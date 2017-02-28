DGAP-News: PAION AG ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF CAPITAL INCREASE WITH SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (english)

PAION AG ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF CAPITAL INCREASE WITH SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

DGAP-News: PAION AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase PAION AG ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF CAPITAL INCREASE WITH SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

28.02.2017 / 09:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

PAION AG ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF CAPITAL INCREASE WITH SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

- Subscription rate of 96.31%

Aachen (Germany), 28 February 2017 - The specialty pharmaceutical company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard: PA8) today announces that the Company has successfully completed its rights offering. The subscription price was EUR 2.05 per share. A total of 2,439,023 new shares were subscribed for and issued under this transaction. The U.S. institutional investor that has supported the rights offering by way of commitment to subscribe for all shares that were not subscribed for by existing shareholders or excluded, has subscribed for 89,922 new shares.

With the completion of this transaction, the Company's share capital has been increased from EUR 55,757,094.00 by EUR 2,439,023.00 to EUR 58,196,117.00 by issuing 2,439,023 new shares. The offering utilized parts of the existing authorized capital as created by resolution by the Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2015. PAION has received gross proceeds totalling EUR 4.99 million under the rights offering.

PAION intends to use the proceeds from the rights offering primarily to prepare and file an application for market approval of remimazolam in Japan.

The transaction was accompanied by ODDO SEYDLER BANK AG

PAION AG's CEO Dr. Wolfgang Soehngen commented: "We appreciate the great interest in the rights offering. This is a clear signal that our shareholders will support the chosen path with respect to remimazolam in Japan."

###

About PAION PAION AG is a publicly listed specialty pharmaceutical company developing and aiming to commercialize innovative drugs to be used in out-patient and hospital-based sedation, anesthesia and critical care services. PAION's lead compound is remimazolam, an intravenous, ultra-short-acting and controllable benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic drug candidate. Currently, remimazolam is in active Phase III clinical development for use in procedural sedation in the U.S., where PAION is focusing all its business and financial resources on successfully completing its ongoing clinical development program in procedural sedation. Outside the U.S., PAION has so far focused on the development of remimazolam in the indication general anesthesia. Development of remimazolam in the indication intensive care unit (ICU) sedation is also part of the longer term life-cycle plan for remimazolam.

PAION is headquartered in Aachen (Germany) with further sites in Cambridge (United Kingdom) and New Jersey (USA).

PAION's vision is to become an acknowledged "PAIONeer" in sedation and anesthesia.

PAION Contact Ralf Penner Director Investor Relations / Public Relations PAION AG Martinstrasse 10-12 52062 Aachen - Germany Phone: +49 241 4453-152 E-mail: r.penner@paion.com www.paion.com

Disclaimer:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the future business of PAION AG. These forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of PAION AG's management as of the date of this release. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Considering the risks, uncertainties and other factors involved, recipients should not rely unreasonably upon these forward- looking statements. PAION AG has no obligation to periodically update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

This release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of PAION AG in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. The securities of PAION AG may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of PAION AG have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act.

Contact: PAION Contact Ralf Penner Director Investor Relations / Public Relations PAION AG Martinstrasse 10-12 52062 Aachen - Germany Phone: +49 241 4453-152 E-mail: r.penner@paion.com www.paion.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

28.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: PAION AG Martinstr. 10-12 52062 Aachen Germany Phone: +49 (0)241-4453-0 Fax: +49 (0)241-4453-100 E-mail: info@paion.com Internet: www.paion.com ISIN: DE000A0B65S3 WKN: A0B65S Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

548109 28.02.2017

MMMM