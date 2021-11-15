DGAP-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq erhöht Gewinnprognose für 2021 (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Leonteq":

Medienmitteilung: Leonteq erhöht Gewinnprognose für 2021

15.11.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Zürich, 15. November 2021 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) erhöht ihre Gewinnprognose für das Gesamtjahr 2021

auf CHF 140-160 Millionen.

Nach einem Rekordergebnis im ersten Halbjahr 2021 setzte Leonteq ihre starke

Entwicklung in der zweiten Jahreshälfte fort, mit einer

überdurchschnittlichen Performance während der Sommerperiode. Gleichzeitig

verzeichnete Leonteq solide Kundenaktivität in ihrem zunehmend

diversifizierten Geschäft und konzentrierte sich weiterhin auf

diszipliniertes Risikomanagement in einem günstigen Marktumfeld.

Leonteq rechnet daher für das zweite Halbjahr 2021 mit einem soliden

Wachstum der Kommissions- und Dienstleistungserträge und einem deutlichen

Anstieg des Handelsergebnisses im Vergleich zum zweiten Halbjahr 2020.

Infolgedessen erhöht Leonteq die Prognose für den Konzerngewinn für das

Gesamtjahr 2021 auf eine Spanne von CHF 140-160 Millionen (bisherige

Guidance: mehr als CHF 100 Millionen).

Leonteq wird ihre Jahresergebnisse 2021 am 10. Februar 2022 veröffentlichen.

KONTAKT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ

Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz

für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten

modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und

Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,

Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte

Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen

Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq

Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von

kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das

Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche

über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss

Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON).

www.leonteq.com

