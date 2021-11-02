Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: Medienmitteilung: Fitch revidiert Leonteqs Ausblick auf Positiv (deutsch)




02.11.21 07:01
dpa-AFX

Medienmitteilung: Fitch revidiert Leonteqs Ausblick auf Positiv



EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Rating


Medienmitteilung: Fitch revidiert Leonteqs Ausblick auf Positiv



02.11.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



MEDIENMITTEILUNG | FITCH REVIDIERT LEONTEQS AUSBLICK AUF POSITIV



Zürich, 2. November 2021 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR



Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) gab heute bekannt, dass Fitch ihren Ausblick von


«Stabil» auf «Positiv» revidiert und Leonteqs Investment Grade Rating mit


«BBB-» bestätigt hat.



Die Ratingagentur Fitch Ratings Ltd. hat den Ausblick von «Stabil» auf


«Positiv» revidiert und das langfristige Emittentenausfallrating (IDR) von


«BBB-» für Leonteq AG, Leonteq Securities AG und Leonteq Securities AG


(Guernsey Branch) bestätigt.



Die Revision des Ausblicks widerspiegelt in erster Linie die Ansicht von


Fitch, dass Leonteq nach den pandemiebedingten Beeinträchtigungen nun besser


in der Lage ist, ihre Strategie umzusetzen. Diese zielt darauf ab, die


Skalierbarkeit weiter zu erhöhen, ihre Geschäftsdiversifizierung weiter


voranzutreiben, ihre «Balance Sheet light»-Erträge (einschliesslich mehr


Absicherungsgeschäfte über die kapitaleffiziente Smart Hedging Issuance


Plattform, SHIP) zu erhöhen und die Kapitalisierung der Gruppe weiter zu


stärken.



Laut Fitch reflektiert die Bestätigung der langfristigen IDRs von Leonteq


ihre angemessene Kapitalisierung (einschliesslich der wachsenden


Kapitalbasis), ihre fundierten Risikomanagementsysteme, ihr solides


Liquiditätsmanagement, ihr moderates und gut geführtes Kreditrisikoexposure,


ihre relativ robuste Ertragsbasis sowie die sophistizierte und skalierbare


Emissionsplattform für strukturierte Produkte.



Fitch stellt ausserdem fest, dass die IDRs auch Leonteqs relativ


konzentriertes Geschäft und die moderate, wenn auch wachsende Grösse der


Gruppe (vor allem in Bezug auf Transaktionsvolumen und Erträge)


widerspiegeln. Gemäss Fitch adressiert das Management diese Einschränkungen


durch die Erhöhung der Diversifizierung der Emissionspartner und der


Transaktionsvolumen, der Verbesserung der Bilanzeffizienz durch den weiteren


Ausbau von SHIP und anderen kapitaleffizienten Einnahmequellen, sowie der


Aufrechterhaltung der Kapitalbasis von Leonteq über CHF 800 Millionen. Fitch


sieht diese Ziele kurz- bis mittelfristig als erreichbar an, was sich in dem


positiven Ausblick für das langfristige IDR von Leonteq widerspiegelt.



Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter: www.fitchratings.com.



KONTAKT


Media Relations


+41 58 800 1844


media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations


+41 58 800 1855


investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ


Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz


für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten


modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und


Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,


Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte


Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen


Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq


Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von


kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das


Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche


über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss


Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON).


www.leonteq.com



DISCLAIMER


This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for


information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press


release and all materials, documents and information used therein or


distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form


part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell


or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for


shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment


activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies


of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to


any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is


restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or


from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by


law.



This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"


"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar


expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and


unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a


substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,


development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these


statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general


market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in


securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks


and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is


very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental


actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease


(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's


operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19


outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic


instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the


affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the


general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain


uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these


uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither


the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective


bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to


prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any


of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this


press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or


circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1245217 02.11.2021 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...