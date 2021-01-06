Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Dubai (deutsch)




06.01.21 07:00
dpa-AFX

Medienmitteilung: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Dubai



EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Expansion


Medienmitteilung: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Dubai



06.01.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ ERÖFFNET BÜRO IN DUBAI



Zürich, 06. Januar 2021



Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) erweitert ihre Präsenz im Nahen Osten mit der


Eröffnung eines Büros in Dubai, um den GCC-Markt zu bedienen.



Die Büroeröffnung in Dubai ist Teil der geplanten Erweiterung der globalen


Präsenz von Leonteq und ein logischer Schritt bei den Bestrebungen, das


Geschäft im Nahen Osten auszubauen.



Mit der Eröffnung des Büros in Dubai wird Leonteq gut positioniert sein, um


ihre Dienstleistungen über die Vereinigten Arabischen Emirate hinaus - die


sie in den letzten Jahren von ihrer Londoner Niederlassung aus betreut hat -


auch im Markt des Golf-Kooperationsrates (GCC) anzubieten. Dies wird es


Leonteq ermöglichen, das bedeutende Marktpotenzial für Investitionslösungen


in dieser Region zu erschliessen und enger mit ihrem lokalen Kundenstamm


zusammenzuarbeiten.



Nachdem Leonteq Ende Dezember 2020 die regulatorische Genehmigung erhalten


hat, nimmt das Unternehmen nun seine lokale Geschäftstätigkeit in Dubai auf.


Leonteq (Middle East) Ltd. wird von Mohamed El-Buhali, Managing Director und


Head Middle East bei Leonteq, geleitet. Mohamed El-Buhali kam 2012 zu


Leonteq und hat seitdem das Leonteq-Vertriebsgeschäft für den Nahen Osten


und Nordafrika erfolgreich aufgebaut und für Kunden in diesen Regionen


Investitionslösungen entwickelt.



Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq, sagte: «Die Eröffnung unseres neuen Büros in


Dubai bietet uns ein wichtiges Tor zum GCC-Markt und mit unserer Präsenz im


Nahen Osten unterstreichen wir unser Engagement, das Angebot von Leonteq für


unsere Kunden in dieser Region zu erweitern.»



«Wir freuen uns auch, dass wir im Dubai International Financial Centre


ansässig sind und sobald wir in Dubai vollständig etabliert sind, wollen wir


in den nächsten Jahren unsere lokalen Dienstleistungen um ein


Scharia-konformes Angebot erweitern», fügte Mohamed El-Buhali hinzu.



KONTAKT


Media Relations


+41 58 800 1844


media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations


+41 58 800 1855


investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ


Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche


mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer


eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative


Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die


Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab.


Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als


Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt


Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von


kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das


Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 12 Ländern präsent, welche


über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss


Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com



DISCLAIMER


This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for


information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press


release and all materials, documents and information used therein or


distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form


part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell


or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for


shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment


activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies


of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to


any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is


restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or


from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by


law.



This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"


"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar


expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and


unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a


substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,


development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these


statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general


market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in


securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks


and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is


very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental


actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease


(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's


operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19


outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic


instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the


affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the


general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain


uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these


uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither


the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective


bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to


prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any


of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this


press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or


circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1158662 06.01.2021 CET/CEST



Bitte warten...