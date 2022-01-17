DGAP-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq startet Kooperation mit VP Bank (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Leonteq":

Leonteq startet Kooperation mit VP Bank

Medienmitteilung: Leonteq startet Kooperation mit VP Bank

17.01.2022

MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ STARTET KOOPERATION MIT VP BANK

Zürich, 17. Januar 2022

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) ist eine neue Kooperation mit der VP Bank AG für die

Herstellung und den Vertrieb von strukturierten Anlageprodukten eingegangen.

Leonteq und die VP Bank haben auf der Basis eines neu geschaffenen

innovativen White-Labelling-Emissionsmodels eine Kooperation für die

Herstellung und den Vertrieb von strukturierten Anlageprodukten lanciert. Im

Rahmen dieser Kooperation wird die VP Bank die Technologieplattform von

Leonteq nutzen, um von der VP Bank garantierte Anlageprodukte anzubieten, zu

handeln und an ihre Kundinnen und Kunden zu vertreiben. Während die VP Bank

für den Vertrieb ihrer strukturierten Anlageprodukte an ihre eigenen Kunden

zuständig sein wird, hat Leonteq von der VP Bank ein internationales

Vertriebsmandat erhalten, wodurch die VP Bank Zugang zu Leonteqs breitem

Netzwerk an Investoren weltweit erhält. Die ersten von der VP Bank

garantierten strukturierten Anlageprodukte werden voraussichtlich im ersten

Quartal 2022 auf der Plattform von Leonteq verfügbar sein, vorbehältlich der

behördlichen Genehmigungen.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns, die VP Bank, eine führende

Bank für Privatkunden und Intermediäre, auf unserer

White-Labelling-Plattform zu begrüssen. Diese Zusammenarbeit wird den

Kundinnen und Kunden einen einzigartigen Zugang zu strukturierten

Anlageprodukten bieten, und wir freuen uns darauf, unserem neuen Partner die

Lösungen und das Know-how von Leonteq zur Verfügung zu stellen.»

Paul Arni, CEO der VP Bank: «Dank dieser Kooperation können wir als

Garantiegeberin auftreten und unseren Kundinnen und Kunden künftig ein

umfassendes und attraktives Angebot an strukturierten Produkten anbieten.

Damit unterstreichen wir unseren strategischen Anspruch, ein internationaler

Wealth Management Service Anbieter zu sein. Leonteq ist der ideale Service-

und Technologiepartner dafür, denn die Kompetenzen beider Unternehmen

ergänzen sich optimal.»

Die VP Bank AG wurde 1956 gegründet und gehört mit ihren 1'013

Mitarbeitenden per Mitte 2021 zu den grössten Banken Liechtensteins. Sie ist

an den Standorten Vaduz, Zürich, Luxemburg, Singapur, Hongkong und Road Town

(British Virgin Islands) vertreten. Die VP Bank Gruppe bietet

massgeschneiderte Vermögensverwaltung und Anlageberatung für Privatpersonen

und Intermediäre. Per 30. Juni 2021 lagen die betreuten Kundenvermögen der

VP Bank Gruppe bei CHF 52.6 Mrd. Die VP Bank ist an der SIX Swiss Exchange

kotiert und verfügt über ein «A»-Rating von Standard & Poor's.

LEONTEQ

Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz

für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten

modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und

Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,

Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte

Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen

Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq

Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von

kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das

Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche

über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss

Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON).

www.leonteq.com

