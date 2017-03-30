DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG: Publication of 2016 Annual Report and Outlook for 2017 (english)

PVA TePla AG: Publication of 2016 Annual Report and Outlook for 2017

Fiscal 2016: Significant improvement of sales revenues and earnings

- Consolidated sales revenues of EUR 86.6 million (previous year: EUR 71.5 million)

- EBIT of EUR 3.9 million (previous year: EUR +0.1 million)

- Incoming orders of EUR 70.5 million (previous year: EUR 101.5 million)

- Order backlog of EUR 50.6 million (previous year: EUR 67.8 million)

- Equity ratio of 42.5% (previous year: 43.0%)

PVA TePla AG, Wettenberg, a manufacturer of systems for the production of industrial crystals and vacuum and high-temperature systems as well as plasma systems and systems for non-destructive quality inspections, generated consolidated sales revenues of EUR 86.6 million and a significant improved EBIT of EUR 3.9 million in 2016 after a balanced result last year (EUR +0.1 million). The gross margin improved slightly to 23.6% as against 23.3% in the previous year.

Incoming orders and order backlog In fiscal year 2016, the order income was at EUR 70.5 million (previous year: EUR 101.5 million). The order backlog stood at EUR 50.6 million (previous year: EUR 67.8 million) as at December 31, 2016.

Due to the high capital tie-up and pre-financing for the order backlog at the end of 2016, operating cash flow was EUR -4.4 million (previous year: EUR +5.4 million)

Outlook for fiscal 2017 For fiscal year 2017, consolidated sales revenues in the order of EUR 85 million and an EBITDA margin in the order of 6% are expected.

The annual report is now available to download on the company's website www.pvatepla.com. A press conference and analysts' meeting to comment on the past fiscal year and the prospects for further development will be held in Frankfurt on March 31, 2017.

For further information please contact:

Dr. Gert Fisahn Investor Relations PVA TePla AG Tel.: +49(0)641/68690-400 gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com

