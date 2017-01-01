Erweiterte Funktionen


DGAP-News: Mainstay Medical International Plc: Mainstay Medical gibt Halbjahresergebnis für 2018 und Geschäftsausblick bekannt (deutsch)




21.09.18 08:25
dpa-AFX

Mainstay Medical International Plc: Mainstay Medical gibt Halbjahresergebnis für 2018 und Geschäftsausblick bekannt



^


DGAP-News: Mainstay Medical International Plc / Schlagwort(e):


Halbjahresergebnis/Umsatzentwicklung


Mainstay Medical International Plc: Mainstay Medical gibt Halbjahresergebnis


für 2018 und Geschäftsausblick bekannt (News mit Zusatzmaterial)



21.09.2018 / 08:24


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Mainstay Medical gibt Halbjahresergebnis für 2018 und Geschäftsausblick


bekannt



- Studie ReActiv8-B plangemäß - volle Datenergebnisse gegen Ende 2018


erwartet



- Finanzierungsrunde in Höhe von 37,5 Millionen US-Dollar (30 Millionen


Euro) für die Komplettierung der ReActiv8-B-Studie und die Ausweitung des


Vertriebs in Europa erfolgreich abgeschlossen



- Barmittelbestand 29,7 Millionen US-Dollar zum Stichtag 30. Juni 2018




Dublin - Irland, 21. September 2018 - Mainstay Medical International plc


("Mainstay", oder das "Unternehmen", Euronext Paris: MSTY.PA und Euronext


Dublin: MSTY.IE) gibt die Vorlage der Ergebnisse für das per 30. Juni


abgeschlossene erste Halbjahr 2018 bekannt und berichtet über die neueste


Geschäftsentwicklung. Das Medizintechnik-Unternehmen Mainstay vertreibt


ReActiv8(R), ein implantierbares wiederherstellendes


Neurostimulationssystem, das zur Behandlung von einschränkenden chronischen


Kreuzschmerzen (Chronic Low Back Pain, CLBP) ausgelegt ist.



Jason Hannon, der Vorstandsvorsitzende von Mainstay, sagte: "Die jüngste


Periode hat gezeigt, dass wir bedeutende Fortschritte über die gesamte


Breite des Geschäftes gemacht haben. Wir haben den Abschluss aller


Implantationen in der Studie ReActiv8-B bekannt gegeben und bleiben auf


gutem Weg, die vollständigen Daten Ende 2018 zur Verfügung zu haben. Das ist


ein bedeutender Schritt, unsere Bemühungen zu stärken, ReActiv8 den


Patienten in den USA zur Verfügung zu stellen.



"Wir konzentrieren uns darauf, schnelle Fortschritte in Deutschland zu


erzielen, in unserem ersten kommerziellen Markt. Von März an haben wir


unsere Vertriebsstrategie weiterentwickelt, unser Vertriebsteam neu


aufgestellt, uns auf die Fortbildung der neuen und vorhandenen


Teammitglieder fokussiert und unsere Ansprache potentieller implantierender


Ärzte verstärkt. Wir haben zudem einen neuen Geschäftsführer berufen, der


das Wachstum unseres Geschäfts in Deutschland, den Aufbau von Beziehungen zu


wichtigen Implanteuren sowie die Erweiterung unseres Teams mit erfahrenen


Vertriebsmitarbeitern verantwortet, die ReActiv8 schnell im Markt verbreiten


können.


In den vergangenen Monaten haben wir ermutigende Hinweise gesehen, dass


diese Initiativen Wirkung zeigen. Wichtig ist auch, dass wir bei unserem


Ziel, bis Jahresende zehn oder mehr ärztliche Partner zu gewinnen, die


mehrere Implantationen vorgenommen haben, auf Kurs bleiben. Wir glauben,


dass uns dieser Schwung für eine bedeutsamere geschäftliche Expansion im


Jahr 2019 gut aufstellt, während mehr Kunden die Therapie annehmen und


sicherer dabei werden, die richtigen Patienten auszuwählen. "



Business-Update



- Während der ersten Hälfte des Jahres 2018 machte Mainstays unter einer


Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) aufgelegte klinische Pivotalstudie


