DGAP-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq erwartet Rekordgewinn für das erste Halbjahr 2022 (deutsch)




03.06.22 07:01
dpa-AFX

Medienmitteilung: Leonteq erwartet Rekordgewinn für das erste Halbjahr 2022



^


Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Gewinnwarnung


Medienmitteilung: Leonteq erwartet Rekordgewinn für das erste Halbjahr 2022



03.06.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ ERWARTET REKORDGEWINN FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2022



Zürich, 3. Juni 2022 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR



Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) erwartet für das erste Halbjahr 2022 ein deutliches


Ertragswachstum aufgrund eines starken Handelsergebnisses und einen


Rekord-Konzerngewinn von über CHF 110 Millionen.



Nach einem sehr starken Start in das Jahr 2022 fokussierte Leonteq weiter


auf ein diszipliniertes Risikomanagement und verzeichnete im bisherigen


Jahresverlauf eine sehr deutliche Steigerung des Handelsergebnisses im


Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum. Diese Entwicklung widerspiegelt


beispiellose Marktbedingungen charakterisiert durch eine insgesamt höhere


Marktvolatilität, einschliesslich aussergewöhnlicher Kursschwankungen von


einigen Large-Cap-Unternehmen im Zusammenhang mit der Veröffentlichung der


Resultate für das vierte Quartal 2021 sowie das erste Quartal 2022.



In dieser Zeit eines insgesamt schwierigen Marktumfelds für Anleger


registrierte Leonteq in den meisten Regionen geringere Kundenaktivität, was


zu einem wesentlichen Rückgang der Kommissions- und Dienstleistungserträge


im Vergleich zum gleichen Zeitraum im Jahr 2021 führte.



Zudem wird erwartet, dass die Einkommenssteuern der Gruppe aufgrund des


bisherigen Handelsergebnisses deutlich über dem Niveau des Vorjahres liegen


werden.



Aufgrund dieser Faktoren erwartet Leonteq für das erste Halbjahr 2022 ein


deutliches Wachstum des Betriebsertrags und einen Rekord-Konzerngewinn von


mehr als CHF 110 Millionen, was einer Steigerung von mehr als 50% gegenüber


CHF 74.4 Millionen im Vorjahreszeitraum entspricht.



Leonteq wird die Halbjahresergebnisse 2022 am 21. Juli 2022 veröffentlichen.



KONTAKT


Media Relations


+41 58 800 1844


media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations


+41 58 800 1855


investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ


Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz


für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten


modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und


Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,


Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte


Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen


Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq


Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von


kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das


Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche


über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss


Exchange kotiert.


www.leonteq.com



DISCLAIMER


This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for


information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press


release and all materials, documents and information used therein or


distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form


part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell


or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for


shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment


activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies


of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to


any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is


restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or


from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by


law.



This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"


"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar


expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and


unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a


substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,


development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these


statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general


market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in


securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks


and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is


very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental


actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease


(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's


operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19


outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic


instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the


affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the


general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain


uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these


uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither


the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective


bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to


prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any


of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this


press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or


circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1367751 03.06.2022 CET/CEST



°






