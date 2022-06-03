DGAP-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq erwartet Rekordgewinn für das erste Halbjahr 2022 (deutsch)
Medienmitteilung: Leonteq erwartet Rekordgewinn für das erste Halbjahr 2022
Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Gewinnwarnung
Medienmitteilung: Leonteq erwartet Rekordgewinn für das erste Halbjahr 2022
03.06.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ ERWARTET REKORDGEWINN FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2022
Zürich, 3. Juni 2022 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) erwartet für das erste Halbjahr 2022 ein deutliches
Ertragswachstum aufgrund eines starken Handelsergebnisses und einen
Rekord-Konzerngewinn von über CHF 110 Millionen.
Nach einem sehr starken Start in das Jahr 2022 fokussierte Leonteq weiter
auf ein diszipliniertes Risikomanagement und verzeichnete im bisherigen
Jahresverlauf eine sehr deutliche Steigerung des Handelsergebnisses im
Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum. Diese Entwicklung widerspiegelt
beispiellose Marktbedingungen charakterisiert durch eine insgesamt höhere
Marktvolatilität, einschliesslich aussergewöhnlicher Kursschwankungen von
einigen Large-Cap-Unternehmen im Zusammenhang mit der Veröffentlichung der
Resultate für das vierte Quartal 2021 sowie das erste Quartal 2022.
In dieser Zeit eines insgesamt schwierigen Marktumfelds für Anleger
registrierte Leonteq in den meisten Regionen geringere Kundenaktivität, was
zu einem wesentlichen Rückgang der Kommissions- und Dienstleistungserträge
im Vergleich zum gleichen Zeitraum im Jahr 2021 führte.
Zudem wird erwartet, dass die Einkommenssteuern der Gruppe aufgrund des
bisherigen Handelsergebnisses deutlich über dem Niveau des Vorjahres liegen
werden.
Aufgrund dieser Faktoren erwartet Leonteq für das erste Halbjahr 2022 ein
deutliches Wachstum des Betriebsertrags und einen Rekord-Konzerngewinn von
mehr als CHF 110 Millionen, was einer Steigerung von mehr als 50% gegenüber
CHF 74.4 Millionen im Vorjahreszeitraum entspricht.
Leonteq wird die Halbjahresergebnisse 2022 am 21. Juli 2022 veröffentlichen.
KONTAKT
Media Relations
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com
Investor Relations
+41 58 800 1855
investorrelations@leonteq.com
LEONTEQ
Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz
für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten
modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und
Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,
Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte
Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen
Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq
Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von
kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das
Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche
über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss
Exchange kotiert.
www.leonteq.com
DISCLAIMER
This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for
information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press
release and all materials, documents and information used therein or
distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form
part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell
or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for
shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment
activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies
of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to
any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is
restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or
from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by
law.
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a
substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,
development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general
market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in
securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks
and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is
very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental
actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease
(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's
operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19
outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic
instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the
affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the
general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain
uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these
uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither
the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective
bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to
prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any
of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this
press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or
circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