ReActiv8-B weiter entscheidende Fortschritte. Sie soll Daten gewinnen, die


Teil eines Pre-Market-Approval-Antrags (PMAA) bei der US Food and Drug


Administration (FDA) werden sollen. Dies ist ein entscheidender Schritt für


den Vertrieb von ReActiv8 in den USA. Der Abschluss aller Implantationen


wurde zu Beginn des dritten Quartals 2018 gemeldet. Insgesamt 204 Patienten


wurden im Rahmen der Studie implantiert, was das hohe Interesse


wiederspiegelt, an der Studie teilzunehmen. Der Abschluss der Implantationen


im Rahmen der Studie bedeutet, dass das Unternehmen auf einem guten Weg ist,


die vollständigen Daten gegen Ende 2018 bekannt zu geben.



- In Deutschland, Mainstays anfänglichem Europäischen Markt, wurde das


Vertriebsteam repositioniert, damit es bei seiner Arbeit besser auf wichtige


ärztliche Zielkunden fokussieren kann. Die Vertriebsmaßnahmen gemäß dieser


Strategie begannen im März 2018 nach Abschluss der im Februar 2018


angekündigten Finanzierungsrunde, und greifen immer mehr. Die


Implantationsrate und die Zahl der neuen implantierenden Häuser sind im Juli


und August 2018 gegenüber den ersten sechs Monaten des Jahres stark


gestiegen.



- Wolfgang Frisch wurde am 20. Juni 2018 zum VP und Geschäftsführer für


Deutschland berufen. Er hat über 30 Jahre Erfahrung in der


Medizintechnikbranche und wird dazu beitragen, die Vertriebsstrategie weiter


voranzutreiben, mit Fokus auf die Übernahme der Therapie in einer


ausgewählten Zahl von Wirbelsäulenzentren mit hohem Patientenaufkommen zu


erreichen.



- Matthew Onaitis wurde per 20. August 2018 als Chief Financial Officer


berufen. Er bringt mehr als 20 Jahre Erfahrung in der Arbeit bei dynamischen


Gesundheitsunternehmen mit und hat tiefgehende Kenntnisse der Finanzierung


von innovativen Wachstumsunternehmen wie Mainstay.



Finanz-Update



- Am 15. Februar 2018 gab das Unternehmen den Abschluss einer


Finanzierungsrunde mit einem Volumen von 30,1 Million Euro (rund 37,5


Millionen US-Dollar) bekannt, die durch die Platzierung von 2.151.332 neuen


Stammaktien an neue und alte Aktionäre erfolgte. Die Finanzmittel werden für


den Abschluss der klinischen Studie ReActiv8-B, den Fortgang des


anfänglichen Vertriebs in Deutschland und anderen Märkten und für


Investitionen in frühe Vertriebsaktivitäten zur Vorbereitung des Marktstarts


in den USA verwendet.



- Die Erlöse in der per 30. Juni 2018 abgeschlossenen Sechsmonatsperiode


beliefen sich auf 0,4 Millionen US-Dollar (0,3 Millionen US-Dollar im ersten


Halbjahr 2017).



- Die betrieblichen Aufwendungen lagen bei 15,8 Millionen US-Dollar (12,3


Millionen US-Dollar im ersten Halbjahr 2017). Dieser Anstieg wurde vor allem


von den Kosten der Studie ReActiv8-B und der Vertriebsanstrengungen


getrieben.



- Der Barmittelbestand betrug 29,7 Millionen US-Dollar zum Stichtag 30. Juni


2018 (10 Millionen US-Dollar per 31. Dezember 2017).



Telefonkonferenz für Investoren



Der Vorstandsvorsitzende Jason Hannon und der Chief Executive Officer


Matthew Onaitis werden am 21. September 2018 um 14:00 MEZ eine


Telefonkonferenz einschließlich Frage- und Antwortrunde für Analysten und


Investoren abhalten. Die Telefonkonferenz wird in Englischer Sprache


ablaufen. Ein Mitschnitt wird 30 Tage lang zur Verfügung stehen. Die


Einwahlnummern der Telefonkonferenz sind wie folgt:



