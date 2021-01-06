DGAP-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Dubai (deutsch)
Medienmitteilung: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Dubai
Medienmitteilung: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Dubai
MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ ERÖFFNET BÜRO IN DUBAI
Zürich, 06. Januar 2021
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) erweitert ihre Präsenz im Nahen Osten mit der
Eröffnung eines Büros in Dubai, um den GCC-Markt zu bedienen.
Die Büroeröffnung in Dubai ist Teil der geplanten Erweiterung der globalen
Präsenz von Leonteq und ein logischer Schritt bei den Bestrebungen, das
Geschäft im Nahen Osten auszubauen.
Mit der Eröffnung des Büros in Dubai wird Leonteq gut positioniert sein, um
ihre Dienstleistungen über die Vereinigten Arabischen Emirate hinaus - die
sie in den letzten Jahren von ihrer Londoner Niederlassung aus betreut hat -
auch im Markt des Golf-Kooperationsrates (GCC) anzubieten. Dies wird es
Leonteq ermöglichen, das bedeutende Marktpotenzial für Investitionslösungen
in dieser Region zu erschliessen und enger mit ihrem lokalen Kundenstamm
zusammenzuarbeiten.
Nachdem Leonteq Ende Dezember 2020 die regulatorische Genehmigung erhalten
hat, nimmt das Unternehmen nun seine lokale Geschäftstätigkeit in Dubai auf.
Leonteq (Middle East) Ltd. wird von Mohamed El-Buhali, Managing Director und
Head Middle East bei Leonteq, geleitet. Mohamed El-Buhali kam 2012 zu
Leonteq und hat seitdem das Leonteq-Vertriebsgeschäft für den Nahen Osten
und Nordafrika erfolgreich aufgebaut und für Kunden in diesen Regionen
Investitionslösungen entwickelt.
Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq, sagte: «Die Eröffnung unseres neuen Büros in
Dubai bietet uns ein wichtiges Tor zum GCC-Markt und mit unserer Präsenz im
Nahen Osten unterstreichen wir unser Engagement, das Angebot von Leonteq für
unsere Kunden in dieser Region zu erweitern.»
«Wir freuen uns auch, dass wir im Dubai International Financial Centre
ansässig sind und sobald wir in Dubai vollständig etabliert sind, wollen wir
in den nächsten Jahren unsere lokalen Dienstleistungen um ein
Scharia-konformes Angebot erweitern», fügte Mohamed El-Buhali hinzu.
KONTAKT
Media Relations
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com
Investor Relations
+41 58 800 1855
investorrelations@leonteq.com
LEONTEQ
Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche
mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer
eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative
Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die
Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab.
Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als
Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt
Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von
kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das
Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 12 Ländern präsent, welche
über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss
Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com
DISCLAIMER
This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for
information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press
release and all materials, documents and information used therein or
distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form
part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell
or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for
shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment
activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies
of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to
any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is
restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or
from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by
law.
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a
substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,
development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general
market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in
securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks
and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is
very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental
actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease
(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's
operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19
outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic
instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the
affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the
general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain
uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these
uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither
the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective
bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to
prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any
of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this
press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or
circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
1158662 06.01.2021 CET/CEST
