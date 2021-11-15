DGAP-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq erhöht Gewinnprognose für 2021 (deutsch)
Medienmitteilung: Leonteq erhöht Gewinnprognose für 2021
Zürich, 15. November 2021 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) erhöht ihre Gewinnprognose für das Gesamtjahr 2021
auf CHF 140-160 Millionen.
Nach einem Rekordergebnis im ersten Halbjahr 2021 setzte Leonteq ihre starke
Entwicklung in der zweiten Jahreshälfte fort, mit einer
überdurchschnittlichen Performance während der Sommerperiode. Gleichzeitig
verzeichnete Leonteq solide Kundenaktivität in ihrem zunehmend
diversifizierten Geschäft und konzentrierte sich weiterhin auf
diszipliniertes Risikomanagement in einem günstigen Marktumfeld.
Leonteq rechnet daher für das zweite Halbjahr 2021 mit einem soliden
Wachstum der Kommissions- und Dienstleistungserträge und einem deutlichen
Anstieg des Handelsergebnisses im Vergleich zum zweiten Halbjahr 2020.
Infolgedessen erhöht Leonteq die Prognose für den Konzerngewinn für das
Gesamtjahr 2021 auf eine Spanne von CHF 140-160 Millionen (bisherige
Guidance: mehr als CHF 100 Millionen).
Leonteq wird ihre Jahresergebnisse 2021 am 10. Februar 2022 veröffentlichen.
KONTAKT
Media Relations
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com
Investor Relations
+41 58 800 1855
investorrelations@leonteq.com
LEONTEQ
Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz
für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten
modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und
Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,
Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte
Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen
Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq
Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von
kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das
Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche
über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss
Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON).
www.leonteq.com