Europa: +44 333 300 0804



Irland: +353 1 431 1252



Frankreich: +33 170750711



Deutschland: +49 6913803430



USA: +1 6319131422



Teilnehmer-PIN: 87237611#



- Ende -



Über Mainstay


Mainstay ist ein Medizintechnik-Unternehmen mit dem Ziel, das innovative


implantierbare Neurostimulationssystem ReActiv8 für Menschen mit


einschränkenden chronischen Kreuzschmerzen (Chronic Low Back Pain, CLBP) zu


vertreiben. Das Unternehmen hat seinen Hauptsitz in Dublin, Irland. Es ist


mit Tochtergesellschaften in Irland, in den USA, in Australien, und in


Deutschland tätig. Seine Aktien sind zum Handel an der Börse Euronext Paris


(MSTY.PA) und am ESM der Euronext Dublin (MSTY.IE) zugelassen.



Über chronische Kreuzschmerzen


Eine der anerkannten Ursachen von chronischen Kreuzschmerzen (Chronic Low


Back Pain, CLBP) ist die gestörte Kontrolle des Nervensystems über die


Muskeln, die für die dynamische Stabilisierung der Wirbelsäule im unteren


Rücken zuständig sind. Eine instabile Wirbelsäule kann zu Rückenschmerzen


führen. ReActiv8 ist so konstruiert, dass es diejenigen Nerven elektrisch


stimuliert, die für die Kontraktion dieser Muskeln zuständig sind. Dadurch


hilft es, die Kontrolle über die Muskeln wieder herzustellen und die


dynamische Stabilisierung der Wirbelsäule zu verbessern, was dem Körper eine


Genesung von den chronischen Kreuzschmerzen erlaubt.



Menschen mit chronischen Kreuzschmerzen haben üblicherweise eine stark


reduzierte Lebensqualität und weisen erhöhte Werte bei Schmerz,


Einschränkungen, Depressionen, Angstzuständen und Schlafstörungen auf. Ihre


Schmerzen und Einschränkungen können trotz bester verfügbarer medizinischer


Behandlung fortbestehen. Nur ein kleiner Teil der Fälle lässt sich auf einen


pathologischen Befund oder einen anatomischen Defekt zurückführen, der mit


einem wirbelsäulenchirurgischen Eingriff korrigierbar wäre. Die Betroffenen


sind durch die Beschwerden in ihrer Arbeitsfähigkeit und Alltagstauglichkeit


stark eingeschränkt. Die Verluste an Arbeitstagen, Hilfeleistungen bei


Schwerbehinderung und Inanspruchnahme medizinischer Leistungen ist eine


erhebliche Belastung für den Einzelnen, seine Familie, die Wirtschaft, die


öffentliche Verwaltung und für die Allgemeinheit.



Weitere Einzelheiten finden sich unter www.mainstay-medical.com



ACHTUNG - in den USA ist ReActiv8 durch Bundesgesetze auf den Einsatz in der


Forschung beschränkt.




---


PR- und IR-Anfragen:


Consilium Strategic Communications (Internationale Strategische


Kommunikation, Wirtschafts- und Fachmedien)


Chris Gardner, Jessica Hodgson, Nicholas Brown


Tel: +44 203 709 5700 / +44 7921 697 654


Email: mainstaymedical@consilium-comms.com



FTI Consulting (für Irland)


Jonathan Neilan


Tel: +353 1 765 0886


Email: jonathan.neilan@fticonsulting.com



NewCap (für Frankreich)


Julie Coulot


Tél. : +33 1 44 71 20 40


Email: jcoulot@newcap.fr



AndreasBohne.Com/Kötting Consulting (für Deutschland)


Andreas Bohne


Tel : +49 2102 1485368


Email : abo@andreasbohne.com


Wilhelm Kötting


Tel: +49 69 75913293


Email: wkotting@gmail.com



Investor Relations:


LifeSci Advisors, LLC


Brian Ritchie


Tel: +1 (212) 915-2578


Email: britchie@lifesciadvisors.com



ESM Advisers:


Davy


Fergal Meegan oder Barry Murphy


Tel: +353 1 679 6363


Email: fergal.meegan@davy.ie or barry.murphy2@davy.ie




In die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen


Diese Mitteilung enthält Aussagen, die in die Zukunft gerichtet sind oder so


verstanden werden könnten. Diese in die Zukunft gerichteten Aussagen sind


kenntlich durch Formulierungen, die in die Zukunft weisen, einschließlich


Ausdrücken wie "antizipiert", "glaubt", "schätzt", "erwartet",


"beabsichtigt", "mag", "plant", "projektiert", "sollte", "will" oder


"untersucht", oder jeweils durch deren negative oder andere Varianten, oder


durch vergleichbare Formulierungen, oder durch Darlegungen von Strategie,


Plänen, Planzielen, Zielsetzungen, künftigen Ereignissen oder Absichten.


