DGAP-News: Markus Scheuermann appointed Chief Financial Officer at HolidayCheck Group AG (english)

MEDIA RELEASE

Munich, Germany, 17 February 2017 - Markus Scheuermann (43) will take up the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at HolidayCheck Group AG on or before 29 May 2017. In this role, he will be responsible for a number of areas, including Finance, Controlling and Investor Relations. He will replace Dr Dirk Schmelzer (49), who, as previously reported, will step down from the Management Board of HolidayCheck Group AG at his own request on 31 March 2017.

Markus Scheuermann currently holds the post of Managing Director at the Munich-based digital publishing company BurdaForward GmbH, where he is responsible for Finance, Controlling and Business Intelligence and for Chip's news and magazine operations. He joined the Burda Group in April 2012, firstly as Director Venture Business with Burda's private equity company DLD Ventures, and then from December 2012 as Managing Director. In 2013 he took up the position of CFO at Chip Digital GmbH. In 2015, when Chip was merged into BurdaForward GmbH along, inter alia, with the digital news portals Focus Online and HuffingtonPost and the digital marketing specialist Forward Ad Group, he assumed the role of Managing Director Finance.

From 2010 to 2012, he held the position of Director Business Sellers at eBay in London, UK. Prior to this, he spent around nine years with McKinsey & Company, where his last role was that of Associate Principal.

Markus studied media management at Wiesbaden University of Applied Sciences, and he holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from INSEAD (Fontainebleau, France).

'Our aim is to be the most holidaymaker-friendly company in the world. To help us reach this goal, we intend to focus this year, and over the next few years, on making big improvements with regard to the overall customer experience in our core package holiday market. As part of the overall vacation concept, we also believe there is further potential for growth in a number of thematically associated areas. Markus Scheuermann's financial expertise and his many other talents make him ideal for this role. He has exactly the skills we need to help us maintain HolidayCheck Group's current growth trajectory,' says Georg Hesse, Chief Executive Officer of HolidayCheck Group AG.

Stefan Winners, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board, points out that 'For the HolidayCheck Group, the main focus now lies on efficiently and successfully implementing the company's vision. I am sure that Markus Scheuermann will be an excellent CFO and that going forward we can rely on him to ensure that the company's growth targets remain supported by a solid financial base.'

About HolidayCheck Group AG: HolidayCheck Group AG (ISIN DE005495329), Munich, Germany, is one of Europe's leading digital travel firms for holidaymakers. With a total workforce of around 400, HolidayCheck Group AG comprises HolidayCheck AG (which operates hotel review and travel booking portals by the same name, and the car rental portal MietwagenCheck) and WebAssets B.V. (which operates the Zoover hotel review portals and the MeteoVista/WeerOnline weather portals). HolidayCheck Group's vision is to become the world's most holidaymaker-friendly company in the world.

Media and Investor Relations contact: HolidayCheck Group AG Armin Blohmann Neumarkter Strasse 61 81673 Munich Germany

phone: +49 (0)89 9250 1256 fax: +49 (0)89 9250 2403

email: armin.blohmann@holidaycheckgroup.com

www.holidaycheckgroup.com http://twitter.com/HolidayCheckGrp http://facebook.de/HolidayCheckGroup

Language: English Company: HolidayCheck Group AG

