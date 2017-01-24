DGAP-News: PATRIZIA Immobilien AG: Anne Kavanagh appointed CIO for PATRIZIA Immobilien AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Patrizia Immobilien":

Augsburg, 24 January 2017. PATRIZIA Immobilien AG is pleased to announce the appointment of Anne Kavanagh to the new role of Chief Investment Officer (CIO) further strengthening the Company's Management Board and reinforcing PATRIZIA's strategy to grow its international presence. Her new role will become effective as of 17th April 2017.

Anne Kavanagh joins PATRIZIA with over 25 years of industry experience. She joins from AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets where she has spent the last seven years as Global Head of Asset Management & Transactions, Real Assets, leading its asset management, development and transaction teams.

Prior to this, she has carried out leading management roles at a number of internationally recognised businesses including: Managing Director Real Estate at Lazard; Head of Real Estate Europe at Cambridge Place Investment Management and International Director with responsibilities in Jones Lang LaSalle's capital markets business.

Following Anne's appointment, the Management Board will consist of four members: Wolfgang Egger, Chief Executive Officer; Klaus Schmitt, Chief Operating Officer; Karim Bohn, Chief Financial Officer and Anne Kavanagh, Chief Investment Officer. The growth of the Management Board reflects the expansion of the Company as it seeks to provide real estate investment solutions to its global client base.

Commenting, Wolfgang Egger, CEO, said: "Anne has built an outstanding track record, gained by working across many property cycles and multiple international markets. PATRIZIA is seeing significant demand from global capital for investment into European real estate markets, and we firmly believe that with Anne taking on this new role we will continue to build on the good progress to date in substantially growing our pan European footprint for the benefit of our clients."

Anne Kavanagh commented: "I am looking forward to joining PATRIZIA as CIO. In recent years, PATRIZIA has successfully transformed from a German into a truly European investment management platform. This is a strong basis for further growth in all real estate asset classes and risk profiles across Europe. I am excited to contribute my experience and network to help make the firm a first choice for real estate investment across Europe."

Anne Kavanagh's appointment follows a prior year of notable achievements across PATRIZIA which manages over EUR 18 billion of real estate assets. This includes senior appointments in the U.S., in Europe and Australia to boost PATRIZIA's global fund raising reach and capacity as well as securing major investments for a growing number of international investors, such as the acquisition of Germany's tallest tower, the Commerzbank Tower for an Asian investor.

PATRIZIA Immobilien AG: PATRIZIA Immobilien AG has been active as an investment manager on the real estate market in 15 European countries for more than 30 years. PATRIZIA's range includes the acquisition, management, repositioning and sale of residential and commercial real estate over own licensed investment platforms. As one of the leading real estate investment companies in Europe, PATRIZIA operates as a respected business partner of large institutional clients and retail clients in all major European countries. Currently, the Company manages real estate assets worth over EUR 18 billion, primarily as a portfolio manager and co-investor for insurance companies, pension fund institutions, sovereign funds, savings and cooperative banks. For further information, please visit: www.patrizia.ag.

