DGAP-News: Meyer Burger Technology (MBT) - further candidate for the Board of Directors - Urs M. Fähndrich stands for election to protect shareholder interests - for a symbolic remunera-tion fee of CHF 1 (deutsch)

08.04.19 08:57
08.04.2019 / 08:57


Meyer Burger Technology (MBT) - further candidate for the Board of


Directors - Urs M. Fähndrich stands for election to protect


shareholder interests - for a symbolic remuneration fee of CHF 1



Oxford PV transaction structure fuels distrust among shareholders -


another example that on the Board of directors of MBT there is a need


for control by independent shareholder representatives who do not come


from the nomination network of the previous Board members and who


assess each process from the perspective of the capital market or the


shareholders, respectively.



The transaction structure around Oxford PV is another example of a


chain of failed transactions and questionable corporate governance of


the MBT Board of Directors. Various indications that the complicated


"triangular placement" at considerable discount by Oxford PV was


arranged in advance and carried out with the knowledge and active


participation of MBT generate distrust among shareholders and the


public. Through this "triangular placement" most existing shareholders


were excluded of their subscription rights, many of them were not even


given the chance to participate in the placement and the value of the


subscription rights not received was redistributed to others.



The public shareholder can only speculate about the motives for this


procedure and the incomplete information policy.



Therefore, there is a need for control by shareholder representatives


on the Board of Directors who do not come from the nomination network


of the previous Board members and who assess each business process


from the point of view of the capital market or the shareholders,


respectively.



Elysium Capital, of which Urs M. Fähndrich is owner and Board member,


represents shareholders in Meyer Burger Technology holding approximately 4


million shares, including the Teutonia Opportunity Fund. The shareholders


represented by us are convinced of Meyer Burger Technology and its


potential.



Since Mr. Eric Meurice will no longer be a candidate for the Board of


Directors and since by the current Board only four candidates will be


proposed for election to the Board of Directors at the forthcoming Annual


General Meeting, Urs M. Fähndrich will, as per letter to the Board of


Directors dated 5 April 2019, run for election at the forthcoming Annual


General Meeting as an additional independent member of the Board of


Directors. Dr. Alexander Vogel, currently president of Meyer Burger


Technology, has responded on April 5th, 2019 and confirmed that the


Nomination Committee of MBT will discuss the candidacy of Urs M. Fähndrich


and put it to the vote of the Board of MBT. Furthermore Urs M. Fähndrich has


already received several comments of support by various shareholder


representatives.



Urs M. Fähndrich has significant financial and capital market experience. He


also brings an ownership perspective to the Board of Directors as he has


invested a considerable amount in MBT personally and through holdings in


investment companies and therefore bears investment risk himself. The


owners' point of view is important within the framework of the Board of


Directors and has not been sufficiently represented so far. Since the


shareholders represented by Elysium Capital have made a considerable


investment and will benefit from share price increases of the company, Urs


M. Fähndrich - in case of his election - would like to perform his duties on


the Board of Directors for a symbolic remuneration fee of CHF 1 in order not


to unnecessarily burden the budget of Meyer Burger Technology in difficult


times.



Urs M. Fähndrich hopes that the MBT Board of Directors will support his


candidacy and propose him for election as a member of the Board of Directors


at the Annual General Meeting.



Should the MBT Board of Directors not be able to decide to support Urs M.


Fähndrich's candidacy in this sense, he asks to be included in the agenda or


the invitation to the Annual General Meeting, respectively, as an additional


candidate who will stand as a candidate on his own initiative for the agenda


item "Elections to the Board of Directors".



If MBT lists Urs M. Fähndrich as an additional candidate in the agenda or in


the invitation to the Annual General Meeting, the company gives shareholders


the opportunity, in the interests of positive corporate governance, to


decide for themselves whether to elect him as an additional independent


member of the Board of Directors or to cast their vote only for the


candidates proposed by the Board of Directors. In this way, the Board of


Directors can ensure that the Annual General Meeting actually has the


highest authority in the company, as required by the Code of Best Practice,


and can freely decide on the composition of the Board of Directors.




About the person:



Urs M. Fähndrich M.A. HSG studied in Sankt Gallen (HSG) and New York


(Columbia University). He is an experienced investor and serves on the


boards of various investment companies, including Elysium Capital Ltd.




Contact:



Dr. oec. HSG Arik Röschke



mbt@elysium-capital.li