Diese in die Zukunft gerichteten Aussagen schließen alles jenseits der


historischen Fakten ein. Sie sind Teil dieser Mitteilung und schließen


Absichten des Unternehmens, Überzeugungen oder gegenwärtige Erwartungen


unter anderem betreffend die Erlöse des Unternehmens, seine finanzielle


Lage, Vorstellungen, Finanzstrategien, Erwartungen an Produktentwurf oder


Entwicklung, regulatorische Anträge und Zulassungen, Erstattungsregelungen,


Kosten für Vermarktung und Marktdurchdringung sowie andere kommerzielle


Leistungen ein, sie sind aber darauf nicht beschränkt.



Es liegt in der Eigenart von in die Zukunft gerichteten Aussagen, dass sie


Risiken und Unwägbarkeiten einschließen, weil sie sich auf künftige


Ereignisse und Umstände beziehen. In die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen sind


keine Garantien künftiger Leistungsfähigkeit, und die tatsächlichen


Ergebnisse der Tätigkeit des Unternehmens, die Entwicklung seines


Hauptproduktes, der Märkte und der Branche in der das Unternehmen tätig ist,


können wesentlich von jenen abweichen, die durch in die Zukunft gerichtete


Aussagen in dieser Mitteilung beschrieben oder angedeutet werden. Sogar wenn


die Ergebnisse der Tätigkeit des Unternehmens, seine finanzielle Lage und


sein Wachstum, sowie die Entwicklung seines Hauptproduktes, der Märkte und


der Branche, in der es tätig ist, mit den in dieser Mitteilung enthaltenen


in die Zukunft gerichteten Aussagen überein stimmen, sind diese Ergebnisse


oder Entwicklungen nicht unbedingt ein Hinweis auf Ergebnisse oder


Entwicklungen in Folgeperioden. Zahlreiche Faktoren könnten dafür sorgen,


dass Ergebnisse und Entwicklungen des Unternehmens erheblich von jenen


abweichen, die ausdrücklich oder implizit in den in die Zukunft gerichteten


Aussagen genannt sind. Das schließt uneingeschränkt den erfolgreichen


Marktstart und die Vermarktung von ReActiv8, den Fortschritt und Erfolg der


klinischen Studie ReActiv8-B, allgemeine wirtschaftliche und geschäftliche


Umstände, Bedingungen am weltweiten Medizintechnik-Markt, Branchentrends,


Wettbewerb, gesetzliche oder regulatorische Veränderungen, steuerliche


Veränderungen, die Verfügbarkeit und Kosten von Kapital, die zur Auflage und


zum Abschuss klinischer Studien benötigte Zeit, die zur Erlangung


regulatorischer Zulassungen erforderliche Zeit und Prozesse,


Wechselkursveränderungen, Veränderungen der Geschäftsstrategie sowie


politische und wirtschaftliche Unwägbarkeiten ein. Die hier genannten in die


Zukunft gerichteten Aussagen sind nur aussagekräftig zum Zeitpunkt dieser


Mitteilung.



Mainstay Medical International plc and its subsidiaries


Half Year Report comprising Interim Management Report and condensed


consolidated Financial Statements for the half year ended 30 June 2018



Mainstay Medical International plc


Table of contents



Corporate and shareholder information 3


Interim Management Report 4


Director's Responsibilities Statement 8


Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other 9


comprehensive income


Condensed consolidated statement of financial position 10


Condensed consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' 11


equity


Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows 12


Notes to the condensed consolidated Financial Statements 13


Forward looking statements



This report includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward


looking statements. These forward looking


statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology,


including the terms "anticipates", "believes", "estimates",


"expects", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", or


"explore" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or


comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives,


goals, future events or intentions. These forward


looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They


appear throughout this report and include, but


are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs


or current expectations concerning, among other


things, the Company's results of operations, including commercial


performance, financial position, prospects, financing strategies,


expectations for product design and development, regulatory applications and


approvals, commercialization plans, reimbursement arrangements, costs of


sales and market penetration.



