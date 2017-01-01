DGAP-News: Mainstay Medical International Plc: Mainstay Medical gibt Halbjahresergebnis für 2018 und Geschäftsausblick bekannt (deutsch)

Mainstay Medical International Plc: Mainstay Medical gibt Halbjahresergebnis für 2018 und Geschäftsausblick bekannt

- Studie ReActiv8-B plangemäß - volle Datenergebnisse gegen Ende 2018

erwartet

- Finanzierungsrunde in Höhe von 37,5 Millionen US-Dollar (30 Millionen

Euro) für die Komplettierung der ReActiv8-B-Studie und die Ausweitung des

Vertriebs in Europa erfolgreich abgeschlossen

- Barmittelbestand 29,7 Millionen US-Dollar zum Stichtag 30. Juni 2018

Dublin - Irland, 21. September 2018 - Mainstay Medical International plc

("Mainstay", oder das "Unternehmen", Euronext Paris: MSTY.PA und Euronext

Dublin: MSTY.IE) gibt die Vorlage der Ergebnisse für das per 30. Juni

abgeschlossene erste Halbjahr 2018 bekannt und berichtet über die neueste

Geschäftsentwicklung. Das Medizintechnik-Unternehmen Mainstay vertreibt

ReActiv8(R), ein implantierbares wiederherstellendes

Neurostimulationssystem, das zur Behandlung von einschränkenden chronischen

Kreuzschmerzen (Chronic Low Back Pain, CLBP) ausgelegt ist.

Jason Hannon, der Vorstandsvorsitzende von Mainstay, sagte: "Die jüngste

Periode hat gezeigt, dass wir bedeutende Fortschritte über die gesamte

Breite des Geschäftes gemacht haben. Wir haben den Abschluss aller

Implantationen in der Studie ReActiv8-B bekannt gegeben und bleiben auf

gutem Weg, die vollständigen Daten Ende 2018 zur Verfügung zu haben. Das ist

ein bedeutender Schritt, unsere Bemühungen zu stärken, ReActiv8 den

Patienten in den USA zur Verfügung zu stellen.

"Wir konzentrieren uns darauf, schnelle Fortschritte in Deutschland zu

erzielen, in unserem ersten kommerziellen Markt. Von März an haben wir

unsere Vertriebsstrategie weiterentwickelt, unser Vertriebsteam neu

aufgestellt, uns auf die Fortbildung der neuen und vorhandenen

Teammitglieder fokussiert und unsere Ansprache potentieller implantierender

Ärzte verstärkt. Wir haben zudem einen neuen Geschäftsführer berufen, der

das Wachstum unseres Geschäfts in Deutschland, den Aufbau von Beziehungen zu

wichtigen Implanteuren sowie die Erweiterung unseres Teams mit erfahrenen

Vertriebsmitarbeitern verantwortet, die ReActiv8 schnell im Markt verbreiten

können.

In den vergangenen Monaten haben wir ermutigende Hinweise gesehen, dass

diese Initiativen Wirkung zeigen. Wichtig ist auch, dass wir bei unserem

Ziel, bis Jahresende zehn oder mehr ärztliche Partner zu gewinnen, die

mehrere Implantationen vorgenommen haben, auf Kurs bleiben. Wir glauben,

dass uns dieser Schwung für eine bedeutsamere geschäftliche Expansion im

Jahr 2019 gut aufstellt, während mehr Kunden die Therapie annehmen und

sicherer dabei werden, die richtigen Patienten auszuwählen. "

Business-Update

- Während der ersten Hälfte des Jahres 2018 machte Mainstays unter einer

Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) aufgelegte klinische Pivotalstudie

ReActiv8-B weiter entscheidende Fortschritte. Sie soll Daten gewinnen, die

Teil eines Pre-Market-Approval-Antrags (PMAA) bei der US Food and Drug

Administration (FDA) werden sollen. Dies ist ein entscheidender Schritt für

den Vertrieb von ReActiv8 in den USA. Der Abschluss aller Implantationen

wurde zu Beginn des dritten Quartals 2018 gemeldet. Insgesamt 204 Patienten

wurden im Rahmen der Studie implantiert, was das hohe Interesse

wiederspiegelt, an der Studie teilzunehmen. Der Abschluss der Implantationen

im Rahmen der Studie bedeutet, dass das Unternehmen auf einem guten Weg ist,

die vollständigen Daten gegen Ende 2018 bekannt zu geben.

- In Deutschland, Mainstays anfänglichem Europäischen Markt, wurde das

Vertriebsteam repositioniert, damit es bei seiner Arbeit besser auf wichtige

ärztliche Zielkunden fokussieren kann. Die Vertriebsmaßnahmen gemäß dieser

Strategie begannen im März 2018 nach Abschluss der im Februar 2018

angekündigten Finanzierungsrunde, und greifen immer mehr. Die

Implantationsrate und die Zahl der neuen implantierenden Häuser sind im Juli

und August 2018 gegenüber den ersten sechs Monaten des Jahres stark

gestiegen.

- Wolfgang Frisch wurde am 20. Juni 2018 zum VP und Geschäftsführer für

Deutschland berufen. Er hat über 30 Jahre Erfahrung in der

Medizintechnikbranche und wird dazu beitragen, die Vertriebsstrategie weiter

voranzutreiben, mit Fokus auf die Übernahme der Therapie in einer

ausgewählten Zahl von Wirbelsäulenzentren mit hohem Patientenaufkommen zu

erreichen.

- Matthew Onaitis wurde per 20. August 2018 als Chief Financial Officer

berufen. Er bringt mehr als 20 Jahre Erfahrung in der Arbeit bei dynamischen

Gesundheitsunternehmen mit und hat tiefgehende Kenntnisse der Finanzierung

von innovativen Wachstumsunternehmen wie Mainstay.

Finanz-Update

- Am 15. Februar 2018 gab das Unternehmen den Abschluss einer

Finanzierungsrunde mit einem Volumen von 30,1 Million Euro (rund 37,5

Millionen US-Dollar) bekannt, die durch die Platzierung von 2.151.332 neuen

Stammaktien an neue und alte Aktionäre erfolgte. Die Finanzmittel werden für

den Abschluss der klinischen Studie ReActiv8-B, den Fortgang des

anfänglichen Vertriebs in Deutschland und anderen Märkten und für

Investitionen in frühe Vertriebsaktivitäten zur Vorbereitung des Marktstarts

in den USA verwendet.

- Die Erlöse in der per 30. Juni 2018 abgeschlossenen Sechsmonatsperiode

beliefen sich auf 0,4 Millionen US-Dollar (0,3 Millionen US-Dollar im ersten

Halbjahr 2017).

- Die betrieblichen Aufwendungen lagen bei 15,8 Millionen US-Dollar (12,3

Millionen US-Dollar im ersten Halbjahr 2017). Dieser Anstieg wurde vor allem

von den Kosten der Studie ReActiv8-B und der Vertriebsanstrengungen

getrieben.

- Der Barmittelbestand betrug 29,7 Millionen US-Dollar zum Stichtag 30. Juni

2018 (10 Millionen US-Dollar per 31. Dezember 2017).

Telefonkonferenz für Investoren

Der Vorstandsvorsitzende Jason Hannon und der Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Onaitis werden am 21. September 2018 um 14:00 MEZ eine

Telefonkonferenz einschließlich Frage- und Antwortrunde für Analysten und

Investoren abhalten. Die Telefonkonferenz wird in Englischer Sprache

ablaufen. Ein Mitschnitt wird 30 Tage lang zur Verfügung stehen. Die

Einwahlnummern der Telefonkonferenz sind wie folgt:

Europa: +44 333 300 0804

Irland: +353 1 431 1252

Frankreich: +33 170750711

Deutschland: +49 6913803430

USA: +1 6319131422

Teilnehmer-PIN: 87237611#

- Ende -

Über Mainstay

Mainstay ist ein Medizintechnik-Unternehmen mit dem Ziel, das innovative

implantierbare Neurostimulationssystem ReActiv8 für Menschen mit

einschränkenden chronischen Kreuzschmerzen (Chronic Low Back Pain, CLBP) zu

vertreiben. Das Unternehmen hat seinen Hauptsitz in Dublin, Irland. Es ist

mit Tochtergesellschaften in Irland, in den USA, in Australien, und in

Deutschland tätig. Seine Aktien sind zum Handel an der Börse Euronext Paris

(MSTY.PA) und am ESM der Euronext Dublin (MSTY.IE) zugelassen.

Über chronische Kreuzschmerzen

Eine der anerkannten Ursachen von chronischen Kreuzschmerzen (Chronic Low

Back Pain, CLBP) ist die gestörte Kontrolle des Nervensystems über die

Muskeln, die für die dynamische Stabilisierung der Wirbelsäule im unteren

Rücken zuständig sind. Eine instabile Wirbelsäule kann zu Rückenschmerzen

führen. ReActiv8 ist so konstruiert, dass es diejenigen Nerven elektrisch

stimuliert, die für die Kontraktion dieser Muskeln zuständig sind. Dadurch

hilft es, die Kontrolle über die Muskeln wieder herzustellen und die

dynamische Stabilisierung der Wirbelsäule zu verbessern, was dem Körper eine

Genesung von den chronischen Kreuzschmerzen erlaubt.

Menschen mit chronischen Kreuzschmerzen haben üblicherweise eine stark

reduzierte Lebensqualität und weisen erhöhte Werte bei Schmerz,

Einschränkungen, Depressionen, Angstzuständen und Schlafstörungen auf. Ihre

Schmerzen und Einschränkungen können trotz bester verfügbarer medizinischer

Behandlung fortbestehen. Nur ein kleiner Teil der Fälle lässt sich auf einen

pathologischen Befund oder einen anatomischen Defekt zurückführen, der mit

einem wirbelsäulenchirurgischen Eingriff korrigierbar wäre. Die Betroffenen

sind durch die Beschwerden in ihrer Arbeitsfähigkeit und Alltagstauglichkeit

stark eingeschränkt. Die Verluste an Arbeitstagen, Hilfeleistungen bei

Schwerbehinderung und Inanspruchnahme medizinischer Leistungen ist eine

erhebliche Belastung für den Einzelnen, seine Familie, die Wirtschaft, die

öffentliche Verwaltung und für die Allgemeinheit.

Weitere Einzelheiten finden sich unter www.mainstay-medical.com

ACHTUNG - in den USA ist ReActiv8 durch Bundesgesetze auf den Einsatz in der

Forschung beschränkt.

---

PR- und IR-Anfragen:

Consilium Strategic Communications (Internationale Strategische

Kommunikation, Wirtschafts- und Fachmedien)

Chris Gardner, Jessica Hodgson, Nicholas Brown

Tel: +44 203 709 5700 / +44 7921 697 654

Email: mainstaymedical@consilium-comms.com

FTI Consulting (für Irland)

Jonathan Neilan

Tel: +353 1 765 0886

Email: jonathan.neilan@fticonsulting.com

NewCap (für Frankreich)

Julie Coulot

Tél. : +33 1 44 71 20 40

Email: jcoulot@newcap.fr

AndreasBohne.Com/Kötting Consulting (für Deutschland)

Andreas Bohne

Tel : +49 2102 1485368

Email : abo@andreasbohne.com

Wilhelm Kötting

Tel: +49 69 75913293

Email: wkotting@gmail.com

Investor Relations:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Brian Ritchie

Tel: +1 (212) 915-2578

Email: britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

ESM Advisers:

Davy

Fergal Meegan oder Barry Murphy

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Email: fergal.meegan@davy.ie or barry.murphy2@davy.ie

In die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen

Diese Mitteilung enthält Aussagen, die in die Zukunft gerichtet sind oder so

verstanden werden könnten. Diese in die Zukunft gerichteten Aussagen sind

kenntlich durch Formulierungen, die in die Zukunft weisen, einschließlich

Ausdrücken wie "antizipiert", "glaubt", "schätzt", "erwartet",

"beabsichtigt", "mag", "plant", "projektiert", "sollte", "will" oder

"untersucht", oder jeweils durch deren negative oder andere Varianten, oder

durch vergleichbare Formulierungen, oder durch Darlegungen von Strategie,

Plänen, Planzielen, Zielsetzungen, künftigen Ereignissen oder Absichten.

Diese in die Zukunft gerichteten Aussagen schließen alles jenseits der

historischen Fakten ein. Sie sind Teil dieser Mitteilung und schließen

Absichten des Unternehmens, Überzeugungen oder gegenwärtige Erwartungen

unter anderem betreffend die Erlöse des Unternehmens, seine finanzielle

Lage, Vorstellungen, Finanzstrategien, Erwartungen an Produktentwurf oder

Entwicklung, regulatorische Anträge und Zulassungen, Erstattungsregelungen,

Kosten für Vermarktung und Marktdurchdringung sowie andere kommerzielle

Leistungen ein, sie sind aber darauf nicht beschränkt.

