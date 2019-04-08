DGAP-News: Meyer Burger Technology (MBT) - further candidate for the Board of Directors - Urs M. Fähndrich stands for election to protect shareholder interests - for a symbolic remunera-tion fee of CHF 1 (deutsch)

Meyer Burger Technology (MBT) - further candidate for the Board of Directors - Urs M.



Fähndrich stands for election to protect shareholder interests - for a symbolic remunera-tion fee of CHF 1

08.04.2019 / 08:57

Oxford PV transaction structure fuels distrust among shareholders -

another example that on the Board of directors of MBT there is a need

for control by independent shareholder representatives who do not come

from the nomination network of the previous Board members and who

assess each process from the perspective of the capital market or the

shareholders, respectively.

The transaction structure around Oxford PV is another example of a

chain of failed transactions and questionable corporate governance of

the MBT Board of Directors. Various indications that the complicated

"triangular placement" at considerable discount by Oxford PV was

arranged in advance and carried out with the knowledge and active

participation of MBT generate distrust among shareholders and the

public. Through this "triangular placement" most existing shareholders

were excluded of their subscription rights, many of them were not even

given the chance to participate in the placement and the value of the

subscription rights not received was redistributed to others.

The public shareholder can only speculate about the motives for this

procedure and the incomplete information policy.

Therefore, there is a need for control by shareholder representatives

on the Board of Directors who do not come from the nomination network

of the previous Board members and who assess each business process

from the point of view of the capital market or the shareholders,

respectively.

Elysium Capital, of which Urs M. Fähndrich is owner and Board member,

represents shareholders in Meyer Burger Technology holding approximately 4

million shares, including the Teutonia Opportunity Fund. The shareholders

represented by us are convinced of Meyer Burger Technology and its

potential.

Since Mr. Eric Meurice will no longer be a candidate for the Board of

Directors and since by the current Board only four candidates will be

proposed for election to the Board of Directors at the forthcoming Annual

General Meeting, Urs M. Fähndrich will, as per letter to the Board of

Directors dated 5 April 2019, run for election at the forthcoming Annual

General Meeting as an additional independent member of the Board of

Directors. Dr. Alexander Vogel, currently president of Meyer Burger

Technology, has responded on April 5th, 2019 and confirmed that the

Nomination Committee of MBT will discuss the candidacy of Urs M. Fähndrich

and put it to the vote of the Board of MBT. Furthermore Urs M. Fähndrich has

already received several comments of support by various shareholder

representatives.

Urs M. Fähndrich has significant financial and capital market experience. He

also brings an ownership perspective to the Board of Directors as he has

invested a considerable amount in MBT personally and through holdings in

investment companies and therefore bears investment risk himself. The

owners' point of view is important within the framework of the Board of

Directors and has not been sufficiently represented so far. Since the

shareholders represented by Elysium Capital have made a considerable

investment and will benefit from share price increases of the company, Urs

M. Fähndrich - in case of his election - would like to perform his duties on

the Board of Directors for a symbolic remuneration fee of CHF 1 in order not

to unnecessarily burden the budget of Meyer Burger Technology in difficult

times.

Urs M. Fähndrich hopes that the MBT Board of Directors will support his

candidacy and propose him for election as a member of the Board of Directors

at the Annual General Meeting.

Should the MBT Board of Directors not be able to decide to support Urs M.

Fähndrich's candidacy in this sense, he asks to be included in the agenda or

the invitation to the Annual General Meeting, respectively, as an additional

candidate who will stand as a candidate on his own initiative for the agenda

item "Elections to the Board of Directors".

If MBT lists Urs M. Fähndrich as an additional candidate in the agenda or in

the invitation to the Annual General Meeting, the company gives shareholders

the opportunity, in the interests of positive corporate governance, to

decide for themselves whether to elect him as an additional independent

member of the Board of Directors or to cast their vote only for the

candidates proposed by the Board of Directors. In this way, the Board of

Directors can ensure that the Annual General Meeting actually has the

highest authority in the company, as required by the Code of Best Practice,

and can freely decide on the composition of the Board of Directors.

About the person:

Urs M. Fähndrich M.A. HSG studied in Sankt Gallen (HSG) and New York

(Columbia University). He is an experienced investor and serves on the

boards of various investment companies, including Elysium Capital Ltd.

Contact:

Dr. oec. HSG Arik Röschke

mbt@elysium-capital.li

