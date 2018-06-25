DGAP-News: Mogo Finance S.A.: Mogo Finance issues EUR 50 million corporate bond (deutsch)
Mogo Finance S.
A.: Mogo Finance issues EUR 50 million corporate bond
Riga, Latvia, 25 June 2018. Mogo Finance and its group companies (the
"Group"), specialized in used car financing, announce the successful
issuance of a 4-year corporate bond (XS1831877755). The Holding Company of
the Group, Mogo Finance, issued today EUR 50 million of bonds at par with an
annual interest rate of 9.50%. Settlement to be expected on 11 July 2018.
The issue was comfortably oversubscribed.
The new bonds are expected to be included in the Open Market of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange on or about 11 July 2018. An application to list
the bonds to trading on the Regulated Market will be done within 4 months
thereafter.
KNG Securities (UK) acted as lead manager with Bankhaus Scheich
Wertpapierspezialist AG (Germany) and RP Martin Stockholm AB (Sweden) as
co-managers. Blue Orange Bank and Frigate AS acted as regional sales agents.
Aalto Capital (Germany) acted as advisor and global coordinator to the
Group.
Edgars Egle, CEO of the Group, commented:
"We are pleased to have attracted a number of new investors from all across
Europe. The proceeds will support our continued growth in Europe and
optimize our cost of borrowing. This 4 year issue further diversifies our
funding sources as we are continuing to build a leading position in the
European second hand car financing sector."
Mogo Finance (CFO) Email: maris.kreics@mogofinance.com
Maris Kreics +371 66 900 900
Aalto Capital Email: manfred.steinbeisser@aaltocapital.com
Manfred Steinbeisser +49 89 89867770
Helmut Stichlmair
Notes to Editors:
Mogo Finance is one of largest and fastest growing secured used car
financing companies in Europe. Recognizing the niche in used car financing
underserved by traditional lenders, Mogo Finance has expanded its operations
to 10 countries issuing over EUR 250 million up to date and running a net
loan portfolio over EUR 120 million. Mogo offers secured loans up to EUR 10
000 with a maximum tenor of 72 months making used car financing process
convenient, both for its customers and partners. Wide geographical presence
makes Mogo unique over its rivals and diversifies revenue streams.
Mogo Finance operates through its own branch network, more than 2 000
partner locations and strong online presence. Physical footprint makes Mogo
Finance a top of mind brand in used car financing. Established in 2012,
headquartered in Riga, Latvia and operating in: Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania,
Georgia, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Albania, Belarus.
www.mogofinance.com.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
The information contained herein is not for release, publication or
distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the
United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South
Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which
the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information
contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of
an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the bonds in any
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful
prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under
the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession
this announcement may come are required to inform themselves of and observe
all such restrictions. None of Mogo Finance, KNG Securities LLP, RP Martin
Stockholm AB, Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG or their respective
representatives accept any legal responsibility for any violation by any
person, whether or not the persons contemplating investing in or divesting
Mogo's securities, including the bonds, are aware of such restrictions.
This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the
United States. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the
Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the
United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within
the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons
except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not
subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
This announcement constitutes advertising material and is meant as
preliminary information about an upcoming securities offering by the Issuer
for sounding general investor interest. This document in particular does not
constitute a prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended
(the "Prospectus Directive") and does not constitute a public offer of
securities in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").
This announcement does not constitute an offer of bonds to the public in the
United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United
Kingdom in respect of the bonds. Accordingly, this announcement is not being
distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the
United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement as a financial
promotion may only be distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who
are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling
within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000
(Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth
companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated,
falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in
(i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons").
Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise
acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any
person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this
announcement or any of its contents.
PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS ONLY - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product
governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all
distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been
prepared as the bonds do not constitute packaged products and will be
offered to eligible counterparties and professional clients only.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Mogo Finance S.A.
Allee Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.mogofinance.com
ISIN: XS1831877755, LV0000801363
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt
