DGAP-News: Mogo Finance 9.50% corporate bond 2018/2022 - Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's regulated market (deutsch)

30.11.2018

Riga, Latvia, 30 November 2018. Mogo Finance and its group companies (the

"Group"), specialized in used car financing, announce the listing of its

existing 9.50% corporate bond 2018/2022 (XS1831877755) effective today on

the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The listing on the EU-regulated segment is based on the securities

prospectus approved by the CSSF (Luxembourg supervisory authority) on 27

November 2018. The prospectus is available on the Group's website at

www.mogofinance.com.

Associated higher transparency and disclosure requirements of the listing on

the regulated market are intended to increase the attractiveness of the Mogo

Finance Bond to investors.

Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG acted as co-applicant to the

listing and Aalto Capital will act as the Group's Capital Markets Partner.

For more information, please contact:

Mogo Finance (CFO) Email: maris.kreics@mogofinance.com

Maris Kreics +371 66 900 900

Aalto Capital Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com

Sven Pauly +49 89 898 67 77 0

Notes to Editors:

Mogo Finance is one of largest and fastest growing secured used car

financing companies in Europe. Recognizing the niche in used car financing

underserved by traditional lenders, Mogo Finance has expanded its operations

to 12 countries issuing over EUR 320 million up to date and running a net

loan portfolio over EUR 130 million. Mogo offers secured loans up to EUR

15,000 with maximum tenor of 84 months making used car financing process

convenient, both for its customers and partners. Wide geographical presence

makes Mogo unique over its rivals and diversifies revenue streams.

Mogo Finance operates through its own branch network, more than 1,500

partner locations and strong online presence. Physical footprint makes Mogo

Finance top of mind brand in used car financing. Established in 2012,

headquartered in Riga, Latvia and operates in: Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania,

Georgia, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Albania, Belarus, Armenia and

Ukraine.

www.mogofinance.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or

distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the

United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South

Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which

the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information

contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of

an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the bonds in any

jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful

prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under

the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession

this announcement may come are required to inform themselves of and observe

all such restrictions.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the

United States. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the

Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the

United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within

the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons

except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not

subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of

Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive") and does not

constitute a public offer of securities in any member state of the European

Economic Area (the "EEA").

This announcement does not constitute an offer of bonds to the public in the

United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United

Kingdom in respect of the bonds. Accordingly, this announcement is not being

distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the

United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement as a financial

promotion may only be distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who

are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling

within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000

(Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth

companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated,

falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in

(i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons").

Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise

acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any

person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this

announcement or any of its contents.

PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS ONLY - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product

governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all

distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been

prepared as the bonds do not constitute packaged products and will be

offered to eligible counterparties and professional clients only.

°