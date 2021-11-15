Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq erhöht Gewinnprognose für 2021 (deutsch)




15.11.21 07:01
dpa-AFX

Medienmitteilung: Leonteq erhöht Gewinnprognose für 2021



EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Gewinnwarnung/Prognoseänderung


Medienmitteilung: Leonteq erhöht Gewinnprognose für 2021



15.11.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ ERHÖHT GEWINNPROGNOSE FÜR 2021



Zürich, 15. November 2021 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR



Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) erhöht ihre Gewinnprognose für das Gesamtjahr 2021


auf CHF 140-160 Millionen.



Nach einem Rekordergebnis im ersten Halbjahr 2021 setzte Leonteq ihre starke


Entwicklung in der zweiten Jahreshälfte fort, mit einer


überdurchschnittlichen Performance während der Sommerperiode. Gleichzeitig


verzeichnete Leonteq solide Kundenaktivität in ihrem zunehmend


diversifizierten Geschäft und konzentrierte sich weiterhin auf


diszipliniertes Risikomanagement in einem günstigen Marktumfeld.



Leonteq rechnet daher für das zweite Halbjahr 2021 mit einem soliden


Wachstum der Kommissions- und Dienstleistungserträge und einem deutlichen


Anstieg des Handelsergebnisses im Vergleich zum zweiten Halbjahr 2020.


Infolgedessen erhöht Leonteq die Prognose für den Konzerngewinn für das


Gesamtjahr 2021 auf eine Spanne von CHF 140-160 Millionen (bisherige


Guidance: mehr als CHF 100 Millionen).



Leonteq wird ihre Jahresergebnisse 2021 am 10. Februar 2022 veröffentlichen.



KONTAKT


Media Relations


+41 58 800 1844


media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations


+41 58 800 1855


investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ


Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz


für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten


modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und


Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,


Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte


Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen


Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq


Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von


kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das


Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche


über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss


Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON).


www.leonteq.com



DISCLAIMER


This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for


information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press


release and all materials, documents and information used therein or


distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form


part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell


or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for


shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment


activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies


of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to


any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is


restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or


from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by


law.



This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"


"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar


expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and


unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a


substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,


development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these


statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general


market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in


securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks


and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is


very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental


actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease


(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's


operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19


outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic


instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the


affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the


general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain


uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these


uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither


the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective


bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to


prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any


of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this


press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or


circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.