Es liegt in der Eigenart von in die Zukunft gerichteten Aussagen, dass sie

Risiken und Unwägbarkeiten einschließen, weil sie sich auf künftige

Ereignisse und Umstände beziehen. In die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen sind

keine Garantien künftiger Leistungsfähigkeit, und die tatsächlichen

Ergebnisse der Tätigkeit des Unternehmens, die Entwicklung seines

Hauptproduktes, der Märkte und der Branche in der das Unternehmen tätig ist,

können wesentlich von jenen abweichen, die durch in die Zukunft gerichtete

Aussagen in dieser Mitteilung beschrieben oder angedeutet werden. Sogar wenn

die Ergebnisse der Tätigkeit des Unternehmens, seine finanzielle Lage und

sein Wachstum, sowie die Entwicklung seines Hauptproduktes, der Märkte und

der Branche, in der es tätig ist, mit den in dieser Mitteilung enthaltenen

in die Zukunft gerichteten Aussagen überein stimmen, sind diese Ergebnisse

oder Entwicklungen nicht unbedingt ein Hinweis auf Ergebnisse oder

Entwicklungen in Folgeperioden. Zahlreiche Faktoren könnten dafür sorgen,

dass Ergebnisse und Entwicklungen des Unternehmens erheblich von jenen

abweichen, die ausdrücklich oder implizit in den in die Zukunft gerichteten

Aussagen genannt sind. Das schließt uneingeschränkt den erfolgreichen

Marktstart und die Vermarktung von ReActiv8, den Fortschritt und Erfolg der

klinischen Studie ReActiv8-B, allgemeine wirtschaftliche und geschäftliche

Umstände, Bedingungen am weltweiten Medizintechnik-Markt, Branchentrends,

Wettbewerb, gesetzliche oder regulatorische Veränderungen, steuerliche

Veränderungen, die Verfügbarkeit und Kosten von Kapital, die zur Auflage und

zum Abschuss klinischer Studien benötigte Zeit, die zur Erlangung

regulatorischer Zulassungen erforderliche Zeit und Prozesse,

Wechselkursveränderungen, Veränderungen der Geschäftsstrategie sowie

politische und wirtschaftliche Unwägbarkeiten ein. Die hier genannten in die

Zukunft gerichteten Aussagen sind nur aussagekräftig zum Zeitpunkt dieser

Mitteilung.

Mainstay Medical International plc and its subsidiaries

Half Year Report comprising Interim Management Report and condensed

consolidated Financial Statements for the half year ended 30 June 2018

Mainstay Medical International plc

Table of contents

Corporate and shareholder information 3

Interim Management Report 4

Director's Responsibilities Statement 8

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other 9

comprehensive income

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position 10

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' 11

equity

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows 12

Notes to the condensed consolidated Financial Statements 13

Forward looking statements

This report includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward

looking statements. These forward looking

statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology,

including the terms "anticipates", "believes", "estimates",

"expects", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", or

"explore" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or

comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives,

goals, future events or intentions. These forward

looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They

appear throughout this report and include, but

are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs

or current expectations concerning, among other

things, the Company's results of operations, including commercial

performance, financial position, prospects, financing strategies,

expectations for product design and development, regulatory applications and

approvals, commercialization plans, reimbursement arrangements, costs of

sales and market penetration.

By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty

because they relate to future events and circumstances.

Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the

actual results of the Company's operations, including commercial

performance, and the development of its main product, the markets and the

industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially from those

described in, or suggested by, the forward looking statements contained in

this report. In addition, even if the Company's results of operations,

commercial performance, financial position and growth, and the development

of its main product and the markets and the industry in which the Company

operates, are consistent with the forward looking statements contained in

this report, those results or developments may not be indicative of results

or developments in subsequent periods. A number of factors could cause

results and developments of the Company to differ materially from those

expressed or implied by the forward looking statements including, without

limitation, the successful launch and commercialization of ReActiv8, the

progress and success of the ReActiv8-B Clinical Trial, general economic and

business conditions, global medical device market conditions, industry

trends, competition, changes in law or regulation, changes in taxation

regimes, the availability and cost of capital, the time required to commence

and complete clinical trials, the time and process required to obtain

regulatory approvals, currency fluctuations, changes in its business

strategy, and political and economic uncertainty. The forward-looking

statements herein speak only at the date of this report.

Mainstay Medical International plc

Corporate and shareholder information

Directors Oern Stuge MD, Independent Non-Executive

Chairman

Jason Hannon, Chief Executive Officer and

Executive Director

David Brabazon, Independent Non-Executive

Director

Greg Garfield, Non-Executive Director

Nael Karim Kassar, Non-Executive Director

Antoine Papiernik, Non-Executive Director

James Reinstein, Independent Non-Executive

Director

Manus Rogan PhD, Non-Executive Director

Dan Sachs MD, Non-Executive Director

Secretary Tom Maher

Registered office Clonmel House

Forster Way

Swords, K67F2K3

County Dublin, Ireland

Registered number 539688

Website www.mainstay-medical.com

ISIN / Symbol IE00BJYS1G50 / MSTY.PA (Paris) and MSTY.IE

Solicitors/ Lawyers McCann FitzGerald

Riverside One

Sir John Rogerson's Quay

Dublin 2, Ireland

Latham Watkins

885 3rd Avenue,

NY 10022, USA

Independent Auditor KPMG

Chartered Accountants

1 Stokes Place

St Stephen's Green

Dublin 2, Ireland

Principal Bankers HSBC

Bank of Ireland

ESM Adviser and J&E Davy

Broker

Davy House

49 Dawson Street

Dublin 2, Ireland

Registrar Computershare Investor Services (Ireland)

Limited

Heron House

Corrig Road

Sandyford Industrial Estate

Dublin 18, Ireland

Paying Agent (in Caceis Corporate Trust

France)

1/3, Place Valhubert

75013 Paris, France

Mainstay Medical International plc

Interim Management Report

The Board of Directors is pleased to report on the progress of Mainstay

Medical International plc (Mainstay or the Company) and present the Half

Year Report for the half year ended 30 June 2018 of the Company and its

subsidiaries (the Group or we).

Principal activities

Mainstay is a medical device company focused on commercializing ReActiv8(R),

an implantable restorative neurostimulation system designed to treat an

underlying cause of disabling Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP). ReActiv8 is

designed to electrically stimulate the nerves responsible for contracting a

muscle which stabilizes the lumbar spine. Activation of this muscle to

restore functional stability has been shown to facilitate recovery from

CLBP. Mainstay received CE Marking for ReActiv8 based on positive results

from the ReActiv8-A Clinical Trial which demonstrated a statistically

significant and lasting improvement in pain, disability and quality of life

in people with disabling CLBP.

The Company is incorporated in Ireland as a public limited company. The

Company's ordinary shares are listed on the ESM of Euronext Dublin and

Euronext Paris.

As at 30 June 2018, the Company and its operating subsidiaries Mainstay

Medical Limited, MML US, Inc., Mainstay Medical (Australia) Pty Limited,

Mainstay Medical Distribution Limited, Mainstay Medical B.V. and Mainstay

Medical GmbH form the Mainstay Medical Group.

Business review

ReActiv8-B Clinical Trial - The ReActiv8-B Clinical Trial (the Trial) is an

international, multi-center, prospective, randomized, sham-controlled,

triple blinded trial with one-way crossover, conducted under an

Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from the US Food and Drug

Administration (FDA).

