DGAP-News: MorphoSys Partner to Start Phase 2 Trial with Bimagrumab in Obese Patients with Type 2 Diabetes (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "MorphoSys":

MorphoSys Partner to Start Phase 2 Trial with Bimagrumab in Obese Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Study MorphoSys Partner to Start Phase 2 Trial with Bimagrumab in Obese Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

12.01.2017 / 09:09 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Planegg/Munich, Germany, January 12, 2017

MorphoSys Partner to Start Phase 2 Trial with Bimagrumab in Obese Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) announced today that its partner Novartis will conduct a phase 2 clinical trial of the HuCAL antibody bimagrumab in obese patients with type 2 diabetes.

According to information published on clinicaltrials.gov, the randomized, subject- and investigator-blinded study will enroll 60 obese adult patients with type 2 diabetes to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of intravenous bimagrumab compared to placebo. The study is not yet open for enrollment.

The study's primary outcome measures comprise the change in fat body mass at weeks 24 and 48. Secondary outcome measures include mean change from baseline in HbA1c, insulin resistance as measured by the homeostatic model assessment (HOMA-IR), fasting insulin and glucose.

Further detailed information about the trial can be found at clinicaltrials.gov.

"We are very excited that our partner Novartis is taking bimagrumab into a phase 2 study in type 2 diabetes, an indication with growing demand for novel treatments. This new study will join phase 2 clinical trials of bimagrumab currently ongoing in patients with sarcopenia and after hip fracture surgery", commented Dr. Marlies Sproll, Chief Scientific Officer of MorphoSys AG.

About MorphoSys: MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare. Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development, MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http:// www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated. MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward- looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.

For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG Anke Linnartz Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Jochen Orlowski Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR

Alexandra Goller Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR

Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404 investors@morphosys.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

12.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: MorphoSys AG Semmelweisstr. 7 82152 Planegg Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 899 27-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 899 27-222 E-mail: investors@morphosys.com Internet: www.morphosys.com ISIN: DE0006632003 WKN: 663200 Indices: TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

535747 12.01.2017

MMMM