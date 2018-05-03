Erweiterte Funktionen


DGAP-News: Mogo Finance S.A.: Mogo Finance conducts European investor roadshow (deutsch)




03.05.18 09:29
dpa-AFX

Mogo Finance S.

A.: Mogo Finance conducts European investor roadshow



^


DGAP-News: Mogo Finance S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Bankenkonsortium


Mogo Finance S.A.: Mogo Finance conducts European investor roadshow



03.05.2018 / 09:30


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Mogo Finance conducts European investor roadshow



EUR bond offering may follow



Riga, Latvia, 3 May 2018. Mogo Finance S.A. and its group companies (the


"Group"), specialized in used car financing, announces that it is conducting


a series of investor meetings in Europe. The pan-European roadshow begins on


4 May 2018 and will take up to three weeks. A EUR bond offering up to 75


million may follow, subject to market conditions. KNG Securities LLP (UK),


Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG (Germany) and RP Martin Stockholm


AB (Sweden) have been appointed so far to arrange the roadshow.



For more information, please contact:



Mogo Finance (CFO) Email: maris.kreics@mogofinance.com


Maris Kreics +371 (26) 128020



Aalto Capital Email: manfred.steinbeisser@aaltocapital.com Manfred


Steinbeisser +49 89 89867770


Helmut Stichlmair



Notes to Editors:



Mogo Finance is one of largest and fastest growing secured used car


financing companies in Europe. Recognizing the niche in used car financing


underserved by traditional lenders, Mogo Finance has expanded its operations


to 10 countries issuing over EUR 250 million up to date and running a net


loan portfolio over EUR 120 million. Mogo offers secured loans up to EUR 10


000 with maximum tenor of 72 months making used car financing process


convenient, both for its customers and partners. Wide geographical presence


makes Mogo unique over its rivals and diversifies revenue streams thus


providing extra security.



Mogo Finance operates through its own branch network, more than 2 000


partner locations and strong online presence. Physical footprint makes Mogo


Finance top of mind brand in used car financing. Established in 2012,


headquartered in Riga, Latvia and operates in: Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania,


Georgia, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Albania, Belarus.


www.mogofinance.com.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION



The information contained herein is not for release, publication or


distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the


United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South


Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which


the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information


contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of


an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the bonds in any


jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful


prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under


the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession


this announcement may come are required to inform themselves of and observe


all such restrictions. None of Mogo Finance, KNG Securities LLP, RP Martin


Stockholm AB, Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG or their respective


representatives accept any legal responsibility for any violation by any


person, whether or not the persons contemplating investing in or divesting


Mogo's securities, including the bonds, are aware of such restrictions.



This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the


United States. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the


Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the


United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within


the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons


except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not


subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.



This announcement constitutes advertising material and is meant as


preliminary information about an upcoming securities offering by the Issuer


for sounding general investor interest. This document in particular does not


constitute a prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended


(the "Prospectus Directive") and does not constitute a public offer of


securities in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").



This announcement does not constitute an offer of bonds to the public in the


United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United


Kingdom in respect of the bonds. Accordingly, this announcement is not being


distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the


United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement as a financial


promotion may only be distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who


are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling


within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000


(Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth


companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated,


falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in


(i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons").


Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise


acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any


person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this


announcement or any of its contents.



PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS ONLY - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product


governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all


distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been


prepared as the bonds do not constitute packaged products and will be


offered to eligible counterparties and professional clients only.



/




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



03.05.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



681945 03.05.2018



°






