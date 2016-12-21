DGAP-News: PAION ANNOUNCES CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS WITH REMIMAZOLAM BY ITS PARTNER YICHANG HUMANWELL IN CHINA (english)

PAION ANNOUNCES CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS WITH REMIMAZOLAM BY ITS PARTNER YICHANG HUMANWELL IN CHINA

- Second Phase I study with continuous infusion has completed recruitment

Aachen, 21 December 2016 - PAION AG, a specialty pharma company (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: PA8) today announces that its Chinese remimazolam licensing partner Yichang Humanwell informed PAION that their second Phase I study started in September 2016 has successfully completed recruitment.

This Phase I study has tested various infusion rates of remimazolam in healthy Chinese volunteers in order to prepare further studies in general anesthesia.

A Phase II study in procedural sedation in China will start shortly.

About Remimazolam Remimazolam is an ultra-short-acting intravenous benzodiazepine sedative/ anesthetic, currently in Phase III clinical development for procedural sedation in the U.S. The first of two pivotal Phase III studies was completed successfully and reached its primary endpoint. In the human body, remimazolam is rapidly metabolized to an inactive metabolite by tissue esterases and not metabolized by cytochrome-dependent hepatic pathways. Like other benzodiazepines, remimazolam can be reversed with flumazenil to rapidly terminate sedation and anesthesia if necessary.

In clinical studies, remimazolam demonstrated efficacy and safety in over 1,000 patients. Data so far indicate that remimazolam has a rapid onset and offset of action combined with a favorable cardio-respiratory safety profile.

A pediatric development plan has been agreed with the FDA and will be implemented by Cosmo following completion of current development of remimazolam for adult patients. A full clinical development program for general anesthesia has been completed in Japan, and a Phase II study in general anesthesia has been completed in the E.U. Based on the positive results of the Phase II study in Japan, development for ICU sedation beyond 24 hours is considered following successful completion of development in procedural sedation and general anesthesia.

Remimazolam is partnered in the U.S., Canada, China, Russia (CIS), Turkey, the MENA region, and South Korea with Cosmo, Pharmascience (Pendopharm), Yichang Humanwell, R-Pharm, TR-Pharm, and Hana Pharm, respectively. For all other markets, remimazolam is available for licensing.

About PAION PAION AG is a publicly listed specialty pharmaceutical company developing and aiming to commercialize innovative drugs to be used in out-patient and hospital-based sedation, anesthesia and critical care services. PAION's lead compound is remimazolam, an intravenous, ultra-short-acting and controllable benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic drug candidate. Currently, remimazolam is in active Phase III clinical development for use in procedural sedation in the U.S., where PAION is focusing all its business and financial resources on successfully completing its ongoing clinical development program in procedural sedation. Outside the U.S., PAION has so far focused on the development of remimazolam in the indication general anesthesia. Development of remimazolam in the indication intensive care unit (ICU) sedation is also part of the longer term life-cycle plan for remimazolam.

PAION is headquartered in Aachen (Germany) with further sites in Cambridge (United Kingdom) and New Jersey (USA).

PAION's vision is to become an acknowledged "PAIONeer" in sedation and anesthesia.

PAION Contact Ralf Penner Director Investor Relations / Public Relations PAION AG Martinstrasse 10-12 52062 Aachen - Germany Phone: +49 241 4453-152 E-mail: r.penner@paion.com www.paion.com

