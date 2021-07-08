DGAP-News: Medienmitteilung: Information zum Aktionariat von Leonteq (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Leonteq":

MEDIENMITTEILUNG | INFORMATION ZUM AKTIONARIAT VON LEONTEQ

Zürich, 8. Juli 2021 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) gab heute bekannt, dass Rainer-Marc Frey die

relevante Beteiligungsschwelle von 10% an Leonteq unterschritten hat.

Leonteq wurde von Rainer-Marc Frey, Freienbach, Schweiz, informiert, dass er

per 6. Juli 2021[1] indirekt über H21 Macro Limited, 1'890'000 Aktien hielt,

was 9.98% der ausstehenden Leonteq-Aktien entspricht.

[1] Rainer-Marc Frey hielt 1'920'929 Aktien (10.15%) per 31. Dezember 2020.

KONTAKT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ

Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz

für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten

modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und

Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,

Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte

Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen

Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq

Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von

kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das

Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 12 Ländern präsent, welche

über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss

Exchange kotiert.

www.leonteq.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for

information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press

release and all materials, documents and information used therein or

distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form

part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell

or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for

shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or

subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment

activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies

of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to

any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is

restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or

from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by

law.

This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.

statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"

"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar

expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and

unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a

substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,

development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or

subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these

statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general

market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in

securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks

and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is

very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental

actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease

(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's

operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19

outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic

instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the

affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the

general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain

uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these

uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither

the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective

bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to

prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any

of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this

press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or

circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

