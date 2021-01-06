DGAP-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Dubai (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Leonteq":

MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ ERÖFFNET BÜRO IN DUBAI

Zürich, 06. Januar 2021

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) erweitert ihre Präsenz im Nahen Osten mit der

Eröffnung eines Büros in Dubai, um den GCC-Markt zu bedienen.

Die Büroeröffnung in Dubai ist Teil der geplanten Erweiterung der globalen

Präsenz von Leonteq und ein logischer Schritt bei den Bestrebungen, das

Geschäft im Nahen Osten auszubauen.

Mit der Eröffnung des Büros in Dubai wird Leonteq gut positioniert sein, um

ihre Dienstleistungen über die Vereinigten Arabischen Emirate hinaus - die

sie in den letzten Jahren von ihrer Londoner Niederlassung aus betreut hat -

auch im Markt des Golf-Kooperationsrates (GCC) anzubieten. Dies wird es

Leonteq ermöglichen, das bedeutende Marktpotenzial für Investitionslösungen

in dieser Region zu erschliessen und enger mit ihrem lokalen Kundenstamm

zusammenzuarbeiten.

Nachdem Leonteq Ende Dezember 2020 die regulatorische Genehmigung erhalten

hat, nimmt das Unternehmen nun seine lokale Geschäftstätigkeit in Dubai auf.

Leonteq (Middle East) Ltd. wird von Mohamed El-Buhali, Managing Director und

Head Middle East bei Leonteq, geleitet. Mohamed El-Buhali kam 2012 zu

Leonteq und hat seitdem das Leonteq-Vertriebsgeschäft für den Nahen Osten

und Nordafrika erfolgreich aufgebaut und für Kunden in diesen Regionen

Investitionslösungen entwickelt.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq, sagte: «Die Eröffnung unseres neuen Büros in

Dubai bietet uns ein wichtiges Tor zum GCC-Markt und mit unserer Präsenz im

Nahen Osten unterstreichen wir unser Engagement, das Angebot von Leonteq für

unsere Kunden in dieser Region zu erweitern.»

«Wir freuen uns auch, dass wir im Dubai International Financial Centre

ansässig sind und sobald wir in Dubai vollständig etabliert sind, wollen wir

in den nächsten Jahren unsere lokalen Dienstleistungen um ein

Scharia-konformes Angebot erweitern», fügte Mohamed El-Buhali hinzu.

