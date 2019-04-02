DGAP-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Ergebnis der Generalversammlung 2019 - Zustimmung zu allen Anträgen (deutsch)
02.04.19 11:10
dpa-AFX
Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Ergebnis der Generalversammlung 2019 - Zustimmung zu allen Anträgen
^
DGAP-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung
Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Ergebnis der Generalversammlung 2019 -
Zustimmung zu allen Anträgen
02.04.2019 / 11:10
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Ergebnis der Generalversammlung 2019
Zustimmung zu allen Anträgen
Mailand, Italien - 2. April 2019 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron",
SIX: NWRN), ein biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das sich auf die
Entwicklung neuartiger Therapien für Patienten mit Erkrankungen des
zentralen und peripheren Nervensystems konzentriert, gibt bekannt, dass die
Aktionäre allen Anträgen auf der Agenda für die jährliche Generalversammlung
zugestimmt haben, welche heute in Bresso, Italien, durchgeführt wurde,
einschliesslich der Genehmigung des Jahresabschlusses der Gesellschaft per
31. Dezember 2018. Die Aktionäre haben überdies sowohl die Revisionsstelle
gemäss italienischem Recht als auch die Prüfgesellschaft für einen Zeitraum
von drei Jahren gewählt. Rund 27,7% des Gesellschaftskapitals von 17.845.345
Aktien waren an der GV vertreten.
Über Newron Pharmaceuticals
Newron (SIX: NWRN) ist ein biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das sich auf
neuartige Therapien für Erkrankungen des zentralen und peripheren
Nervensystems konzentriert. Das Unternehmen hat seinen Hauptsitz im
italienischen Bresso in der Nähe von Mailand. Xadago(R) (Safinamide) ist in
der EU, der Schweiz, den USA, Australien, Kanada, Brasilien und Kolumbien
für die Behandlung der Parkinson-Krankheit zugelassen und wird von Newron's
Partner Zambon vertrieben. US WorldMeds besitzt die Vermarktungsrechte in
den USA. Meiji Seika hält die Entwicklungs- und Vermarktungsrechte in Japan
und anderen Schlüsselregionen Asiens. Über Xadago(R) für die
Parkinson-Krankheit hinaus verfügt Newron über eine starke Pipeline
vielversprechender Behandlungen für Patienten mit seltenen Erkrankungen, die
sich in unterschiedlichen Stadien der klinischen Entwicklung befinden. Dazu
gehören Sarizotan für das Rett-Syndrom und Ralfinamide für Patienten mit
bestimmten seltenen Schmerzindikationen. Newron entwickelt darüber hinaus
Evenamide als mögliche erste Begleittherapie zur Behandlung von Patienten
mit Positivsymptomen der Schizophrenie. Weitere Informationen unter
www.newron.com
Für weitere Informationen:
Newron
Stefan Weber - CEO
+39 02 6103 46 26
pr@newron.com
Grossbritannien/Europa
Julia Phillips / Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting
+44 20 3727 1000
SCnewron@fticonsulting.com
Schweiz
Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF
+41 43 244 81 40
meier-pfister@irf-reputation.ch
Deutschland/Europa
Anne Hennecke, MC Services
+49 211 52925222
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
USA
Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience
+1 617 374 8800, Ext. 112
psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com
Important Notices
This document contains forward-looking statements, including (without
limitation) about (1) Newron' s ability to develop and expand its business,
successfully complete development of its current product candidates, the
timing of commencement of various clinical trials and receipt of data and
current and future collaborations for the development and commercialization
of its product candidates, (2) the market for drugs to treat CNS diseases
and pain conditions, (3) Newron's financial resources, and (4) assumptions
underlying any such statements. In some cases, these statements and
assumptions can be identified by the fact that they use words such as
"will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "intend", "plan",
"believe", "target", and other words and terms of similar meaning. All
statements, other than historical facts, contained herein regarding Newron's
strategy, goals, plans, future financial position, projected revenues and
costs and prospects are forward-looking statements.
By their very nature, such statements and assumptions involve inherent risks
and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that
predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described, assumed or
implied therein will not be achieved. Future events and actual results could
differ materially from those set out in, contemplated by or underlying the
forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These
factors include (without limitation) (1) uncertainties in the discovery,
development or marketing of products, including without limitation
difficulties in enrolling clinical trials, negative results of clinical
trials or research projects or unexpected side effects, (2) delay or
inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market,
(3) future market acceptance of products, (4) loss of or inability to obtain
adequate protection for intellectual property rights, (5) inability to raise
additional funds, (6) success of existing and entry into future
collaborations and licensing agreements, (7) litigation, (8) loss of key
executive or other employees, (9) adverse publicity and news coverage, and
(10) competition, regulatory, legislative and judicial developments or
changes in market and/or overall economic conditions.
Newron may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations
disclosed in forward-looking statements and assumptions underlying any such
statements may prove wrong. Investors should therefore not place undue
reliance on them. There can be no assurance that actual results of Newron's
research programs, development activities, commercialization plans,
collaborations and operations will not differ materially from the
expectations set out in such forward-looking statements or underlying
assumptions.
Newron does not undertake any obligation to publicly up-date or revise
forward looking statements except as may be required by applicable
regulations of the SIX Swiss Exchange where the shares of Newron are listed.
This document does not contain or constitute an offer or invitation to
purchase or subscribe for any securities of Newron and no part of it shall
form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or
commitment whatsoever.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
02.04.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
794613 02.04.2019
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,333 €
|8,558 €
|-0,225 €
|-2,63%
|02.04./12:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IT0004147952
|A0LF18
|8,56 €
|6,46 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,00 $
|+12,78%
|29.03.19
|Frankfurt
|8,333 €
|-2,63%
|10:41
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|186
|newron pharma
|27.02.19
|1
|Zambon Pharma
|28.02.14