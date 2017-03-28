DGAP-News: Mobimo Holding AG: General Meeting approves all motions proposed by the Board of Directors (english)

Mobimo Holding AG: General Meeting approves all motions proposed by the Board of Directors

Lucerne, 28 March 2017 - The 17th Annual General Meeting of Mobimo Holding AG took place today in Lucerne. 227 shareholders were in attendance, and a total of 56.81% of the share capital with voting rights was represented.

All motions proposed to the General Meeting by the Board of Directors were approved with high approval rates. All members of the Board of Directors were confirmed in their posts for a further year.

The 18th Annual General Meeting of Mobimo Holding AG will be held in Lucerne on 27 March 2018.

If you have any questions, please contact: Mobimo Holding AG Christoph Caviezel, CEO Manuel Itten, CFO +41 44 397 11 86 ir@mobimo.ch www.mobimo.ch

About Mobimo: Mobimo Holding AG was established in Lucerne in 1999 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2005. With a real estate portfolio with a total value of over CHF 2.7 billion, the Group is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. The portfolio comprises investment and development properties in first-class locations in German-speaking Switzerland and French-speaking Switzerland. Mobimo generates stable rental income with its residential and commercial properties, while its development expertise and full pipeline allows it to create value enhancement potential in its own portfolio and for third parties. The investment volume of development properties for the company's own portfolio totals CHF 0.8 billion. Mobimo has a stable business model, pursues a sustainable strategy and provides its shareholders with an attractive return.

