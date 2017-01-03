DGAP-News: Nordex awarded contracts for 148 MW in Argentina (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nordex":

Nordex awarded contracts for 148 MW in Argentina

Successful entry into the new growth market of Latin America

Hamburg, 3 January 2017. With the award of two contracts for the construction of wind farms with a combined capacity of 148 megawatt, the Nordex Group has successfully entered the new growth market Argentina in December. 32 AW 125/3000 turbines are to be installed for the "La Castellana" project, while the "Archiras" project entails 15 turbines of the same type. Construction is to commence in the fourth quarter of 2017 for expected completion in summer 2018.

In both cases, Nordex will be installing the wind farms for its new customer Central Puerto, a utility which is the most important private generation company in Argentine, and has been primarily operating conventional and hydraulic power stations since its establishment in 1992.

The contracts are the result of the first tender for delivery contracts for "green electricity" in Argentina. In October 2016, the government awarded contracts for a total capacity of more than 1.1 gigawatts (GW), most of which were for wind power projects (700 MW). In a second call for tenders in November, contracts for a further 600 MW, including 400 MW for wind power, were awarded.

About the Nordex Group The Group has installed wind power capacity of around 20 GW in over 25 markets. In 2015, Nordex and Acciona Windpower recorded combined sales of EUR 3.4 billion. The Company currently has more than 5,000 employees. The production network comprises plants in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product range primarily concentrates on onshore turbines in the 1.5 - 3.6 MW class addressing the requirements of developed as well as emerging markets.

