltaic plants. As an EPC contractor specializing in the design and execution of solar power plants, Phoenix Solar places special emphasis on the "on-time and on-budget" construction and delivery of solar power plants, optimized to deliver superior output. With subsidiaries on three continents, the company has designed and built some 800 MWp of turnkey systems since its founding. The shares of Phoenix Solar AG (ISIN DE000A0BVU93) are listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: www.phoenixsolar-group.com.

About the German CleanTech Institute (DCTI) The German CleanTech Institute (DCTI) is one of the world's leading institutes, promoting the diffusion process for innovative environmental technologies, creating awareness regarding their ecological and economic benefits, and developing and supporting the resulting markets. Through the neutral and objective assessment and recognition of outstanding products, solutions, projects and companies, it creates visibility, understanding, conviction and enthusiasm. With its series of studies and publications, DCTI ensures the information and education of the relevant target groups, and supports CleanTech companies during market development with its knowledge and network. DCTI works exclusively fact-based and objectively, does not engage in lobbying and is economically and politically independent.

.

Contact: Phoenix Solar AG Dr. Joachim Fleing Investor Relations Representative Tel.: +49 (0)8135 938-315 Fax: +49 (0)8135 938-399 j.fleing@phoenixsolar.de www.phoenixsolar-group.com