The Trial is intended to gather data in support of an application for

pre-market approval (PMA) from the FDA, a key step towards the

commercialization of ReActiv8 in the US. Information about the trial can be

found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/study/NCT02577354.

The primary efficacy endpoint of the Trial is a comparison of responder

rates between the treatment and control arms. The Trial will be considered a

success if there is a statistically significant difference in responder

rates between the treatment and control arms. The Trial, if successful, will

provide Level 1 Evidence of efficacy of ReActiv8, which may be used to

support applications for reimbursement in the US. Data from the Trial will

also be used to support market development activities worldwide.

In December 2017, the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) completed

the pre-planned interim analysis of the Trial, which was based on data from

the first 58 patients in the pivotal cohort to complete the primary

endpoint. The DMC recommended continuation of the Trial with a definitive

size of 168 evaluable patients. The DMC also reported that they had observed

no safety concerns in the Trial.

During the first half of 2018, significant further progress was made to

advance the Trial. In July 2018, we announced completion of all implants in

the Trial. Because of enrollment momentum at our clinical sites at the time

of and following the interim review of the data, and reflecting the strength

of interest in the Trial, a total of 204 patients were implanted. The

completion of implants in the Trial means the Company remains on track to

announce full data towards the end of 2018.

Commercialization - In Germany, Mainstay's initial European market, the

commercial team was repositioned in order to better focus efforts on key

physician targets. Commercialization efforts in line with this strategy

began in earnest in March 2018, post our financing announced in February

2018, and are gaining traction. Our strategy is to focus on adoption in a

select number of high volume spine care centres. The rates of implants and

new implanting sites have increased sharply in July and August 2018 as

compared to the first six months of the year.

We have continued to add to our investment in commercial infrastructure to

expand commercialization in Europe, and in preparation to enter other

markets in the future. We will also increase our investment in the training

of physicians; the education of referring physicians regarding the potential

of ReActiv8; and the collection and dissemination of clinical data regarding

use of ReActiv8.

Funding - On 15 February 2018, we announced the completion of a EUR30.1

million financing (approximately $37.5 million) through a placement of

2,151,332 new ordinary shares to new and existing shareholders. On 4 May

2018, we announced the publication of a prospectus (the Prospectus) in

connection with the Placement. The funds are being used to complete the

ReActiv8-B Clinical Trial, advance the initial commercialization of ReActiv8

in Germany and other markets and invest in early commercial activities in

preparation for launch in the US. The Prospectus comprises a Summary

Document, a Securities Note and a Registration Document. These documents are

available on our website ( www.mainstay-medical.com).

ReActiv8-A Post Market Clinical Follow up (PMCF) Study - The ReActiv8-A

Clinical Trial was an international, multi-center, prospective, single arm

clinical trial of ReActiv8 that formed the basis of our CE mark for

ReActiv8.

Following CE marking approval, a range of activities is required for post

market clinical follow up to gather additional data on the long-term

performance and safety of ReActiv8. The ReActiv8-A PMCF Study is a

continuation of the ReActiv8-A Clinical Trial (but using CE Marked

ReActiv8). All subjects enrolled in the ReActiv8-A Clinical Trial in Belgium

and the UK are being converted to the ReActiv8-A PMCF Study. Physicians

commenced with these implants in late 2017, and the full 40 implants are

expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

ReActiv8-C Registry - In addition to the ReActiv8-A PMCF Study, the Company

is maintaining the ReActiv8-C Registry, an international, multi-centre data

collection registry. All centres that use the product commercially are

invited to participate in the Registry program. All patients who are

implanted with ReActiv8 at the centres participating in the Registry will be

invited to enrol in the Registry until the target enrolment numbers have

been reached. The purpose of the Registry is to gather additional summary

data on long term performance of ReActiv8 in at least 50 patients.

Financial review

Income Statement - Revenue during the six-month period ending 30 June 2018

was $0.36 million ($0.25 million during the same period in 2017). Revenue

was generated from sales of ReActiv8 systems to customers in Germany and

Ireland.

Operating expenses related to on-going activities were $15.8 million during

the half year ended 30 June 2018 (same period in 2017: $12.3 million).

On-going activities during the financial year included research and

development, clinical and regulatory activities, selling, general and

administrative activities.

Research and development expenses were $2 million during the six-month

period ended 30 June 2018, which is consistent with expenditure of $2

million during the same period in 2017. Expenditure during the 2018 period

included the salaries of engineers, technicians, and quality and regulatory

specialists; the cost of outsourced development and manufacturing

activities; biocompatibility and pre-clinical studies; and quality costs

including the maintenance of our quality system.

Clinical and regulatory expenses were $7.2 million during the six-month

period ended 30 June 2018 and increased by $2 million from $5.2 million

during the same period in 2017. This is primarily driven by increased direct

trial costs, consulting, training and travel costs relating to activities

for the Trial, which has sites in the U.S., Australia and Europe.

Our selling, general and administrative expenses were $6.6 million during

the six-month period ended 30 June 2018, and $5.1 million during the same

period in 2017. The increase of $1.5 million is primarily driven by

commercialization and the related increase in our direct sales force

(impacting recruitment fees, payroll, travel and training costs), as well as

marketing, reimbursement consulting and market research costs. This increase

is also impacted by a non-cash expense for share options granted. Selling,

general and administrative expenses are expected to increase in future

years, as we increase our direct sales team to drive activities to promote

growth.

Statement of financial position - Total assets of the Group at 30 June 2018

were $33.6 million (31 December 2017: $13.3 million). Cash on hand at 30

June 2018 was $29.7 million (31 December 2017: $10 million). Cash used in

operating activities was $14.8 million during the period (30 June 2017:

$11.4 million) and is reflective of our increased operating expenses.

The Group's debt facility provided by IPF Partners was entered into on 24

August 2015 for up to $15 million. The Group had drawn down $4.5 million on

9 September 2015, $6 million on 3 December 2015 and $4.5 million on 28 July

2016. During 2018, the Group made principal repayments of $1.5 million.

Since inception the Group has funded its operations primarily through the

issuance of equity securities and debt funding. The Group continues to

explore funding strategies (e.g., equity, debt, partnering) to support its

activities into the future, including the possibility of a listing on NASDAQ

or other US stock exchange and a related public or other offer of

securities.

Principal risks and uncertainties

The principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Group and/or its industry

for the remaining six months of 2018 remain substantially unchanged from the

risks disclosed in the Prospectus, which is available on our website.

A summary of the principal risks relating to the Company and/or its industry

include the following:

- We have incurred significant operating losses and may not be able to

achieve or subsequently maintain profitability.

- We expect to require additional funds in the future in order to meet our

capital and expenditure needs and further financing may not be available

when required or, if available, could require us to agree to terms which are

specifically favourable to new investors, or to restrictions significantly

limiting our access to additional capital.

- Our future financial performance is entirely dependent on the commercial

success of ReActiv8, our only product as of the date of this Report,

obtaining adequate reimbursement for ReActiv8, and rates of product adoption

and market penetration.

