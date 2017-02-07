DGAP-News: Nordex grows in Germany and gains market share (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nordex":

Nordex grows in Germany and gains market share

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Market Report Nordex grows in Germany and gains market share

07.02.2017 / 11:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nordex grows in Germany and gains market share

Hamburg, 7 February 2016. The Nordex Group installed substantially more wind turbines - 267 units - in its domestic market in 2016 than in the previous year (2015: 176). This growth of around 50% slightly exceeded the internal budget. As the capacity of these turbines also rose, installed capacity climbed by an even sharper 58% over the previous year to 691 MW (2015: 437 MW). Average capacity per wind power system increased to around 2.6 MW (2015: 2.5).

Nordex outperformed the industry as a whole, which posted gains of almost 24% to 4,625 MW (2015: 3,730 MW). This strong market development was driven by the adoption of an auction model for the remuneration of new projects. Consequently, Nordex's market share increased to around 15% (2015: 12%).

Nordex particularly benefited from its strong position in efficient turbines designed for light-wind regions (IEC3). Thus, more than 40% of its turbines were installed in the four southern German states of Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. At the same time, the share of the more recent 3-MW platform doubled to over 25% (2015: 12%).

"This year we will achieve a new installation record thanks to the strong order intake in 2016," says Jörg Hempel, who is responsible for Nordex's German business. Last year, Nordex's order intake in Germany rose by around 28% to EUR 1.17bn.

About the Nordex Group The Group has installed wind power capacity of around 20 GW in over 25 markets. In 2015, Nordex and Acciona Windpower recorded combined sales of EUR 3.4 billion. The Company currently has more than 5,000 employees. The production network comprises plants in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product range primarily concentrates on onshore turbines in the 1.5 - 3.6 MW class addressing the requirements of developed as well as emerging markets.

For more information, please contact:

Nordex SE Ralf Peters Phone + 49 40 300 30 - 1000 rpeters@nordex-online.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

07.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Nordex SE Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 18059 Rostock Germany Phone: +49 381 6663 3300 Fax: +49 381 6663 3339 E-mail: info@nordex-online.com Internet: www.nordex-online.com ISIN: DE000A0D6554 WKN: A0D655 Indices: TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

542395 07.02.2017

MMMM