By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty


because they relate to future events and circumstances.


Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the


actual results of the Company's operations, including commercial


performance, and the development of its main product, the markets and the


industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially from those


described in, or suggested by, the forward looking statements contained in


this report. In addition, even if the Company's results of operations,


commercial performance, financial position and growth, and the development


of its main product and the markets and the industry in which the Company


operates, are consistent with the forward looking statements contained in


this report, those results or developments may not be indicative of results


or developments in subsequent periods. A number of factors could cause


results and developments of the Company to differ materially from those


expressed or implied by the forward looking statements including, without


limitation, the successful launch and commercialization of ReActiv8, the


progress and success of the ReActiv8-B Clinical Trial, general economic and


business conditions, global medical device market conditions, industry


trends, competition, changes in law or regulation, changes in taxation


regimes, the availability and cost of capital, the time required to commence


and complete clinical trials, the time and process required to obtain


regulatory approvals, currency fluctuations, changes in its business


strategy, and political and economic uncertainty. The forward-looking


statements herein speak only at the date of this report.


Mainstay Medical International plc


Corporate and shareholder information



Directors Oern Stuge MD, Independent Non-Executive


Chairman


Jason Hannon, Chief Executive Officer and


Executive Director


David Brabazon, Independent Non-Executive


Director


Greg Garfield, Non-Executive Director


Nael Karim Kassar, Non-Executive Director


Antoine Papiernik, Non-Executive Director


James Reinstein, Independent Non-Executive


Director


Manus Rogan PhD, Non-Executive Director


Dan Sachs MD, Non-Executive Director



Secretary Tom Maher



Registered office Clonmel House


Forster Way


Swords, K67F2K3


County Dublin, Ireland



Registered number 539688



Website www.mainstay-medical.com



ISIN / Symbol IE00BJYS1G50 / MSTY.PA (Paris) and MSTY.IE



Solicitors/ Lawyers McCann FitzGerald


Riverside One


Sir John Rogerson's Quay


Dublin 2, Ireland



Latham Watkins


885 3rd Avenue,


NY 10022, USA



Independent Auditor KPMG


Chartered Accountants


1 Stokes Place


St Stephen's Green


Dublin 2, Ireland



Principal Bankers HSBC


Bank of Ireland



ESM Adviser and J&E Davy


Broker


Davy House


49 Dawson Street


Dublin 2, Ireland



Registrar Computershare Investor Services (Ireland)


Limited


Heron House


Corrig Road


Sandyford Industrial Estate


Dublin 18, Ireland



Paying Agent (in Caceis Corporate Trust


France)


1/3, Place Valhubert


75013 Paris, France


Mainstay Medical International plc


Interim Management Report



The Board of Directors is pleased to report on the progress of Mainstay


Medical International plc (Mainstay or the Company) and present the Half


Year Report for the half year ended 30 June 2018 of the Company and its


subsidiaries (the Group or we).



Principal activities



Mainstay is a medical device company focused on commercializing ReActiv8(R),


an implantable restorative neurostimulation system designed to treat an


underlying cause of disabling Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP). ReActiv8 is


designed to electrically stimulate the nerves responsible for contracting a


muscle which stabilizes the lumbar spine. Activation of this muscle to


restore functional stability has been shown to facilitate recovery from


CLBP. Mainstay received CE Marking for ReActiv8 based on positive results


from the ReActiv8-A Clinical Trial which demonstrated a statistically


significant and lasting improvement in pain, disability and quality of life


in people with disabling CLBP.



The Company is incorporated in Ireland as a public limited company. The


Company's ordinary shares are listed on the ESM of Euronext Dublin and


Euronext Paris.