- Failure to comply with debt covenants or failure to make repayments on our

debt facility could have a material adverse effect.

- We operate in a highly regulated environment and regulatory approval is

required before we can market or sell ReActiv8 in any market.

- Seeking and obtaining regulatory approval for medical devices can be a

long and uncertain process. Strict or changing regulatory regimes,

government policies and legislation in any of our target markets may delay,

prohibit or reduce potential sales.

- We are required to conduct clinical trials for regulatory approvals and

other purposes. Clinical trials carry substantial risks and are costly and

time consuming, with uncertain results.

- Any inability to fully protect and exploit our intellectual property may

adversely impact our financial condition, business, prospects and results of

operations.

A more extensive description of the existing and future potential risks to

Mainstay's business and to the Company's ordinary shares are outlined in the

Risk Factors section of the Prospectus, on pages 4 to 25, and should be

considered carefully by shareholders and prospective investors.

Outlook and future developments

During the first half of 2018, significant further progress was made in

Mainstay's pivotal IDE Clinical Trial, ReActiv8-B, which is intended to

gather data in support of a pre-market approval (PMA) application to the

FDA, a key step towards the commercialization of ReActiv8 in the US.

Completion of all implants was announced at the start of the third quarter

of 2018. The completion of implants in the Trial means the Company remains

on track to announce full data towards the end of 2018.

If successful, the ReActiv8-B Clinical Trial will yield data in support of

an application for pre-market approval (PMA) from the FDA. The data will

also comprise Level 1 Evidence of efficacy, which may be used to support

applications for favorable reimbursement in the US. Data from the ReActiv8-B

Trial will also be used to support market development activities worldwide.

Our refined commercialization strategy and repositioned commercial team is

gaining traction. Our strategy is to focus on adoption in a select number of

high volume spine care centers to develop key reference sites, and then

build on that experience and data from the ReActiv8-B Trial to expand

commercialization to additional centers and other countries.

Related party transactions

Refer to note 12.

Going concern

The Directors have evaluated whether there are conditions and events,

considered in aggregate, that raise doubt about the Group's ability to

continue as a going concern within one year of the date of issue of the

consolidated financial statements. The Directors note the following relevant

matters:

- The Group had cash of $29.7 million as at 30 June 2018 ($10 million as at

31 December 2017).

- The Group had operating cash out-flows of $14.8 million for the 6 months

ended 30 June 2018 (year ended 31 December 2017: $24.9 million).

- Due to the phase of development of the Group, the Group expects to

continue to incur losses in the medium term due to the ongoing investment in

research and development, clinical and commercial activities.

- The Group has an accumulated retained loss reserve of $142.5 million and a

reorganization reserve of $44.6 million as at 30 June 2018 (31 December

2017: $124.5 million and $44.6 million, respectively).

- The Group has funded operations to date through the proceeds of equity

funding of approximately $123.5 million and as at 30 June 2018, debt with an

outstanding principal of $11.7 million.

In the event that additional funding is not secured in the 12 months from

the approval of these Financial Statements, the Directors believe that the

Group has the ability, based on its currently available cash resources, to

consider alternative budgets to manage its cash outflows so as to match

those available cash resources, to ensure that the Group will have

sufficient funds to be able to meet its liabilities as they fall due for a

period of at least 12 months from the date of the Financial Statements. On

that basis the Directors are satisfied that there is no substantial doubt

about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and that the

Financial Statements should be prepared on a going concern basis.

Auditors

The condensed consolidated Financial Statements have not been reviewed by

the Company's auditors.

Mainstay Medical International plc

Directors' responsibilities statement

Statement of the Directors in respect of Half Year Financial Report

Each of the Directors of the Company (the Directors), whose names and

functions are listed in the Corporate and Shareholder Information, confirm

that, to the best of each person's knowledge and belief:

(a) the condensed consolidated Financial Statements comprising the condensed

consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the

condensed consolidated statement of financial position, the condensed

consolidated statement of changes in equity, the condensed consolidated

statement of cash flows and related notes 1 to 13 have been prepared in

accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU.

(b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information

required by:

a. Regulation 8(2) of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations

2007, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the

first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed

consolidated Financial Statements; and a description of the principal risks

and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

b. Regulation 8(3) of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations

2007, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first

six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected

the financial position or performance of the entity during that period; and

any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual

report that could do so.

On behalf of the Board on 19 September 2018,

Oern Stuge MD Jason Hannon

Chairman CEO

Mainstay Medical International plc

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive

income

for the half year ended 30 June 2018

($'000) No- Half year Half year

te- ended 30 ended 30

s June 2018 June 2017

Unaudited Unaudited

Revenue 4 358 250

Cost of sales (170) (136)

Gross profit 188 114

Operating expenses (15,849) (12,282)

Operating loss (15,661) (12,168)

Finance income - 10

Finance expense (1,018) (986)

Net finance expense (1,018) (976)

Loss before income taxes (16,679) (13,144)

Income taxes 6 156 (131)

Loss for the half year (16,523) (13,275)

Net loss attributable to equity holders (16,523) (13,275)

Basic and diluted loss per share (in $) 5 (2.01) (2.01)

Other Comprehensive Income

Items that are or may be reclassified

subsequently to the statement of profit

or loss:

Foreign currency translation 56 (50)

differences of foreign operations

Total comprehensive loss for the half (16,467) (13,325)

year

Total comprehensive loss attributable (16,467) (13,325)

to equity holders

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated

interim Financial Statements.

Mainstay Medical International plc

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

at 30 June 2018

($'000) No- 30 June 31 December

tes 2018 2017

Unaudited Audited

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment 177 201

Current assets

Inventory 2,474 2,395

Trade and other receivables 875 571

Income tax receivable 345 205

Cash and cash equivalents 29,711 9,975

Total current assets 33,405 13,146

Total assets 33,582 13,347

Equity

Share capital 8 67 64

Share premium 143,897 106,414

Other reserves 4,649 4,593

Share based payment reserve 9,465 7,613

Retained loss (142,468) (124,505)

Surplus/ (deficit) on shareholders' 15,610 (5,821)

equity

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings 7 9,991 11,177

Total non-current liabilities 9,991 11,177

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings 7 3,182 3,214

Income tax payable 12 124

Trade and other payables 4,787 4,653

Total current liabilities 7,981 7,991

Total liabilities 17,972 19,168

Total equity and liabilities 33,582 13,347

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated

interim Financial Statements.

