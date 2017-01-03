DGAP-News: MorphoSys to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "MorphoSys":

Planegg/Munich, Germany, January 03, 2017

MorphoSys to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) will present at the following conferences:

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Date: January 12, 2017, 7:30 am PST (4:30 pm CET, 3:30 pm GMT) Venue: San Francisco, CA, USA Presenter: Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys AG, Anke Linnartz, Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference Date: January 17, 2017, 4:45 pm CET (10:45 am EST, 3:45 pm GMT) Venue: Frankfurt, Germany Presenter: Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer of MorphoSys AG, Anke Linnartz, Head of Corporate Communications & IR

A PDF version of the presentation will be provided at www.morphosys.com. The link to webcasts will be filed under www.morphosys.com/conference- calls.

About MorphoSys: MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare. Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development, MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http:// www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated. MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward- looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.

For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG Anke Linnartz Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Jochen Orlowski Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR

Alexandra Goller Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR

Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404 investors@morphosys.com

