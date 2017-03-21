Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Cancelation of EGM on April 3 (english)




21.03.17 15:15
dpa-AFX


Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Cancelation of EGM on April 3


^ DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Cancelation of EGM on April 3


21.03.2017 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


PRESS RELEASE


Pfeiffer Vacuum cancels EGM


Asslar, March 21, 2017. As previously announced, the Busch Group has terminated its public takeover. As a result of this development, Pfeiffer Vacuum has decided to cancel the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) which had been set to take place on Monday, April 3, 2017, at 10 a.m. The invitation published in the Bundesanzeiger on March 7, 2017, is no longer valid. The regular AGM remains planned for May 23, 2017, at 2 p.m. in the town hall in Wetzlar.


Contact Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Investor Relations Eerik Budarz T +49 6441 802 1346 F +49 6441 802 1365 Eerik.Budarz@pfeiffer-vacuum.de


About Pfeiffer Vacuum Pfeiffer Vacuum (stock exchange symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is one of the world's leading providers of vacuum solutions. In addition to a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the product portfolio encompasses backing pumps, measurement and analysis devices, components as well as vacuum chambers and systems. Ever since the invention of the turbopump by Pfeiffer Vacuum, the company has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products that are used in the markets Analytics, Industry, Research & Development, Coating and Semiconductor. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is globally active today. The company employs a workforce of some 2,400 people and has more than 20 subsidiaries.


For more information, please visit www.group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


21.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Berliner Str. 43 35614 Asslar Germany Phone: +49 6441 802-0 Fax: +49 6441 802-1365 E-mail: info@pfeiffer-vacuum.de Internet: www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de ISIN: DE0006916604 WKN: 691660




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


556415 21.03.2017


°



MMMM


Bitte warten...