Mainstay Medical International plc

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity

for the half year ended 30 June 2018

($'000) Share Share Other Share based Retained Total

capi- premium reser- payment loss equity

tal ves reserve

Balance as at 64 106,360 4,735 4,606 (94,707) 21,058

1 January 2017

Loss for the - - - - (13,275) (13,275)

half year

Other - - (50) - - (50)

comprehensive

income for the

half year

Total - - (50) - (13,275) (13,325)

comprehensive

loss for the

half year

Transactions

with owners of

the Company:

Share based - - - 1,296 - 1,296

payments

Issue of - 4 - (3) 3 4

shares on

exercise of

share options

or warrants

Balance at 30 64 106,364 4,685 5,899 (107,979) 9,033

June 2017

(Unaudited)

Loss for the - - - - (16,560) (16,560)

half year

Other - - (92) - - (92)

comprehensive

income

Total - - (92) - (16,560) (16,652)

comprehensive

loss for the

half year

Transactions

with owners of

the Company:

Share based - - - 1,748 - 1,748

payments

Issue of - 50 - (34) 34 50

shares on

exercise of

share options

or warrants

Balance at 31 64 106,414 4,593 7,613 (124,505) (5,821)

December 2017

Loss for the - - - - (16,523) (16,523)

half year

Other - - 56 - - 56

comprehensive

income for the

half year

Total - - 56 - (16,523) (16,467)

comprehensive

loss for the

half year

Transactions

with owners of

the Company:

Share based - - - 1,852 - 1,852

payments

Issue of 3 37,483 - - (1,440) 36,046

shares

Balance at 30 67 143,897 4,649 9,465 (142,468) 15,610

June 2018

(Unaudited)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated

interim Financial Statements.

Mainstay Medical International plc

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

for the half year ended 30 June 2018

($'000) No- Half year ended Half year ended

tes 30 June 2018 30 June 2017

Unaudited Unaudited

Cash flow from operating

activities

Net loss for the half year (16,523) (13,275)

Add/(less) non-cash items

Depreciation 50 52

Finance income - (10)

Finance expense 1,018 986

Share-based compensation 10 1,852 1,296

Income taxes 6 (156) 131

Add/(less) changes in working

capital

Trade and other receivables (306) 12

Inventory (80) (831)

Trade and other payables 76 1,143

Taxes paid (112) (238)

Interest paid (603) (656)

Net cash used in operations (14,784) (11,390)

Cash flow from investing

activities

Acquisition of property and (26) (35)

equipment

Net cash used in investing (26) (35)

activities

Cash flow from financing

activities

Gross proceeds from issue of 37,486 4

shares

Transaction costs on issue of (1,440) -

shares

Repayment of borrowings 7 (1,500) (750)

Net cash inflow/(outflow) from 34,546 (746)

financing activities

Net increase/(decrease) in cash 19,736 (12,171)

and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at 9,975 36,670

beginning of year

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 29,711 24,499

June 2018

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated

interim Financial Statements.

Mainstay Medical International plc

Notes to the condensed consolidated Financial Statements

1 General information and reporting entity

Mainstay Medical International plc (the Company) is a company incorporated

and registered in Ireland. Details of the registered office, the officers

and advisers to the Company are presented on the Corporate and Shareholder

Information page.

The Half Year Report and condensed consolidated Financial Statements for the

periods ended 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2017 comprise the results of the

Company and of its subsidiaries (together the Group).

At 30 June 2018, the Group comprises the Company and its operating

subsidiaries Mainstay Medical Limited, Mainstay Medical Distribution

Limited, Mainstay Medical GmbH, Mainstay Medical B.V., MML US, Inc. and

Mainstay Medical (Australia) Pty. Limited.

The Company's shares are quoted on Euronext Paris and the ESM of Euronext

Dublin.

Mainstay is a medical device company focused on developing and

commercializing ReActiv8(R), an implantable restorative neurostimulation

system designed to treat an underlying casuse of disabling Chronic Low Back

Pain (CLBP).

2 Basis of preparation

Statement of compliance

The condensed consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in

accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU.

They do not include all the information and disclosures necessary for a

complete set of IFRS Financial Statements. However, selected explanatory

notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant

to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and

performance since the last annual consolidated financial statements as at

and for the year ended 31 December 2017.

The comparative information provided in the condensed consolidated Financial

Statements relating to the periods ended 30 June 2017 and 31 December 2017

does not comprise the statutory financial statements of the Group. Those

statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 on which

the auditors gave an unqualified audit opinion, have been delivered to the

Companies Registry Office.

There are no significant or material changes to judgements or estimates used

in these condensed consolidated Financial Statements compared with those

used in the consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December

2017.

The condensed consolidated Financial Statements were authorized for issue by

the Board of Directors, on 19 September 2018.

Going concern

The Directors have evaluated whether there are conditions and events,

considered in aggregate, that raise doubt about the Group's ability to

continue as a going concern within one year of the date of issue of the

consolidated financial statements. The Directors note the following relevant

matters:

- The Group had cash of $29.7 million as at 30 June 2018 ($10 million as at

31 December 2017).

- The Group had operating cash out-flows of $14.8 million for the 6 months

ended 30 June 2018 (year ended 31 December 2017: $24.9 million).

- Due to the phase of development of the Group, the Group expects to

continue to incur losses in the medium term due to the ongoing investment in

research and development, clinical and commercial activities.

- The Group has an accumulated retained loss reserve of $142.5 million and a

reorganization reserve of $44.6 million as at 30 June 2018 (31 December

2017: $124.5 million and $44.6 million, respectively).

- The Group has funded operations to date through the proceeds of equity

funding of approximately $123.5 million and as at 30 June 2018, debt with an

outstanding principal of $11.7 million.

In the event that additional funding is not secured in the 12 months from

the approval of these Financial Statements, the Directors believe that the

Group has the ability, based on its currently available cash resources, to

consider alternative budgets to manage its cash outflows so as to match

those available cash resources, to ensure that the Group will have

sufficient funds to be able to meet its liabilities as they fall due for a

period of at least 12 months from the date of the Financial Statements. On

that basis the Directors are satisfied that there is no substantial doubt

about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and that the

Financial Statements should be prepared on a going concern basis.

Currency

The condensed consolidated Financial Statements are presented in US Dollars

($), which is the functional and presentational currency of the Company.

Balances in the condensed consolidated Financial Statements are rounded to

the nearest thousand ($'000) except where otherwise indicated.

Basis of consolidation

The condensed consolidated Financial Statements comprise the consolidated

results of Mainstay Medical International plc and its subsidiaries.

Significant accounting policies

With the exception of the newly implemented policies noted below, the

condensed consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared applying the

accounting policies that were applied in the preparation of the Group's

consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017, which

were prepared in accordance with IFRS and are available on the Company's

website ( www.mainstay-medical.com) except as detailed below. These

accounting policies have been applied consistently for all periods

presented.

