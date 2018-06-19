DGAP-News: Mogo Finance S.A. opens books for initial bond offering (deutsch)

Mogo Finance S.



A. opens books for initial bond offering

^

DGAP-News: Mogo Finance S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Anleiheemission/Anleihe

Mogo Finance S.A. opens books for initial bond offering

19.06.2018 / 16:47

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mogo Finance S.A. opens books for initial bond offering

Issue amount up to EUR 50 million

Riga, Latvia, 19 June 2018. Mogo Finance S.A. announces the start of the

subscription period for its corporate bonds (XS1831877755).

The Company expects gross proceeds of up to EUR 50 million. At a semi-annual

interest payment frequency, the maturity of the bonds is four years. The

actual price indication of the senior secured bonds is between 9.25% and

9.75%. The minimum subscription volume is EUR 100,000, and the bonds are

denominated at EUR 1,000. The proceeds of the bond issue will be used to

refinance existing indebtedness and general business purposes.

Upon the settlement day, the bonds are to be traded on the Open Market of

the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Four months after the issue date the bonds are

to be included in the Regulated Market.

Mogo Finance with a successful track record in issuing bonds has extensive

experience in raising funds at the stock exchange.

For more information, please contact:

Mogo Finance (CFO) Email: maris.kreics@mogofinance.com

Maris Kreics +371 (26) 128020

Aalto Capital Email: manfred.steinbeisser@aaltocapital.com Manfred

Steinbeisser +49 89 89867770

Helmut Stichlmair

Notes to Editors:

Mogo Finance is one of largest and fastest growing secured used car

financing companies in Europe. Recognizing the niche in used car financing

underserved by traditional lenders, Mogo Finance has expanded its operations

to 10 countries issuing over EUR 300 million up to date and running a net

loan portfolio over EUR 120 million. Mogo offers secured loans up to EUR 10

000 with maximum tenor of 72 months making used car financing process

convenient, both for its customers and partners. Wide geographical presence

makes Mogo unique over its rivals and diversifies revenue streams thus

providing extra security.

Mogo Finance operates through its own branch network, more than 2 000

partner locations and strong online presence. Physical footprint makes Mogo

Finance top of mind brand in used car financing. Established in 2012,

headquartered in Riga, Latvia and operates in: Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania,

Georgia, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Albania, Belarus.

www.mogofinance.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or

distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the

United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South

Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which

the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information

contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of

an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the bonds in any

jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful

prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under

the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession

this announcement may come are required to inform themselves of and observe

all such restrictions. None of Mogo Finance, KNG Securities LLP, RP Martin

Stockholm AB, Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG or their respective

representatives accept any legal responsibility for any violation by any

person, whether or not the persons contemplating investing in or divesting

Mogo's securities, including the bonds, are aware of such restrictions.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the

United States. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the

Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the

United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within

the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons

except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not

subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This announcement constitutes advertising material and is meant as

preliminary information about an upcoming securities offering by the Issuer

for sounding general investor interest. This document in particular does not

constitute a prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended

(the "Prospectus Directive") and does not constitute a public offer of

securities in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").

This announcement does not constitute an offer of bonds to the public in the

United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United

Kingdom in respect of the bonds. Accordingly, this announcement is not being

distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the

United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement as a financial

promotion may only be distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who

are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling

within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000

(Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth

companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated,

falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in

(i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons").

Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise

acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any

person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this

announcement or any of its contents.

PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS ONLY - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product

governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all

distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been

prepared as the bonds do not constitute packaged products and will be

offered to eligible counterparties and professional clients only.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

19.06.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

696809 19.06.2018

°