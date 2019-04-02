DGAP-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Ergebnis der Generalversammlung 2019 - Zustimmung zu allen Anträgen (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Ergebnis der Generalversammlung 2019 - Zustimmung zu allen Anträgen



DGAP-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung


Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Ergebnis der Generalversammlung 2019 -


Zustimmung zu allen Anträgen



02.04.2019 / 11:10


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Ergebnis der Generalversammlung 2019



Zustimmung zu allen Anträgen



Mailand, Italien - 2. April 2019 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron",


SIX: NWRN), ein biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das sich auf die


Entwicklung neuartiger Therapien für Patienten mit Erkrankungen des


zentralen und peripheren Nervensystems konzentriert, gibt bekannt, dass die


Aktionäre allen Anträgen auf der Agenda für die jährliche Generalversammlung


zugestimmt haben, welche heute in Bresso, Italien, durchgeführt wurde,


einschliesslich der Genehmigung des Jahresabschlusses der Gesellschaft per


31. Dezember 2018. Die Aktionäre haben überdies sowohl die Revisionsstelle


gemäss italienischem Recht als auch die Prüfgesellschaft für einen Zeitraum


von drei Jahren gewählt. Rund 27,7% des Gesellschaftskapitals von 17.845.345


Aktien waren an der GV vertreten.



Über Newron Pharmaceuticals


Newron (SIX: NWRN) ist ein biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das sich auf


neuartige Therapien für Erkrankungen des zentralen und peripheren


Nervensystems konzentriert. Das Unternehmen hat seinen Hauptsitz im


italienischen Bresso in der Nähe von Mailand. Xadago(R) (Safinamide) ist in


der EU, der Schweiz, den USA, Australien, Kanada, Brasilien und Kolumbien


für die Behandlung der Parkinson-Krankheit zugelassen und wird von Newron's


Partner Zambon vertrieben. US WorldMeds besitzt die Vermarktungsrechte in


den USA. Meiji Seika hält die Entwicklungs- und Vermarktungsrechte in Japan


und anderen Schlüsselregionen Asiens. Über Xadago(R) für die


Parkinson-Krankheit hinaus verfügt Newron über eine starke Pipeline


vielversprechender Behandlungen für Patienten mit seltenen Erkrankungen, die


sich in unterschiedlichen Stadien der klinischen Entwicklung befinden. Dazu


gehören Sarizotan für das Rett-Syndrom und Ralfinamide für Patienten mit


bestimmten seltenen Schmerzindikationen. Newron entwickelt darüber hinaus


Evenamide als mögliche erste Begleittherapie zur Behandlung von Patienten


mit Positivsymptomen der Schizophrenie. Weitere Informationen unter


www.newron.com



Für weitere Informationen:



Newron


Stefan Weber - CEO


+39 02 6103 46 26


pr@newron.com



Grossbritannien/Europa


Julia Phillips / Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting


+44 20 3727 1000


SCnewron@fticonsulting.com



Schweiz


Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF


+41 43 244 81 40


meier-pfister@irf-reputation.ch



Deutschland/Europa


Anne Hennecke, MC Services


+49 211 52925222


anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu



USA


Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience


+1 617 374 8800, Ext. 112


psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com




Important Notices


This document contains forward-looking statements, including (without


limitation) about (1) Newron' s ability to develop and expand its business,


successfully complete development of its current product candidates, the


timing of commencement of various clinical trials and receipt of data and


current and future collaborations for the development and commercialization


of its product candidates, (2) the market for drugs to treat CNS diseases


and pain conditions, (3) Newron's financial resources, and (4) assumptions


underlying any such statements. In some cases, these statements and


assumptions can be identified by the fact that they use words such as


"will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "intend", "plan",


"believe", "target", and other words and terms of similar meaning. All


statements, other than historical facts, contained herein regarding Newron's


strategy, goals, plans, future financial position, projected revenues and


costs and prospects are forward-looking statements.


By their very nature, such statements and assumptions involve inherent risks


and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that


predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described, assumed or


implied therein will not be achieved. Future events and actual results could


differ materially from those set out in, contemplated by or underlying the


forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These


factors include (without limitation) (1) uncertainties in the discovery,


development or marketing of products, including without limitation


difficulties in enrolling clinical trials, negative results of clinical


trials or research projects or unexpected side effects, (2) delay or


inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market,


(3) future market acceptance of products, (4) loss of or inability to obtain


adequate protection for intellectual property rights, (5) inability to raise


additional funds, (6) success of existing and entry into future


collaborations and licensing agreements, (7) litigation, (8) loss of key


executive or other employees, (9) adverse publicity and news coverage, and


(10) competition, regulatory, legislative and judicial developments or


changes in market and/or overall economic conditions.


Newron may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations


disclosed in forward-looking statements and assumptions underlying any such


statements may prove wrong. Investors should therefore not place undue


reliance on them. There can be no assurance that actual results of Newron's


research programs, development activities, commercialization plans,


collaborations and operations will not differ materially from the


expectations set out in such forward-looking statements or underlying


assumptions.


Newron does not undertake any obligation to publicly up-date or revise


forward looking statements except as may be required by applicable


regulations of the SIX Swiss Exchange where the shares of Newron are listed.


This document does not contain or constitute an offer or invitation to


purchase or subscribe for any securities of Newron and no part of it shall


form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or


commitment whatsoever.




02.04.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



794613 02.04.2019



