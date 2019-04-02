DGAP-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Ergebnis der Generalversammlung 2019 - Zustimmung zu allen Anträgen (deutsch)

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Ergebnis der Generalversammlung 2019 - Zustimmung zu allen Anträgen

Mailand, Italien - 2. April 2019 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron",

SIX: NWRN), ein biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das sich auf die

Entwicklung neuartiger Therapien für Patienten mit Erkrankungen des

zentralen und peripheren Nervensystems konzentriert, gibt bekannt, dass die

Aktionäre allen Anträgen auf der Agenda für die jährliche Generalversammlung

zugestimmt haben, welche heute in Bresso, Italien, durchgeführt wurde,

einschliesslich der Genehmigung des Jahresabschlusses der Gesellschaft per

31. Dezember 2018. Die Aktionäre haben überdies sowohl die Revisionsstelle

gemäss italienischem Recht als auch die Prüfgesellschaft für einen Zeitraum

von drei Jahren gewählt. Rund 27,7% des Gesellschaftskapitals von 17.845.345

Aktien waren an der GV vertreten.

Über Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN) ist ein biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das sich auf

neuartige Therapien für Erkrankungen des zentralen und peripheren

Nervensystems konzentriert. Das Unternehmen hat seinen Hauptsitz im

italienischen Bresso in der Nähe von Mailand. Xadago(R) (Safinamide) ist in

der EU, der Schweiz, den USA, Australien, Kanada, Brasilien und Kolumbien

für die Behandlung der Parkinson-Krankheit zugelassen und wird von Newron's

Partner Zambon vertrieben. US WorldMeds besitzt die Vermarktungsrechte in

den USA. Meiji Seika hält die Entwicklungs- und Vermarktungsrechte in Japan

und anderen Schlüsselregionen Asiens. Über Xadago(R) für die

Parkinson-Krankheit hinaus verfügt Newron über eine starke Pipeline

vielversprechender Behandlungen für Patienten mit seltenen Erkrankungen, die

sich in unterschiedlichen Stadien der klinischen Entwicklung befinden. Dazu

gehören Sarizotan für das Rett-Syndrom und Ralfinamide für Patienten mit

bestimmten seltenen Schmerzindikationen. Newron entwickelt darüber hinaus

Evenamide als mögliche erste Begleittherapie zur Behandlung von Patienten

mit Positivsymptomen der Schizophrenie. Weitere Informationen unter

www.newron.com

Für weitere Informationen:

Newron

Stefan Weber - CEO

+39 02 6103 46 26

pr@newron.com

Grossbritannien/Europa

Julia Phillips / Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting

+44 20 3727 1000

SCnewron@fticonsulting.com

Schweiz

Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF

+41 43 244 81 40

meier-pfister@irf-reputation.ch

Deutschland/Europa

Anne Hennecke, MC Services

+49 211 52925222

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

USA

Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience

+1 617 374 8800, Ext. 112

psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com

