DGAP-News: Meyer Burger Technology (MBT) - further candidate for the Board of Directors - Urs M. Fähndrich stands for election to protect shareholder interests - for a symbolic remunera-tion fee of CHF 1 (deutsch)
08.04.19 08:57
dpa-AFX
Meyer Burger Technology (MBT) - further candidate for the Board of Directors - Urs M.
Fähndrich stands for election to protect shareholder interests - for a symbolic remunera-tion fee of CHF 1
^
DGAP-News: Elysium Capital AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
Meyer Burger Technology (MBT) - further candidate for the Board of Directors
- Urs M. Fähndrich stands for election to protect shareholder interests -
for a symbolic remunera-tion fee of CHF 1
08.04.2019 / 08:57
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Meyer Burger Technology (MBT) - further candidate for the Board of
Directors - Urs M. Fähndrich stands for election to protect
shareholder interests - for a symbolic remuneration fee of CHF 1
Oxford PV transaction structure fuels distrust among shareholders -
another example that on the Board of directors of MBT there is a need
for control by independent shareholder representatives who do not come
from the nomination network of the previous Board members and who
assess each process from the perspective of the capital market or the
shareholders, respectively.
The transaction structure around Oxford PV is another example of a
chain of failed transactions and questionable corporate governance of
the MBT Board of Directors. Various indications that the complicated
"triangular placement" at considerable discount by Oxford PV was
arranged in advance and carried out with the knowledge and active
participation of MBT generate distrust among shareholders and the
public. Through this "triangular placement" most existing shareholders
were excluded of their subscription rights, many of them were not even
given the chance to participate in the placement and the value of the
subscription rights not received was redistributed to others.
The public shareholder can only speculate about the motives for this
procedure and the incomplete information policy.
Therefore, there is a need for control by shareholder representatives
on the Board of Directors who do not come from the nomination network
of the previous Board members and who assess each business process
from the point of view of the capital market or the shareholders,
respectively.
Elysium Capital, of which Urs M. Fähndrich is owner and Board member,
represents shareholders in Meyer Burger Technology holding approximately 4
million shares, including the Teutonia Opportunity Fund. The shareholders
represented by us are convinced of Meyer Burger Technology and its
potential.
Since Mr. Eric Meurice will no longer be a candidate for the Board of
Directors and since by the current Board only four candidates will be
proposed for election to the Board of Directors at the forthcoming Annual
General Meeting, Urs M. Fähndrich will, as per letter to the Board of
Directors dated 5 April 2019, run for election at the forthcoming Annual
General Meeting as an additional independent member of the Board of
Directors. Dr. Alexander Vogel, currently president of Meyer Burger
Technology, has responded on April 5th, 2019 and confirmed that the
Nomination Committee of MBT will discuss the candidacy of Urs M. Fähndrich
and put it to the vote of the Board of MBT. Furthermore Urs M. Fähndrich has
already received several comments of support by various shareholder
representatives.
Urs M. Fähndrich has significant financial and capital market experience. He
also brings an ownership perspective to the Board of Directors as he has
invested a considerable amount in MBT personally and through holdings in
investment companies and therefore bears investment risk himself. The
owners' point of view is important within the framework of the Board of
Directors and has not been sufficiently represented so far. Since the
shareholders represented by Elysium Capital have made a considerable
investment and will benefit from share price increases of the company, Urs
M. Fähndrich - in case of his election - would like to perform his duties on
the Board of Directors for a symbolic remuneration fee of CHF 1 in order not
to unnecessarily burden the budget of Meyer Burger Technology in difficult
times.
Urs M. Fähndrich hopes that the MBT Board of Directors will support his
candidacy and propose him for election as a member of the Board of Directors
at the Annual General Meeting.
Should the MBT Board of Directors not be able to decide to support Urs M.
Fähndrich's candidacy in this sense, he asks to be included in the agenda or
the invitation to the Annual General Meeting, respectively, as an additional
candidate who will stand as a candidate on his own initiative for the agenda
item "Elections to the Board of Directors".
If MBT lists Urs M. Fähndrich as an additional candidate in the agenda or in
the invitation to the Annual General Meeting, the company gives shareholders
the opportunity, in the interests of positive corporate governance, to
decide for themselves whether to elect him as an additional independent
member of the Board of Directors or to cast their vote only for the
candidates proposed by the Board of Directors. In this way, the Board of
Directors can ensure that the Annual General Meeting actually has the
highest authority in the company, as required by the Code of Best Practice,
and can freely decide on the composition of the Board of Directors.
About the person:
Urs M. Fähndrich M.A. HSG studied in Sankt Gallen (HSG) and New York
(Columbia University). He is an experienced investor and serves on the
boards of various investment companies, including Elysium Capital Ltd.
Contact:
Dr. oec. HSG Arik Röschke
mbt@elysium-capital.li
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
08.04.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
796833 08.04.2019
°