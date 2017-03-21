DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Cancelation of EGM on April 3 (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pfeiffer Vacuum":

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Cancelation of EGM on April 3

PRESS RELEASE

Pfeiffer Vacuum cancels EGM

Asslar, March 21, 2017. As previously announced, the Busch Group has terminated its public takeover. As a result of this development, Pfeiffer Vacuum has decided to cancel the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) which had been set to take place on Monday, April 3, 2017, at 10 a.m. The invitation published in the Bundesanzeiger on March 7, 2017, is no longer valid. The regular AGM remains planned for May 23, 2017, at 2 p.m. in the town hall in Wetzlar.

Contact Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Investor Relations Eerik Budarz T +49 6441 802 1346 F +49 6441 802 1365 Eerik.Budarz@pfeiffer-vacuum.de

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Pfeiffer Vacuum (stock exchange symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is one of the world's leading providers of vacuum solutions. In addition to a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the product portfolio encompasses backing pumps, measurement and analysis devices, components as well as vacuum chambers and systems. Ever since the invention of the turbopump by Pfeiffer Vacuum, the company has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products that are used in the markets Analytics, Industry, Research & Development, Coating and Semiconductor. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is globally active today. The company employs a workforce of some 2,400 people and has more than 20 subsidiaries.

For more information, please visit www.group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

