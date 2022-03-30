DGAP-News: Medienmitteilung: Swissquote als neue Emittentin auf Leonteqs Multi-Issuer-Plattform (deutsch)
Zürich, 30. März 2022
Swissquote ist ab heute auf Leonteqs Multi-Issuer-Plattform verfügbar. Damit
erhalten Anleger in EMEA und ausgewählten APAC-Ländern Zugang zu
Renditeoptimierungsprodukten eines Schweizer Marktführers im Onlinebanking.
Anfang 2022 vereinbarten Leonteq und Swissquote eine Zusammenarbeit im
Bereich strukturierter Anlageprodukte. Im Rahmen dieser Kooperation tritt
Swissquote als Emittentin von strukturierten Anlageprodukten auf, während
Leonteq Dienstleistungen entlang der Wertschöpfungskette erbringt. Darüber
hinaus ist Swissquote für den Vertrieb ihrer Produkte an ihre eigene
Kundenbasis verantwortlich, einschliesslich des öffentlichen Vertriebs in
der Schweiz.
Nach Abschluss der ersten Entwicklungs- und Implementierungsphase ist
Swissquote nun für die Kunden von Leonteq auf LynQs, dem One-Stop-Shop für
strukturierte Produkte, verfügbar. Das neue Produktangebot von Swissquote
konzentriert sich zunächst auf Renditeoptimierungsprodukte und umfasst eine
breite Palette von Basiswerten sowie alle wichtigen Währungen. Die Produkte
von Swissquote sind in mehr als 30 Märkten in der EMEA-Region und in
ausgewählten APAC-Ländern für Privatplatzierungen erhältlich.
Alessandro Ricci, Head Investment Solutions und Mitglied des Executive
Committee von Leonteq: «Nur wenige Wochen nach Beginn der Zusammenarbeit
freuen wir uns, Swissquote als neuen Emittenten auf unserem digitalen
Marktplatz zu präsentieren. Diese schnelle Implementierung demonstriert
unsere weiter verbesserten Onboarding-Möglichkeiten und optimierten
Prozesse. Die Produkte von Swissquote sind eine ideale Ergänzung zu unserem
bestehenden Angebot und bieten unseren Kunden Zugang zu einer breiten
Palette von strukturierten Anlageprodukten, die von einem Marktführer im
Bereich des Online-Bankings emittiert werden.»
Peter Rosenstreich, Head of Investment Products von Swissquote: «Leonteq hat
eine der innovativsten digitalen Plattformen für strukturierte Produkte
entwickelt. Die Funktionalitäten von LynQs werden es uns ermöglichen, auf
unserem Weg zum Emittenten von strukturierten Produkten eine breitere
Anlegerbasis zu erreichen.»
KONTAKT
Media Relations
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com
Investor Relations
+41 58 800 1855
investorrelations@leonteq.com
LEONTEQ
Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz
für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten
modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und
Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,
Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte
Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen
Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq
Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von
kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das
Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche
über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss
Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON).
www.leonteq.com
DISCLAIMER
This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for
information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press
release and all materials, documents and information used therein or
distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form
part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell
or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for
shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment
activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies
of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to
any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is
restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or
from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by
law.
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a
substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,
development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general
market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in
securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks
and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is
very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental
actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease
(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's
operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19
outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic
instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the
affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the
general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain
uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these
uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither
the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective
bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to
prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any
of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this
press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or
circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
