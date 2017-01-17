DGAP-News: NANOGATE AG Acquires Entirety of Nanogate PD Systems Subsidiary (english)

NANOGATE AG Acquires Entirety of Nanogate PD Systems Subsidiary

DGAP-News: NANOGATE AG / Key word(s): Investment NANOGATE AG Acquires Entirety of Nanogate PD Systems Subsidiary

17.01.2017 / 11:07 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nanogate AG, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, is continuing its course of expansion and has now fully acquired its Nanogate PD Systems GmbH subsidiary. Nanogate initially took over 35 percent of the plastics specialist in 2012 and has since successively increased its equity holding in view of the favorable economic development. The purchase price is in the low single-digit million range. The subsidiary is already fully consolidated.

Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate AG, commented: "Our subsidiary is a great success story. Since our involvement, sales have more than tripled, and profitability has also improved considerably. In the future, we also expect a strong performance and great interest in our innovative glazing components that are produced and enhanced in Bad Salzuflen. That is why we have now decided, in accordance with our strategic focus, to also acquire the remaining shares in Nanogate PD Systems."

Within the Nanogate Group, Nanogate PD Systems GmbH (formerly Plastic-Design GmbH) is the center of excellence for the integrated production and design-oriented, multifunctional coating of glazing components. The Group has repeatedly expanded its capacities in light of the strong demand for innovative plastics with glass-like properties. The components are primarily supplied to premium automobile manufacturers, both in Europe as well as in the US and Asia.

Nanogate AG: Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,100 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive).

The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Fresenius, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche, Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities. The Group comprises Nanogate Eurogard Systems B.V., Nanogate GfO Systems AG, Nanogate Industrial Systems GmbH, Nanogate Textile & Care Systems GmbH, Nanogate Glazing Systems B.V. and Nanogate Vogler Systems GmbH, as well as majority stakes in Nanogate PD Systems GmbH and Nanogate Goletz Systems GmbH. Außerdem hält Nanogate eine Mehrheits-Beteiligung an der US-Gesellschaft Nanogate Jay Systems LLC. It also has sales companies in the US and Turkey.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group concentrates on attractive sectors such as automotive/transport, mechanical/plant engineering, buildings/interiors and sport/leisure. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the entire value chain: materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets, the development of new applications for the strategic growth areas Advanced Polymers (innovative plastics) and Advanced Metals (innovative metal enhancements) as well as external growth.

Disclaimer: This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

17.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: NANOGATE AG Zum Schacht 3 66287 Göttelborn Germany Phone: +49 (0)6825/95 91 0 Fax: +49 (0)6825/95 91 852 E-mail: nanogate@wmp-ag.de Internet: www.nanogate.de ISIN: DE000A0JKHC9 WKN: A0JKHC Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

537069 17.01.2017

MMMM