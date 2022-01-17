DGAP-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq startet Kooperation mit VP Bank (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

17.01.22 07:01
dpa-AFX

Medienmitteilung: Leonteq startet Kooperation mit VP Bank



EQS-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Kooperation


Medienmitteilung: Leonteq startet Kooperation mit VP Bank



17.01.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ STARTET KOOPERATION MIT VP BANK



Zürich, 17. Januar 2022 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR



Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) ist eine neue Kooperation mit der VP Bank AG für die


Herstellung und den Vertrieb von strukturierten Anlageprodukten eingegangen.



Leonteq und die VP Bank haben auf der Basis eines neu geschaffenen


innovativen White-Labelling-Emissionsmodels eine Kooperation für die


Herstellung und den Vertrieb von strukturierten Anlageprodukten lanciert. Im


Rahmen dieser Kooperation wird die VP Bank die Technologieplattform von


Leonteq nutzen, um von der VP Bank garantierte Anlageprodukte anzubieten, zu


handeln und an ihre Kundinnen und Kunden zu vertreiben. Während die VP Bank


für den Vertrieb ihrer strukturierten Anlageprodukte an ihre eigenen Kunden


zuständig sein wird, hat Leonteq von der VP Bank ein internationales


Vertriebsmandat erhalten, wodurch die VP Bank Zugang zu Leonteqs breitem


Netzwerk an Investoren weltweit erhält. Die ersten von der VP Bank


garantierten strukturierten Anlageprodukte werden voraussichtlich im ersten


Quartal 2022 auf der Plattform von Leonteq verfügbar sein, vorbehältlich der


behördlichen Genehmigungen.



Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns, die VP Bank, eine führende


Bank für Privatkunden und Intermediäre, auf unserer


White-Labelling-Plattform zu begrüssen. Diese Zusammenarbeit wird den


Kundinnen und Kunden einen einzigartigen Zugang zu strukturierten


Anlageprodukten bieten, und wir freuen uns darauf, unserem neuen Partner die


Lösungen und das Know-how von Leonteq zur Verfügung zu stellen.»



Paul Arni, CEO der VP Bank: «Dank dieser Kooperation können wir als


Garantiegeberin auftreten und unseren Kundinnen und Kunden künftig ein


umfassendes und attraktives Angebot an strukturierten Produkten anbieten.


Damit unterstreichen wir unseren strategischen Anspruch, ein internationaler


Wealth Management Service Anbieter zu sein. Leonteq ist der ideale Service-


und Technologiepartner dafür, denn die Kompetenzen beider Unternehmen


ergänzen sich optimal.»



Die VP Bank AG wurde 1956 gegründet und gehört mit ihren 1'013


Mitarbeitenden per Mitte 2021 zu den grössten Banken Liechtensteins. Sie ist


an den Standorten Vaduz, Zürich, Luxemburg, Singapur, Hongkong und Road Town


(British Virgin Islands) vertreten. Die VP Bank Gruppe bietet


massgeschneiderte Vermögensverwaltung und Anlageberatung für Privatpersonen


und Intermediäre. Per 30. Juni 2021 lagen die betreuten Kundenvermögen der


VP Bank Gruppe bei CHF 52.6 Mrd. Die VP Bank ist an der SIX Swiss Exchange


kotiert und verfügt über ein «A»-Rating von Standard & Poor's.



KONTAKT


Media Relations


+41 58 800 1844


media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations


+41 58 800 1855


investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ


Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz


für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten


modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und


Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,


Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte


Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen


Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq


Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von


kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das


Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche


über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss


Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON).


www.leonteq.com



DISCLAIMER


This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for


information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press


release and all materials, documents and information used therein or


distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form


part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell


or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for


shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment


activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies


of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to


any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is


restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or


from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by


law.



This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"


"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar


expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and


unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a


substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,


development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these


statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general


market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in


securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks


and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is


very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental


actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease


(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's


operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19


outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic


instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the


affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the


general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain


uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these


uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither


the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective


bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to


prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any


of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this


press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or


circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.



Bitte warten...