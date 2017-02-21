DGAP-News: MorphoSys's Subsidiary Lanthio Pharma Initiates First-in-Human Clinical Study with Lanthipeptide MOR107 (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "MorphoSys":

MorphoSys's Subsidiary Lanthio Pharma Initiates First-in-Human Clinical Study with Lanthipeptide MOR107

DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Study MorphoSys's Subsidiary Lanthio Pharma Initiates First-in-Human Clinical Study with Lanthipeptide MOR107

21.02.2017 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Planegg/Munich, Germany, February 21, 2017

MorphoSys's Subsidiary Lanthio Pharma Initiates First-in-Human Clinical Study with Lanthipeptide MOR107

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) announced today that its fully owned subsidiary Lanthio Pharma B.V., Groningen, Netherlands, has initiated a phase 1 clinical study with MOR107. MOR107, a selective agonist of the angiotensin II receptor type 2, is a lanthipeptide based on Lanthio Pharma's proprietary technology platform and the first lanthipeptide in MorphoSys's clinical pipeline.

The goal of the trial is to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of subcutaneously administered single ascending doses (SAD) of MOR107 in healthy male volunteers. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 1 study will be conducted in a single center in the United Kingdom and will enroll 80-110 subjects.

Topline results of the study are expected in the second half of 2017.

"We are delighted to see the first lanthipeptide program from our Dutch subsidiary Lanthio Pharma entering clinical development. MOR107 is the sixth program from MorphoSys's proprietary portfolio in clinical trials. The start of this innovative investigational program reflects the growing value and maturity of our development pipeline", commented Dr. Marlies Sproll, Chief Scientific Officer of MorphoSys AG.

"We are excited that with MOR107, the first compound from our technology platform has started clinical development", said Dr. Axel Mescheder, Chief Medical Officer of Lanthio Pharma B.V. "Lanthipeptides are an interesting class of peptide molecules that have been engineered with the intention to further enhance stability and selectivity of this compound class."

About Lanthio Pharma and MOR107 Lanthio Pharma B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of MorphoSys AG since 2015, is a Dutch biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutic peptides to activate difficult to target receptors (e.g. GPCRs). With its proprietary technology, Lanthio Pharma is generating lanthipeptides, a new class of cyclical peptide molecules which have been engineered with the intention to achieve enhanced stability and selectivity. Lanthio Pharma is focused on the protective arm of the Renin- Angiotensin System (RAS). Lanthio Pharma has currently two programs targeting the two key receptors in this pathway. The lead product is MOR107 (formerly LP2-3), a selective AT2 receptor agonist. MOR107 is currently investigated in a "first-in-human" clinical study in healthy volunteers.

About MorphoSys MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare. Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development, MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http:// www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated, MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward- looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.

For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG Anke Linnartz Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Jochen Orlowski Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR

Alexandra Goller Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR

Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404 investors@morphosys.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

21.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: MorphoSys AG Semmelweisstr. 7 82152 Planegg Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 899 27-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 899 27-222 E-mail: investors@morphosys.com Internet: www.morphosys.com ISIN: DE0006632003 WKN: 663200 Indices: TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

545861 21.02.2017

MMMM