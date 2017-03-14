DGAP-News: Nordex receives new order in Finland (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nordex":

Nordex receives new order in Finland

ABO Wind orders three N131/3000 turbines

Hamburg, 14 March 2017. The international developer ABO Wind has placed another order with Nordex to build a wind farm in Finland. Following the customer's last order covering nine turbines in November 2016, a new one has now been placed for three N131/3000s for a new project in west Finland.

Nordex will supply the machines for the "Muntila" wind farm from September 2017 and install them on 114 metre steel towers. Nordex will be setting up the cold-climate version of the turbine in order to enable the customer to obtain the best possible yields at this site. ABO Wind has also signed a Premium Service contract with the manufacturer covering maintenance of the wind farm for a period of 12 years.

In 2016 Nordex installed turbines with a capacity of around 130 megawatts (MW) in Finland, representing a market share of 22 percent.

The Nordex Group - a profile The Group has installed more than 21 GW of wind energy capacity in over 25 markets and in 2016 generated revenues of EUR 3.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 5,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 1.5 to 3.6 MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in developed and emerging markets.