As at 30 June 2018, the Company and its operating subsidiaries Mainstay


Medical Limited, MML US, Inc., Mainstay Medical (Australia) Pty Limited,


Mainstay Medical Distribution Limited, Mainstay Medical B.V. and Mainstay


Medical GmbH form the Mainstay Medical Group.



Business review



ReActiv8-B Clinical Trial - The ReActiv8-B Clinical Trial (the Trial) is an


international, multi-center, prospective, randomized, sham-controlled,


triple blinded trial with one-way crossover, conducted under an


Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from the US Food and Drug


Administration (FDA).



The Trial is intended to gather data in support of an application for


pre-market approval (PMA) from the FDA, a key step towards the


commercialization of ReActiv8 in the US. Information about the trial can be


found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/study/NCT02577354.



The primary efficacy endpoint of the Trial is a comparison of responder


rates between the treatment and control arms. The Trial will be considered a


success if there is a statistically significant difference in responder


rates between the treatment and control arms. The Trial, if successful, will


provide Level 1 Evidence of efficacy of ReActiv8, which may be used to


support applications for reimbursement in the US. Data from the Trial will


also be used to support market development activities worldwide.



In December 2017, the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) completed


the pre-planned interim analysis of the Trial, which was based on data from


the first 58 patients in the pivotal cohort to complete the primary


endpoint. The DMC recommended continuation of the Trial with a definitive


size of 168 evaluable patients. The DMC also reported that they had observed


no safety concerns in the Trial.



During the first half of 2018, significant further progress was made to


advance the Trial. In July 2018, we announced completion of all implants in


the Trial. Because of enrollment momentum at our clinical sites at the time


of and following the interim review of the data, and reflecting the strength


of interest in the Trial, a total of 204 patients were implanted. The


completion of implants in the Trial means the Company remains on track to


announce full data towards the end of 2018.



Commercialization - In Germany, Mainstay's initial European market, the


commercial team was repositioned in order to better focus efforts on key


physician targets. Commercialization efforts in line with this strategy


began in earnest in March 2018, post our financing announced in February


2018, and are gaining traction. Our strategy is to focus on adoption in a


select number of high volume spine care centres. The rates of implants and


new implanting sites have increased sharply in July and August 2018 as


compared to the first six months of the year.



We have continued to add to our investment in commercial infrastructure to


expand commercialization in Europe, and in preparation to enter other


markets in the future. We will also increase our investment in the training


of physicians; the education of referring physicians regarding the potential


of ReActiv8; and the collection and dissemination of clinical data regarding


use of ReActiv8.



Funding - On 15 February 2018, we announced the completion of a EUR30.1


million financing (approximately $37.5 million) through a placement of


2,151,332 new ordinary shares to new and existing shareholders. On 4 May


2018, we announced the publication of a prospectus (the Prospectus) in


connection with the Placement. The funds are being used to complete the


ReActiv8-B Clinical Trial, advance the initial commercialization of ReActiv8


in Germany and other markets and invest in early commercial activities in


preparation for launch in the US. The Prospectus comprises a Summary


Document, a Securities Note and a Registration Document. These documents are


available on our website ( www.mainstay-medical.com).



ReActiv8-A Post Market Clinical Follow up (PMCF) Study - The ReActiv8-A


Clinical Trial was an international, multi-center, prospective, single arm


clinical trial of ReActiv8 that formed the basis of our CE mark for


ReActiv8.



Following CE marking approval, a range of activities is required for post


market clinical follow up to gather additional data on the long-term


performance and safety of ReActiv8. The ReActiv8-A PMCF Study is a


continuation of the ReActiv8-A Clinical Trial (but using CE Marked


ReActiv8). All subjects enrolled in the ReActiv8-A Clinical Trial in Belgium


and the UK are being converted to the ReActiv8-A PMCF Study. Physicians


commenced with these implants in late 2017, and the full 40 implants are


expected to be completed by the end of 2018.



ReActiv8-C Registry - In addition to the ReActiv8-A PMCF Study, the Company


is maintaining the ReActiv8-C Registry, an international, multi-centre data


collection registry. All centres that use the product commercially are


invited to participate in the Registry program. All patients who are


implanted with ReActiv8 at the centres participating in the Registry will be


invited to enrol in the Registry until the target enrolment numbers have


been reached. The purpose of the Registry is to gather additional summary


data on long term performance of ReActiv8 in at least 50 patients.



