DGAP-News: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Successful start into the new fiscal year (english)

MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Successful start into the new fiscal year

One-time effect contributes significantly to the very strong sales

- Revenues with EUR 5.5 million 36 % above prior year

- Including one-time effect of EUR 1.8 million from the sale of MeVisLab usage rights

- Earnings before interest an taxes (EBIT) of EUR 2.9 million (significantly above prior-year's figure of EUR 0.9 million)

- EBIT margin of 52 %

- Net profit after taxes increased by EUR 0.7 million to EUR 4.4 million

Bremen, February 21, 2017 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, today announced its figures for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, with the reporting period October 1 to December 31, 2016.

Sales generated in the first quarter of 2017 amounted to EUR 5.5 million, 36 % higher than the corresponding quarter of the previous year (EUR 4.1 million). The increase in sales resulted mainly from the sale of extensive usage rights for the tool for the development of software prototypes MeVisLab for EUR 1.8 million, which is also included in the revenues of the Other Diagnostics segment. Sales of new licenses fell by 29 % to EUR 1.3 million and the maintenance business decreased by 5 %. Sales in the Digital Mammography segment decreased by 15 % to EUR 2.7 million (prev. year: EUR 3.1 million), sales in the Other Diagnostics segment increased to EUR 2.9 million (prev. year: EUR 1.0 million), without the one-time effect this corresponds to a growth of 11 %.

The reduction in personnel expenses by -13 % to EUR 1.8 million (prev. year: EUR 2.0 million) was mainly attributable to provisions for special payments in the previous year. Operating costs fell significantly in the first quarter of 2017; other operating expenses decreased in the first quarter compared to the same quarter last year to EUR 0.5 million (prev. year: EUR 0.8 million), mainly due to the provision recognized in the previous year for litigation costs.

This results in an EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of EUR 2.9 million compared to EUR 0.9 million in the prior-year period. At 52 %, the EBIT margin more than doubled compared to prior-year's figure.

The financial result significantly improved compared to the previous year with now EUR 1.6 million. This was mainly due to the effects of the development of US$ in connection with a high proportion of US dollars in the available liquidity.

Due to the fiscal unity, which became effective as of January 1, 2016, the tax result consists solely of the withholding tax of EUR 13 k. After-tax earnings consequently rose to EUR 4.4 million, which is equivalent to undiluted earnings per share of EUR 2.43 (prev. year: EUR 2.07).

The Annual General Meeting will take place on March 8, 2017. The interim financial statement for the first half year 2017 will be published on May 18, 2017.

