DGAP-News: Medienmitteilung: Swissquote als neue Emittentin auf Leonteqs Multi-Issuer-Plattform (deutsch)




30.03.22 07:01
dpa-AFX

Medienmitteilung: Swissquote als neue Emittentin auf Leonteqs Multi-Issuer-Plattform



^


Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Kooperation


Medienmitteilung: Swissquote als neue Emittentin auf Leonteqs


Multi-Issuer-Plattform



30.03.2022 / 07:00



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



MEDIENMITTEILUNG | SWISSQUOTE ALS NEUE EMITTENTIN AUF LEONTEQS


MULTI-ISSUER-PLATTFORM



Zürich, 30. März 2022



Swissquote ist ab heute auf Leonteqs Multi-Issuer-Plattform verfügbar. Damit


erhalten Anleger in EMEA und ausgewählten APAC-Ländern Zugang zu


Renditeoptimierungsprodukten eines Schweizer Marktführers im Onlinebanking.



Anfang 2022 vereinbarten Leonteq und Swissquote eine Zusammenarbeit im


Bereich strukturierter Anlageprodukte. Im Rahmen dieser Kooperation tritt


Swissquote als Emittentin von strukturierten Anlageprodukten auf, während


Leonteq Dienstleistungen entlang der Wertschöpfungskette erbringt. Darüber


hinaus ist Swissquote für den Vertrieb ihrer Produkte an ihre eigene


Kundenbasis verantwortlich, einschliesslich des öffentlichen Vertriebs in


der Schweiz.



Nach Abschluss der ersten Entwicklungs- und Implementierungsphase ist


Swissquote nun für die Kunden von Leonteq auf LynQs, dem One-Stop-Shop für


strukturierte Produkte, verfügbar. Das neue Produktangebot von Swissquote


konzentriert sich zunächst auf Renditeoptimierungsprodukte und umfasst eine


breite Palette von Basiswerten sowie alle wichtigen Währungen. Die Produkte


von Swissquote sind in mehr als 30 Märkten in der EMEA-Region und in


ausgewählten APAC-Ländern für Privatplatzierungen erhältlich.



Alessandro Ricci, Head Investment Solutions und Mitglied des Executive


Committee von Leonteq: «Nur wenige Wochen nach Beginn der Zusammenarbeit


freuen wir uns, Swissquote als neuen Emittenten auf unserem digitalen


Marktplatz zu präsentieren. Diese schnelle Implementierung demonstriert


unsere weiter verbesserten Onboarding-Möglichkeiten und optimierten


Prozesse. Die Produkte von Swissquote sind eine ideale Ergänzung zu unserem


bestehenden Angebot und bieten unseren Kunden Zugang zu einer breiten


Palette von strukturierten Anlageprodukten, die von einem Marktführer im


Bereich des Online-Bankings emittiert werden.»



Peter Rosenstreich, Head of Investment Products von Swissquote: «Leonteq hat


eine der innovativsten digitalen Plattformen für strukturierte Produkte


entwickelt. Die Funktionalitäten von LynQs werden es uns ermöglichen, auf


unserem Weg zum Emittenten von strukturierten Produkten eine breitere


Anlegerbasis zu erreichen.»



KONTAKT


Media Relations


+41 58 800 1844


media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations


+41 58 800 1855


investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ


Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz


für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten


modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und


Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,


Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte


Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen


Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq


Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von


kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das


Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche


über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss


Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON).


www.leonteq.com



DISCLAIMER


This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for


information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press


release and all materials, documents and information used therein or


distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form


part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell


or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for


shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment


activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies


of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to


any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is


restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or


from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by


law.



This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"


"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar


expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and


unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a


substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,


development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these


statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general


market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in


securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks


and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is


very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental


actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease


(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's


operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19


outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic


instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the


affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the


general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain


uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these


uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither


the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective


bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to


prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any


of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this


press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or


circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Medienmitteilungen



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1313287 30.03.2022



°






Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Weitere Börsenplätze
