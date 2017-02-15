DGAP-News: OHB SE: OHB SE offers an outlook on the business development in 2017: Increase in total revenues 2017 to EUR 800 million, EBITDA expected to reach EUR 60 million, EBIT will enhance to EUR 44 million (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "OHB":

DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Forecast OHB SE: OHB SE offers an outlook on the business development in 2017: Increase in total revenues 2017 to EUR 800 million, EBITDA expected to reach EUR 60 million, EBIT will enhance to EUR 44 million

Bremen, February 15, 2017. On the occasion of today's annual Capital Market Day of the OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005936124) at the headquarters of the Company in Bremen, the Management Board of the Group offers an outlook on the expected business development in the fiscal year 2017 on the basis of the three relevant key ratios: Total revenues will increase to EUR 800 million. The performance figure EBITDA is to result to an amount of EUR 60 million. The EBIT forecast will probably turn out to be EUR 44 million.

OHB SE's audited consolidated financial statements for 2016 will be presented in detail at the upcoming annual press conference in Bremen, on March 21, 2017 and at the analyst conference held afterwards on the same day in Frankfurt / Main.

