DGAP-News: Novo A/S becomes new long-term strategic shareholder in Evotec (english)

- Novo A/S invests EUR 90.3 m in new Evotec shares resulting in ownership of approx. 8.9% after the capital increase - New long-term shareholding to strengthen Evotec's strategic business case in the drug discovery outsourcing industry

Hamburg, Germany, 09 February 2017: Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that it resolved on a capital increase from its authorised capital against cash. Evotec will issue 13,146,019 new shares to Novo A/S (Denmark).

In this private placement capital increase, Novo A/S will invest EUR 90.3 m to subscribe shares of Evotec at a price of EUR 6.87 per share. The placement was made at a zero discount to the XETRA closing auction price of the Evotec stock on 09 February 2017. With the registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, the share capital of the Company will increase to EUR 146,197,758.00 or 146,197,758 ordinary bearer shares respectively.

Evotec continues to pursue a very focused innovation and roll-up strategy in the outsourcing and external innovation drug discovery industry. Evotec has expanded its operations internationally with more than 1,200 scientists at year-end 2016 in Germany, France, UK and the USA and with more than EUR 150 m (e) revenues. Evotec has become a recognised leader in this industry. In the long term, Evotec aims to become the globally leading science-driven drug discovery company, creating a network of high-value partnerships and a co-owned drug development pipeline with its partners. This investment from Novo A/S will be used to support and accelerate this underlying business case.

Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are delighted that Novo A/S, a highly regarded and well-known long-term investor has made this investment in Evotec. This investment will allow us to accelerate our strategy to expand and invest in our best-in-class platform and outsourcing services and to build and invest in promising Cure X and Target X initiatives together with top academic partners and biotech globally."

Michael Shalmi, Managing Director of Large Investment at Novo A/S, added: "Novo A/S is very excited about the prospects for our investment in Evotec based on the company's development and the growth dynamics of the global market for external innovation and outsourcing within drug discovery. This investment in Evotec underscores our interest in supporting companies that make a real difference in the healthcare industry and provide more efficient solutions for the rapidly changing value chain in drug discovery and development. The investment fits our long-term investment strategy very well."

ABOUT NOVO A/S Novo A/S is a private limited liability company wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. Novo A/S is the holding company in the Novo Group and responsible for managing the Foundation's assets. Besides being the major shareholder in the Novo Group companies, Novo A/S provides seed and venture capital to development-stage companies, takes significant ownership positions in well-established companies within the life sciences and manages a broad portfolio of financial assets. Read more at www.novo.dk.

ABOUT EVOTEC AG Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 70 partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development partnerships with e.g. Janssen Pharmaceuticals in the field of Alzheimer's disease, with Sanofi in the field of diabetes with Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and with Celgene in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Evotec AG: Gabriele Hansen, VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com

