DGAP-News: Mobimo Holding AG issues bond of CHF 225 million (english)

Lucerne, 21 February 2017 - Mobimo Holding AG today announces the issue of a 9-year CHF 225 million straight bond with a coupon of 0.75%. The proceeds of the bond shall be used to replace short-term debt facilities and to finance ongoing projects as well as general corporate purposes. Zürcher Kantonalbank, Credit Suisse and UBS acted as Joint Lead Managers of the transaction, Vontobel and Reichmuth & Co as Co-Lead Managers. A listing of the bonds on SIX Swiss Exchange has been applied.

About Mobimo: Mobimo Holding AG was established in Lucerne in 1999 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2005. With a real estate portfolio with a total value of over CHF 2.7 billion, the Group is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. The portfolio comprises investment and development properties in first-class locations in German-speaking Switzerland and French-speaking Switzerland. Mobimo generates stable rental income with its residential and commercial properties, while its development expertise and full pipeline allows it to create value enhancement potential in its own portfolio and for third parties. The investment volume of development properties for the company's own portfolio totals CHF 0.8 billion. Mobimo has a stable business model, pursues a sustainable strategy and provides its shareholders with an attractive return.

