DGAP-News: Nordex once again market leader in Turkey (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nordex":

Nordex once again market leader in Turkey

^ DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Market Report/Miscellaneous Nordex once again market leader in Turkey

09.03.2017 / 10:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nordex once again market leader in Turkey

Manufacturer achieves 25 percent market share

Hamburg, 9 March 2017. In 2016 Nordex consolidated its position as market leader in Turkey. With some 350 megawatts the manufacturer accounted for a good 25 percent of the capacity installed in 2016. This means that Nordex remains the frontrunner in the market as a whole: with 1.5 GW the company has set up around one quarter of the total installed capacity in Turkey amounting to 6.1 GW.

In 2016 the Sales division rounded off the good installation figures in Turkey with a strong result in terms of new business. With order receipts of EUR 220 million, Nordex followed up on its successes from the previous years. The company is also leader with regard to wind farms currently under construction: according to the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TWEA), Nordex accounts for 298 MW of the approx. 860 MW currently being installed, equating to a share of 34 percent.

"Thanks to our early market entry in Turkey we have established strong relationships to our customers and are now linked with the leading players. Our partners appreciate our decades of experience as an international manufacturer," says Ibrahim Oezarslan, Nordex CEO Turkey & Middle East.

The Nordex Group - a profile The Group has installed more than 21 GW of wind energy capacity in over 25 markets and in 2016 generated revenues of EUR 3.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 5,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 1.5 to 3.6 MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in developed and emerging markets.

For more information, please contact:

Nordex SE Ralf Peters Phone: 040 / 300 30 - 1522 rpeters@nordex-online.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

09.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Nordex SE Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 18059 Rostock Germany Phone: +49 381 6663 3300 Fax: +49 381 6663 3339 E-mail: info@nordex-online.com Internet: www.nordex-online.com ISIN: DE000A0D6554 WKN: A0D655 Indices: TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

552167 09.03.2017

°

MMMM