Financial review



Income Statement - Revenue during the six-month period ending 30 June 2018


was $0.36 million ($0.25 million during the same period in 2017). Revenue


was generated from sales of ReActiv8 systems to customers in Germany and


Ireland.



Operating expenses related to on-going activities were $15.8 million during


the half year ended 30 June 2018 (same period in 2017: $12.3 million).


On-going activities during the financial year included research and


development, clinical and regulatory activities, selling, general and


administrative activities.



Research and development expenses were $2 million during the six-month


period ended 30 June 2018, which is consistent with expenditure of $2


million during the same period in 2017. Expenditure during the 2018 period


included the salaries of engineers, technicians, and quality and regulatory


specialists; the cost of outsourced development and manufacturing


activities; biocompatibility and pre-clinical studies; and quality costs


including the maintenance of our quality system.



Clinical and regulatory expenses were $7.2 million during the six-month


period ended 30 June 2018 and increased by $2 million from $5.2 million


during the same period in 2017. This is primarily driven by increased direct


trial costs, consulting, training and travel costs relating to activities


for the Trial, which has sites in the U.S., Australia and Europe.



Our selling, general and administrative expenses were $6.6 million during


the six-month period ended 30 June 2018, and $5.1 million during the same


period in 2017. The increase of $1.5 million is primarily driven by


commercialization and the related increase in our direct sales force


(impacting recruitment fees, payroll, travel and training costs), as well as


marketing, reimbursement consulting and market research costs. This increase


is also impacted by a non-cash expense for share options granted. Selling,


general and administrative expenses are expected to increase in future


years, as we increase our direct sales team to drive activities to promote


growth.



Statement of financial position - Total assets of the Group at 30 June 2018


were $33.6 million (31 December 2017: $13.3 million). Cash on hand at 30


June 2018 was $29.7 million (31 December 2017: $10 million). Cash used in


operating activities was $14.8 million during the period (30 June 2017:


$11.4 million) and is reflective of our increased operating expenses.



The Group's debt facility provided by IPF Partners was entered into on 24


August 2015 for up to $15 million. The Group had drawn down $4.5 million on


9 September 2015, $6 million on 3 December 2015 and $4.5 million on 28 July


2016. During 2018, the Group made principal repayments of $1.5 million.



Since inception the Group has funded its operations primarily through the


issuance of equity securities and debt funding. The Group continues to


explore funding strategies (e.g., equity, debt, partnering) to support its


activities into the future, including the possibility of a listing on NASDAQ


or other US stock exchange and a related public or other offer of


securities.



Principal risks and uncertainties



The principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Group and/or its industry


for the remaining six months of 2018 remain substantially unchanged from the


risks disclosed in the Prospectus, which is available on our website.



A summary of the principal risks relating to the Company and/or its industry


include the following:



- We have incurred significant operating losses and may not be able to


achieve or subsequently maintain profitability.



- We expect to require additional funds in the future in order to meet our


capital and expenditure needs and further financing may not be available


when required or, if available, could require us to agree to terms which are


specifically favourable to new investors, or to restrictions significantly


limiting our access to additional capital.



- Our future financial performance is entirely dependent on the commercial


success of ReActiv8, our only product as of the date of this Report,


obtaining adequate reimbursement for ReActiv8, and rates of product adoption


and market penetration.



- Failure to comply with debt covenants or failure to make repayments on our


debt facility could have a material adverse effect.



- We operate in a highly regulated environment and regulatory approval is


required before we can market or sell ReActiv8 in any market.



- Seeking and obtaining regulatory approval for medical devices can be a


long and uncertain process. Strict or changing regulatory regimes,


government policies and legislation in any of our target markets may delay,


prohibit or reduce potential sales.



- We are required to conduct clinical trials for regulatory approvals and


other purposes. Clinical trials carry substantial risks and are costly and


time consuming, with uncertain results.



- Any inability to fully protect and exploit our intellectual property may


adversely impact our financial condition, business, prospects and results of


operations.