The Group has initially adopted IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with

Customers and IFRS 9 Financial Instruments from 1 January 2018. The

implementation of these standards had no material impact on the Group's

reported results.

a) Revenue recognition

The Group has initially adopted IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with

Customers from 1 January 2018. Under IFRS 15, revenue is measured based on

the consideration specified in a contract with a customer. The Group

recognises revenue when it transfers control over a product or service to a

customer. This may arise on shipment, delivery or in accordance with

specific terms and conditions agreed with customers and provided there are

no material remaining performance obligations required of the Group.

Revenue is measured at the fair consideration received/receivable for the

sale of goods to external customers net of value added tax and discounts.

Expected discounts are estimated and provided for as a reduction in revenue

based on agreements with customers, agreed promotional arrangements and

accumulated experience. Accumulated experience is used to estimate and

provide for the discounts, using the expected value method, and revenue is

only recognised to the extent that it can be reliably measured and when it

is probable that future economic benefits of the transaction will flow to

the Group.

Service revenues (relating to training and implant support) are recognized

when the related services are rendered. When a customer is invoiced, or cash

is received but conditions for recognition of the related revenues have not

been met, revenue is deferred until all conditions are met. The Group

occasionally sells goods and services as a bundled arrangement. Such sales

are unbundled based on the relative fair value of the individual goods and

services components and each component is recognized separately in

accordance with the Group's recognition policy.

Due to the stage of development of the Group, and the nature of the Group's

current activities (the Group has only one product, ReActiv8, and some

related accessories and services available for sale), this new standard has

not had a material impact on the Group and there has been no restatement of

previously reported amounts.

b) Financial Instruments

The change in accounting policy to comply with the requirements of IFRS 9

has had no impact on the amounts disclosed in the financial statements other

than immaterial changes to impairment of trade and other receivables as

discussed below. The changes in classification of financial assets and

liabilities to IFRS 9 classification has had no impact on the accounting for

those assets and liabilities.

Classification and measurement of financial assets and liabilities

On initial recognition a financial asset is classified as Measured at

Amortised Cost, FVOCI or FVTPL. Financial assets are not reclassified after

initial recognition unless the related business model changes. A financial

asset is measured at amortised cost if it is held in a business model whose

objective is to hold assets to collect contractual cashflows and its

contractual terms give rise on specific dates to cash flows that are solely

payments of principal or interest.

Trade and other receivables

Trade and other receivables are classified by the Group as amortised cost

assets under IFRS 9. These assets are recognised initially at fair value.

Subsequent to initial recognition, they are measured at amortised cost using

the effective interest method, less any impairment losses.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents are classified by the Group as amortised cost

assets under IFRS 9. Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash balances and

call deposits with maturities of three months or less, which are carried at

amortised cost.

Trade and other payables

Trade and other payables are classified by the Group as other financial

liabilities under IFRS 9. These liabilities recognised initially at fair

value. Subsequent to initial recognition, they are measured at amortised

cost using the effective interest method.

Interest-bearing borrowings

Interest-bearing borrowings are classified by the Group as other financial

liabilities under IFRS 9 and are recognised initially at fair value

including any attributable transaction costs. Subsequent to initial

recognition, interest-bearing borrowings are stated at amortised cost using

the effective interest method over the contractual term.

Trade and other receivables and cash and cash equivalents were previously

classified as loans and receivables under IAS 39. There has been no change

in the classification of trade and other payables or interest-bearing

borrowings.

Impairment of financial assets

At each reporting date, in accordance with IFRS 9, the Group assesses

whether its financial assets, comprising of accounts receivable and cash are

impaired. The Group evaluates customer accounts with past-due outstanding

balances, and analyses customer credit worthiness, payment patterns and

trends. Based upon a review of these accounts and management's analysis and

judgement, we estimate the future cash flows expected to be recovered from

these receivables. As at 30 June 2018, our trade and other receivables

balances amounted to $16,000, and we have not recognized any material

impairment losses at this time. The total outstanding balance as at 30 June

2018 was received post period end. Further information on the Group's credit

risk is detailed in Note 9. The Company measures loss allowances at an

amount equal to lifetime expected credit losses, except for cash which is

measured at 12-month expected credit losses. The maximum period considered

when estimating expected credit losses is the maximum contractual period of

exposure to credit risk.

c) Other new standards and interpretations

In addition, the Group applied the standards listed below for the first time

in the current period:

- IFRS 2 (amended) - Share Based Payments (effective 1 January 2018)

- Annual Improvements to IFRSs 2014 - 2016 Cycle: Amendments to IFRS 1 First

time Adoption

of IFRSs and IAS 28 Investment in Associates and Joint Ventures (IASB

effective date 1 January 2018, not yet endorsed by the EU)

- Transfers of Investment Property (Amendments to IAS 40) (effective 1

January 2018)

None of these have had any material impact on the Group's implementation of

accounting policies or on its reported results.

3 Segment reporting

Due to the nature of the Group's current activities, the Group considers

there to be one operating segment, Active Implantable Medical Devices

(AIMDs). The results of the Group are reported on a consolidated basis to

the Chief Operating Decision Maker of the Group, the Chief Executive

Officer. There are no reconciling items between the Group's reported

consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and

statement of financial position and the results of the AIMDs segment.

The Group has operations in Europe, the US and Australia. The non-current

assets held in these jurisdictions are detailed below:

($'000) 30 June 2018 31 December 2017

Ireland 30 47

Germany 3 5

United States 144 149

Total non-current assets 177 201

The Group's total revenue by country is detailed below:

($'000) Half year ended 30 Half year ended 30

June 2018 June 2017

Germany 250 231

Ireland 90 19

Other Europe 18 -

Total revenue by 358 250

country

4 Revenue

($'000) Half year ended 30 Half year ended 30

June 2018 June 2017

Revenue arising from the 358 250

sale of goods

358 250

5 Earnings per share

As the Group is incurring operating losses, there is no difference between

basic and diluted earnings per share.

Half year ended Half year ended

30 June 2018 30 June 2017

Weighted average number of 8,235,367 6,612,012

ordinary shares in issue

Loss per share 2.01 2.01

6 Taxes

Current income tax assets and liabilities for the current and prior periods

are measured at the amount expected to be recovered from or paid to the

relevant taxation authorities. The tax charge has been prepared based on the

Group's best estimate of the weighted average tax rate that is expected for

the full financial year. The tax rates and tax laws used to compute the

amount are those used in Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, the United

States and Australia.

7 Interest bearing loans and borrowings

IPF Debt Financing

The Group's debt facility is secured by way of fixed and floating charges

over the assets and undertakings of Mainstay Medical Limited, and the

Mortgage Debenture includes customary terms and conditions. In addition,

Mainstay Medical International plc has created a first fixed charge in favor

of IPF over its present and future shares held in Mainstay Medical Limited.

