DGAP-News: Nordex SE: 2016 financial statements confirm preliminary figures (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nordex":

Nordex SE: 2016 financial statements confirm preliminary figures

^ DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Final Results Nordex SE: 2016 financial statements confirm preliminary figures

30.03.2017 / 08:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nordex SE: 2016 financial statements confirm preliminary figures

Hamburg, 30 March 2017. The certified financial statements published by Nordex SE today confirm the preliminary figures for the 2016 financial year as announced on 1 March. This means that the Group has met all its targets for revenue and earnings. Group revenues increased by 40 percent to EUR 3.4 billion while the EBITDA margin improved to 8.4 percent (2015: 7.5%). The order backlog including service contracts grew by 47 percent to EUR 3.9 billion.

The working capital ratio amounted to 4.1 percent on the balance sheet date, likewise within the target bandwidth. Excluding the acquisition of the Acciona Windpower (AWP) subsidiary, which has been in a process of consolidation in the Group since 1 April 2016, the free cash flow came to EUR 51 million. The operating cash flow stood at EUR 144 million.

In addition, in April for the first time the Group will be publishing a separate sustainability report for the year 2016.

The complete 2016 Annual Report can be downloaded under the following link: http://www.nordex-online.com/en/investor-relations/publications.html

The Nordex Group - a profile The Group has installed more than 21 GW of wind energy capacity in over 25 markets and in 2016 generated revenues of EUR 3.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 5,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 1.5 to 3.6 MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in developed and emerging markets.

For more information, please contact:

Nordex SE Ralf Peters Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1522 rpeters@nordex-online.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

30.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Nordex SE Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 18059 Rostock Germany Phone: +49 381 6663 3300 Fax: +49 381 6663 3339 E-mail: info@nordex-online.com Internet: www.nordex-online.com ISIN: DE000A0D6554 WKN: A0D655 Indices: TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

559965 30.03.2017

°

MMMM