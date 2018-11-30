DGAP-News: Mogo Finance 9.50% corporate bond 2018/2022 - Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's regulated market (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



30.11.18 09:00
dpa-AFX

Mogo Finance 9.50% corporate bond 2018/2022 - Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's regulated market



Mogo Finance S.

A.


Mogo Finance 9.50% corporate bond 2018/2022 - Listing on the Frankfurt Stock


Exchange's regulated market



30.11.2018 / 09:00


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Mogo Finance 9.50% corporate bond 2018/2022 - Listing on the Frankfurt Stock


Exchange's regulated market



Riga, Latvia, 30 November 2018. Mogo Finance and its group companies (the


"Group"), specialized in used car financing, announce the listing of its


existing 9.50% corporate bond 2018/2022 (XS1831877755) effective today on


the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



The listing on the EU-regulated segment is based on the securities


prospectus approved by the CSSF (Luxembourg supervisory authority) on 27


November 2018. The prospectus is available on the Group's website at


www.mogofinance.com.



Associated higher transparency and disclosure requirements of the listing on


the regulated market are intended to increase the attractiveness of the Mogo


Finance Bond to investors.



Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG acted as co-applicant to the


listing and Aalto Capital will act as the Group's Capital Markets Partner.



For more information, please contact:


Mogo Finance (CFO) Email: maris.kreics@mogofinance.com


Maris Kreics +371 66 900 900



Aalto Capital Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com


Sven Pauly +49 89 898 67 77 0




Notes to Editors:


Mogo Finance is one of largest and fastest growing secured used car


financing companies in Europe. Recognizing the niche in used car financing


underserved by traditional lenders, Mogo Finance has expanded its operations


to 12 countries issuing over EUR 320 million up to date and running a net


loan portfolio over EUR 130 million. Mogo offers secured loans up to EUR


15,000 with maximum tenor of 84 months making used car financing process


convenient, both for its customers and partners. Wide geographical presence


makes Mogo unique over its rivals and diversifies revenue streams.



Mogo Finance operates through its own branch network, more than 1,500


partner locations and strong online presence. Physical footprint makes Mogo


Finance top of mind brand in used car financing. Established in 2012,


headquartered in Riga, Latvia and operates in: Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania,


Georgia, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Albania, Belarus, Armenia and


Ukraine.



www.mogofinance.com




30.11.2018


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Mogo Finance S.A.


8-10 avenue de la Gare


1610 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.mogofinance.com


ISIN: XS1831877755, LV0000801363


Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


752875 30.11.2018



