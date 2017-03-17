DGAP-News: OHB SE: MT Mechatronics awarded contract for the construction of a 40-meter radio telescope in Thailand (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "OHB":

OHB SE: MT Mechatronics awarded contract for the construction of a 40-meter radio telescope in Thailand

Chiang Mai/ Thailand, March 17, 2017. The Mainz, Germany-based antenna and telescope specialist MT Mechatronics GmbH (a subsidiary of OHB SE, Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) today received a contract for the construction of a 40-meter radio telescope from the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) in Chiang Mai. The telescope is a turning-head model operating in a frequency range of between 5 and 100 GHz and is to go into operation in 2020 in northern Thailand close to the NARIT headquarters. Alongside the 40-meter telescope that MTM has also assembled for the Instituto Geográfico Nacional in Spain, it is one of the largest and most powerful telescopes of its type. NARIT plans to operate various receivers in the range from 5 to 100 GHz. With this contract award, MTM has been able to prevail over the international competition and again demonstrate its position as market leader in large-antenna and telescope engineering.

MMMM