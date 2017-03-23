DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Nemetschek Group plans 30% increase in dividend (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nemetschek":

Nemetschek SE: Nemetschek Group plans 30% increase in dividend

Press Release

Nemetschek Group plans 30% increase in dividend

- Dividend proposal for 2016 financial year grows to EUR 0.65 per share

- Total amount of dividends to be distributed rises to EUR 25.03 million

Munich, March 23, 2017 - Nemetschek SE (ISIN DE0006452907) plans to increase the dividend by 30% for the 2016 financial year. On account of the positive business development in 2016 the supervisory board and the executive board will propose a dividend payout of EUR 0.65 per share (previous year: EUR 0.50 per share) to the annual general meeting on June 1, 2017. With 38.5 million shares entitled to a dividend, the total amount of dividends to be distributed should increase to EUR 25.03 million (previous year: EUR 19.25 million). The dividend payout ratio for the 2016 financial year is therefore approximately 31% - in relation to the operating cash flow.

For further information on the company, please contact:

Nemetschek Group Stefanie Zimmermann Investor Relations +49 89 92793 1229 szimmermann@nemetschek.com

About the Nemetschek Group The Nemetschek Group, Munich, is a globally leading software provider for the AEC (Architecture, Engineering, Construction) industry. Meanwhile, with its 14 brands, the Nemetschek Group now serves around 2.3 million users in 142 countries from 60 locations worldwide. Founded in 1963 by Professor Georg Nemetschek, the company focuses on innovations such as Open Building Information Modeling (Open BIM) for the AEC market of tomorrow. Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the TecDAX, the company achieved according to preliminary figures revenue in the amount of EUR 337.3 million and an EBITDA of EUR 88.0 million in 2016.

