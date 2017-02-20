DGAP-News: New technology of ItN used in largest ever project for desalination of seawater in China (english)

New technology of ItN used in largest ever project for desalination of seawater in China

- SafBon, Shanghai develops large project for seawater desalination at the city of Ying Kou with ItN-technology

- The total project volume for ItN will be approximately US-$ 20m throughout the next four years.

- Phase 1 of the project with 25% of its volume will be delivered in 2018 already and set up in 2019.

- The new build-up of ItN's production capacity will be ready in time for the delivery.

Saarbrücken, February 20th, 2017. ItN Nanovation AG (ISIN DE000A0JL461)is together with its new major shareholder currently developing one of the world's largest water plants for the desalination of seawater in the city of Ying Kou in the north of China. Inside this plant ItN's newly developed process for the pre-filtration of seawater in front of the reverse osmosis based on ceramic flatsheet membranes will be used.

With a total capacity of more than 400,000 m3/day the plant at Ying Kou City will be one of the largest in the world and more than 100,000 m2 of ceramic flatsheet membranes will be used. The total project is divided into four equal phases with the first one going into operation in 2019. The delivery of the ceramic flatsheet membranes for the first phase will therefore be delivered in 2018. The total volume of this project for ItN will be more than US-$ 20m.

ItN together with Safbon has already started building up its new production capacity near Shanghai and it will be in place right in time for the delivery of this project.

ItN Nanovation AG is seeing this only as the first step on the path of break-through of its new technology in close cooperation with its new main investor. More projects, either handled by ItN alone or developed together with SafBon, are already started and quoted.

ItN Nanovation AG Lutz Bungeroth Untertürkheimer Str. 25 66117 Saarbrücken Tel.: +49 (0) 681/5001-460 Fax: +49 (0) 681/5001-499 Email: ir@itn-nanovation.com www.itn-nanovation.com

