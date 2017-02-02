DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG planning to switch to the new SME segment of Deutsche Börse AG (english)

Nabaltec AG planning to switch to the new SME segment of Deutsche Börse AG

DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Nabaltec AG planning to switch to the new SME segment of Deutsche Börse AG

02.02.2017 / 14:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nabaltec AG planning to switch to the new SME segment of Deutsche Börse AG

Schwandorf, 2 February 2017 - Nabaltec AG is planning to switch to the new SME market segment of Deutsche Börse AG as of 1 March 2017. An application for inclusion in this segment will be filed with Deutsche Börse AG.

"We consider the SME segment of Deutsche Börse AG for the purpose of transparency and as a quality indicator to be a suitable step forward from the Entry Standard segment so that mid-sized companies like us can continue to be traded over-the-counter," said Johannes Heckmann, Nabaltec AG's CEO. "This switch is the logical next step for us given that we have already adopted transparent practices, for example, with quarterly reports and bilingual reporting."

Nabaltec AG share has been traded over-the-counter in the "Entry Standard" segment of Deutsche Börse AG since 2006. From the beginning of its listing, the company has consistently exceeded the prescribed minimum standards for reporting duties. Examples include the issuance of quarterly reports in accordance with IFRS in German and in English, a voluntary commitment to adhere to a four-month deadline for publication of the annual report and coverage through routine analyst reports. In addition, Nabaltec AG already adheres to the specifications of the German Corporate Governance Code on a voluntary basis. Nabaltec AG will maintain its current reporting cycle in the future, which will be supplemented by research reports from research providers selected by Deutsche Börse AG.

About Nabaltec AG: Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide ("ATH") and aluminum oxide, as well as other raw materials, on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Technical Ceramics." The company's product range includes halogen-free flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high- rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces base materials for use in technical ceramics and the refractory industry. Unlike halogenated flame retardants, flame retardant fillers contain no hazardous substances and do not require separate disposal. Rather, they actually decrease the development of fumes hazardous to human health and the environment in the event of fire. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

Contact: Heidi Wiendl-Schneller Nabaltec AG Phone: +49 9431 53-202 Fax: +49 9431 53-260 E-mail: InvestorRelations@nabaltec.de

Frank Ostermair/Vera Müller Better Orange IR & HV AG Phone: +49 89 8896906-14 Fax: +49 89 8896906-66 E-mail: nabaltec@better-orange.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

02.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Nabaltec AG Alustraße 50-52 92421 Schwandorf Germany Phone: +49 9431 53-0 Fax: +49 9431 53-260 E-mail: info@nabaltec.de Internet: www.nabaltec.de ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7, DE000A1EWL99 WKN: A0KPPR, A1EWL9 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

541379 02.02.2017

MMMM