DGAP-News: PAION AG: CAPITAL INCREASE; PRELIMINARY, UNAUDITED KEY GROUP FINANCIAL FIGURES FOR 2016 (english)

PAION AG: CAPITAL INCREASE; PRELIMINARY, UNAUDITED KEY GROUP FINANCIAL FIGURES FOR 2016

Aachen (Germany), 07 February 2017 - The Management Board of the specialty pharmaceutical company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard: PA8) has today decided with the approval of the Supervisory Board of the same day, to increase the Company's registered share capital against contribution in cash from EUR 55,757,094.00 by EUR 2,439,023.00 to EUR 58,196,117.00 by issuing 2,439,023 new, registered, no- par value shares with a notional value of EUR 1.00 (the "New Shares"), each with full dividend entitlement as of the fiscal year beginning 01 January 2016 while granting subscription rights to existing shareholders. The subscription price is EUR 2.05 per share. PAION intends to use the proceeds of the capital increase primarily to prepare and submit an application for approval of remimazolam in Japan.

Preliminary unaudited key group financial figures 2016 Based on preliminary unaudited figures, the net loss in 2016 amounted to EUR 20.1 million (previous year: net loss of EUR 28.2 million). Revenues in 2016 amounted to EUR 4.3 million (previous year: EUR 0.1 million). In 2016, research and development expenses were incurred in the amount of EUR 23.4 million (previous year: EUR 29.4 million). In 2016, general administrative and selling expenses amounted to EUR 5.1 million (previous year: EUR 5.7 million). Tax income amounted to EUR 4.9 million in 2016 (previous year: EUR 5.8 million). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 30.1 million as of 31 December 2016 (31 December 2015: EUR 32.7 million). Equity amounted to EUR 24.9 million as of 31 December 2016 (31 December 2015: EUR 35.6 million).

Should development, filing and approval through Cosmo in procedural sedation in the U.S. go according to plan, PAION will not need additional funding to bring remimazolam to the U.S. market. Regarding the EU, PAION is currently evaluating how to resume the clinical development of remimazolam. For further development in the EU additional funding would be required. Further details of a potential new development plan in the EU will be specified in the annual financial report.

PAION AG plans to publish the annual financial report for fiscal year 2016 on 16 March 2017.

"We are highly pleased to present a financing solution for filing in Japan" Dr. Wolfgang Söhngen, CEO of PAION AG, commented and added: "We believe that a filing is possible until mid-2018 and hope for a new dynamic in the partnering process."

About PAION PAION AG is a publicly listed specialty pharmaceutical company developing and aiming to commercialize innovative drugs to be used in out-patient and hospital-based sedation, anesthesia and critical care services. PAION's lead compound is remimazolam, an intravenous, ultra-short-acting and controllable benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic drug candidate. Currently, remimazolam is in active Phase III clinical development for use in procedural sedation in the U.S., where PAION is focusing all its business and financial resources on successfully completing its ongoing clinical development program in procedural sedation. Outside the U.S., PAION has so far focused on the development of remimazolam in the indication general anesthesia. Development of remimazolam in the indication intensive care unit (ICU) sedation is also part of the longer term life-cycle plan for remimazolam.

PAION is headquartered in Aachen (Germany) with further sites in Cambridge (United Kingdom) and New Jersey (USA).

PAION's vision is to become an acknowledged "PAIONeer" in sedation and anesthesia.

PAION Contact Ralf Penner Director Investor Relations / Public Relations PAION AG Martinstrasse 10-12 52062 Aachen - Germany Phone: +49 241 4453-152 E-mail: r.penner@paion.com www.paion.com

This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the future business of PAION AG. These forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of PAION AG's management as of the date of this release. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Considering the risks, uncertainties and other factors involved, recipients should not rely unreasonably upon these forward- looking statements. PAION AG has no obligation to periodically update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

This release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of PAION AG in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. The securities of PAION AG may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of PAION AG have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act.

