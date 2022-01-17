DGAP-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq startet Kooperation mit VP Bank (deutsch)
MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ STARTET KOOPERATION MIT VP BANK
Zürich, 17. Januar 2022 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) ist eine neue Kooperation mit der VP Bank AG für die
Herstellung und den Vertrieb von strukturierten Anlageprodukten eingegangen.
Leonteq und die VP Bank haben auf der Basis eines neu geschaffenen
innovativen White-Labelling-Emissionsmodels eine Kooperation für die
Herstellung und den Vertrieb von strukturierten Anlageprodukten lanciert. Im
Rahmen dieser Kooperation wird die VP Bank die Technologieplattform von
Leonteq nutzen, um von der VP Bank garantierte Anlageprodukte anzubieten, zu
handeln und an ihre Kundinnen und Kunden zu vertreiben. Während die VP Bank
für den Vertrieb ihrer strukturierten Anlageprodukte an ihre eigenen Kunden
zuständig sein wird, hat Leonteq von der VP Bank ein internationales
Vertriebsmandat erhalten, wodurch die VP Bank Zugang zu Leonteqs breitem
Netzwerk an Investoren weltweit erhält. Die ersten von der VP Bank
garantierten strukturierten Anlageprodukte werden voraussichtlich im ersten
Quartal 2022 auf der Plattform von Leonteq verfügbar sein, vorbehältlich der
behördlichen Genehmigungen.
Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns, die VP Bank, eine führende
Bank für Privatkunden und Intermediäre, auf unserer
White-Labelling-Plattform zu begrüssen. Diese Zusammenarbeit wird den
Kundinnen und Kunden einen einzigartigen Zugang zu strukturierten
Anlageprodukten bieten, und wir freuen uns darauf, unserem neuen Partner die
Lösungen und das Know-how von Leonteq zur Verfügung zu stellen.»
Paul Arni, CEO der VP Bank: «Dank dieser Kooperation können wir als
Garantiegeberin auftreten und unseren Kundinnen und Kunden künftig ein
umfassendes und attraktives Angebot an strukturierten Produkten anbieten.
Damit unterstreichen wir unseren strategischen Anspruch, ein internationaler
Wealth Management Service Anbieter zu sein. Leonteq ist der ideale Service-
und Technologiepartner dafür, denn die Kompetenzen beider Unternehmen
ergänzen sich optimal.»
Die VP Bank AG wurde 1956 gegründet und gehört mit ihren 1'013
Mitarbeitenden per Mitte 2021 zu den grössten Banken Liechtensteins. Sie ist
an den Standorten Vaduz, Zürich, Luxemburg, Singapur, Hongkong und Road Town
(British Virgin Islands) vertreten. Die VP Bank Gruppe bietet
massgeschneiderte Vermögensverwaltung und Anlageberatung für Privatpersonen
und Intermediäre. Per 30. Juni 2021 lagen die betreuten Kundenvermögen der
VP Bank Gruppe bei CHF 52.6 Mrd. Die VP Bank ist an der SIX Swiss Exchange
kotiert und verfügt über ein «A»-Rating von Standard & Poor's.
KONTAKT
Media Relations
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com
Investor Relations
+41 58 800 1855
investorrelations@leonteq.com
LEONTEQ
Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz
für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten
modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und
Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,
Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte
Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen
Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq
Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von
kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das
Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche
über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss
Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON).
www.leonteq.com
DISCLAIMER
This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for
information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press
release and all materials, documents and information used therein or
distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form
part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell
or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for
shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment
activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies
of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to
any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is
restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or
from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by
law.
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a
substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,
development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general
market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in
securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks
and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is
very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental
actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease
(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's
operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19
outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic
instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the
affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the
general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain
uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these
uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither
the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective
bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to
prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any
of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this
press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or
circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