The terms of the agreement include a requirement that Mainstay Medical

Limited hold a minimum cash balance of $2 million or achieve revenue targets

within an agreed timeframe. The Group is not in breach of any covenants at

30 June 2018 and has not been in breach at any reporting date.

($'000) 30 June 31 December

2018 2017

Loans and borrowings - current

Term loan 3,000 3,000

Deferred finance cost (90) (90)

Accrued interest 272 304

Total current loans and borrowings 3,182 3,214

Loans and borrowings - non-current

Term loan 8,700 10,200

Deferred finance cost (149) (194)

Accrued interest 1,440 1,171

Total non-current loans and 9,991 11,177

borrowings

Total loans and borrowings 13,173 14,391

8 Called up share capital

The Company's ordinary shares are quoted in Euro and have been translated in

US Dollars at the rates prevailing at the date of issue.

Authorized and Issued Share Capital

Authorized 30 June 31 December

2018 EUR 2017 EUR

20,000,000 ordinary shares of EUR0.001 20,000 20,000

each

40,000 deferred shares of EUR1.00 each 40,000 40,000

60,000 60,000

Issued, called up and fully paid 2018 $ 2017 $

8,770,229 (31 December 2017: 6,618,897) 11,240 8,562

ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each

40,000 deferred shares of EUR1.00 each 55,268 55,268

66,508 63,830

In $'000 67 64

On 15 February 2018, Mainstay raised gross proceeds of EUR30.1 million

(approximately $37.5 million) through a placement of 2,151,332 new ordinary

shares. This issuance of new ordinary shares was recorded in the Statement

of Financial Position in USD at the rate on the date of the transaction.

Transaction costs directly attributable to the issue of the new ordinary

shares of approximately $1.4 million have been offset against retained

earnings (in accordance with the Companies Act 2014).

9 Financial instruments

Financial risk management

In terms of financial risks, the Group has exposure to credit and financial

risk, liquidity risk and market risk (comprising foreign currency risk and

interest rate risk). This note presents information about the Group's

exposure to each of the above risks together with the Group's objectives,

policies and processes for measuring and managing those risks.

Risk management framework

Mainstay's Board of Directors has overall responsibility for the

establishment and oversight of the Group's risk management framework. The

Group's risk management policies are established to identify and analyze the

risks faced by the Group, to set appropriate risk limits and controls and to

monitor risks and adherence to the limits. Risk management systems and

policies will be reviewed regularly as the Group expands its activities and

resource base to take account of changing conditions.

The Group has no significant concentrations of financial risk other than

concentration of cash with individual banks. The Group is also exposed to

credit risk arising on trade receivables, with further information provided

under credit risk below. There has been no other significant change during

the half year or since the end of the half year to the types or quantum of

financial risks faced by the Group or the Group's approach to the management

of those risks.

Credit and financial risk

Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Group if a customer or

counterparty to a financial instrument fails to meet contractual obligations

and arises principally from the Group's cash and cash equivalents and trade

and other receivables. Credit risk is managed on a Group basis. The maximum

exposure to credit risk is represented by the carrying amount of each asset.

The carrying value of receivables is a reasonable approximation of fair

value.

Trade receivables comprise of amounts due from customers, all of which were

current at 30 June 2018 and 31 December 2017. The Company does not have

exposure to significantly different categories of customer and accordingly

details of credit risk by customer type or jurisdictions is not provided.

There were no material impairment losses recorded in the period and the

provision for expected credit losses at 30 June 2018 is also immaterial. The

carrying value of trade receivables of $16,000 at 30 June 2018 ($90,000 at

31 December 2017) represents the maximum exposure to credit risk. The Group

maintained its cash balances with its principal financial institutions

throughout the year, and the Group limits its exposure to any one financial

institution by holding cash balances across several financial institutions.

The Group's principal financial institutions have investment grade ratings

at 30 June 2018. The credit rating status of the Group's principal financial

institutions is reviewed by the Audit Committee or the Board annually. The

cash balance is reported to the Board of Directors on a monthly basis, and a

monthly review of all cash balances held at each institution is carried out

by the CFO. The Group maintains most of its cash in USD denominated

accounts. The Group held cash and cash equivalents of $29.7 million as at 30

June 2018.

Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will not be able to meet its

financial obligations as they fall due. Since inception the Group has funded

its operations primarily through the issuance of equity securities and debt

funding. The Group continues to explore funding strategies (e.g., equity,

debt, partnering) to support its activities into the future, including the

possibility of a listing on NASDAQ or other US stock exchange and a related

public or other offer of securities. Adequate additional financing may not

be available on acceptable terms, or at all. The Group's inability to raise

capital as and when needed would have a negative impact on the Group's

financial position and its ability to pursue its business strategy.

Foreign currency risk

The Group's reporting currency is the US Dollar. The Group's exposure to

foreign currency risk arises through expenditures incurred in Euros, Great

British Pounds (GBP) and Australian Dollars.

The Group's Australian subsidiary has an Australian Dollar functional

currency and three of the Group's subsidiaries located in Ireland, Germany

and the Netherlands have a Euro functional currency. Additionally, GBP

expenditure is mainly incurred from the UK based sites relating to the

ReActiv8-A Post Market Clinical Follow-Up ("PMCF") Study and U.S. Pivotal

ReActiv8-B Clinical Trial.

The Group did not have material asset or liability amounts in foreign

currencies at 30 June 2018 other than trade payables and accruals (net of

cash) of EUR1.2 million and £321,000.

Interest rate risk

The Group's cash balances are maintained in short term access accounts and

carry a floating rate of interest. A 50 basis points change in the rate of

interest applied to the cash balance held by the Group would not have had a

material impact on the Group's statement of profit or loss in the half year

ended.

At 30 June 2018, the principal outstanding on MML's loan from IPF was

$11,700,000. This loan carries a variable rate of 3-month Euribor plus a

margin ranging from 10.5% to 12.5%.

10 Share based payments

Share Options

The terms and conditions of the Group's share option plan are disclosed in

the 2017 Annual Report. The charge of $1.9 million for the half year ended

30 June 2018 (30 June 2017: $1.3 million) is the grant date fair value of

various share options granted in the current and prior years, which are

being recognized within the statement of profit or loss and other

comprehensive income over the vesting period related to service. 279,878

options were granted in the six months ended 30 June 2018 (30 June 2017:

30,000 options).

11 Contingencies

The Directors and management are not aware of any contingencies that may

have a significant impact on the financial position of the Group.

12 Related party transactions

There were no balances due to or from related parties as at 30 June 2018 and

30 June 2017.

Key management compensation and Directors' remuneration

>The Group defines key management as its non-executive directors, executive

directors and senior management. Details of remuneration for key management

personnel for the six-month reporting period are provided below:

($'000) 30 June 2018 30 June 2017

Salaries 817 876

Non-executive directors' fees 135 111

Other remuneration 915 595

Payroll taxes 92 102

Share based payments 1,825 931

Pension 14 11

Total remuneration 3,798 2,626

13 Events subsequent to 30 June 2018

There were no events subsequent to the half year ended 30 June 2018 that

would have a material impact on the condensed consolidated interim Financial

Statements.