A more extensive description of the existing and future potential risks to


Mainstay's business and to the Company's ordinary shares are outlined in the


Risk Factors section of the Prospectus, on pages 4 to 25, and should be


considered carefully by shareholders and prospective investors.



Outlook and future developments



During the first half of 2018, significant further progress was made in


Mainstay's pivotal IDE Clinical Trial, ReActiv8-B, which is intended to


gather data in support of a pre-market approval (PMA) application to the


FDA, a key step towards the commercialization of ReActiv8 in the US.


Completion of all implants was announced at the start of the third quarter


of 2018. The completion of implants in the Trial means the Company remains


on track to announce full data towards the end of 2018.



If successful, the ReActiv8-B Clinical Trial will yield data in support of


an application for pre-market approval (PMA) from the FDA. The data will


also comprise Level 1 Evidence of efficacy, which may be used to support


applications for favorable reimbursement in the US. Data from the ReActiv8-B


Trial will also be used to support market development activities worldwide.



Our refined commercialization strategy and repositioned commercial team is


gaining traction. Our strategy is to focus on adoption in a select number of


high volume spine care centers to develop key reference sites, and then


build on that experience and data from the ReActiv8-B Trial to expand


commercialization to additional centers and other countries.



Related party transactions



Refer to note 12.



Going concern



The Directors have evaluated whether there are conditions and events,


considered in aggregate, that raise doubt about the Group's ability to


continue as a going concern within one year of the date of issue of the


consolidated financial statements. The Directors note the following relevant


matters:



- The Group had cash of $29.7 million as at 30 June 2018 ($10 million as at


31 December 2017).



- The Group had operating cash out-flows of $14.8 million for the 6 months


ended 30 June 2018 (year ended 31 December 2017: $24.9 million).



- Due to the phase of development of the Group, the Group expects to


continue to incur losses in the medium term due to the ongoing investment in


research and development, clinical and commercial activities.



- The Group has an accumulated retained loss reserve of $142.5 million and a


reorganization reserve of $44.6 million as at 30 June 2018 (31 December


2017: $124.5 million and $44.6 million, respectively).



- The Group has funded operations to date through the proceeds of equity


funding of approximately $123.5 million and as at 30 June 2018, debt with an


outstanding principal of $11.7 million.



In the event that additional funding is not secured in the 12 months from


the approval of these Financial Statements, the Directors believe that the


Group has the ability, based on its currently available cash resources, to


consider alternative budgets to manage its cash outflows so as to match


those available cash resources, to ensure that the Group will have


sufficient funds to be able to meet its liabilities as they fall due for a


period of at least 12 months from the date of the Financial Statements. On


that basis the Directors are satisfied that there is no substantial doubt


about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and that the


Financial Statements should be prepared on a going concern basis.



Auditors



The condensed consolidated Financial Statements have not been reviewed by


the Company's auditors.


Mainstay Medical International plc


Directors' responsibilities statement



Statement of the Directors in respect of Half Year Financial Report



Each of the Directors of the Company (the Directors), whose names and


functions are listed in the Corporate and Shareholder Information, confirm


that, to the best of each person's knowledge and belief:



(a) the condensed consolidated Financial Statements comprising the condensed


consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the


condensed consolidated statement of financial position, the condensed


consolidated statement of changes in equity, the condensed consolidated


statement of cash flows and related notes 1 to 13 have been prepared in


accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU.



(b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information


required by:



a. Regulation 8(2) of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations


2007, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the


first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed


consolidated Financial Statements; and a description of the principal risks


and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and



b. Regulation 8(3) of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations


2007, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first


six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected


the financial position or performance of the entity during that period; and


any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual


report that could do so.




On behalf of the Board on 19 September 2018,



Oern Stuge MD Jason Hannon


Chairman CEO


Mainstay Medical International plc


Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive


income


for the half year ended 30 June 2018



($'000) No- Half year Half year


te- ended 30 ended 30


s June 2018 June 2017


Unaudited Unaudited



Revenue 4 358 250


Cost of sales (170) (136)


Gross profit 188 114



Operating expenses (15,849) (12,282)


Operating loss (15,661) (12,168)



Finance income - 10


Finance expense (1,018) (986)


Net finance expense (1,018) (976)



Loss before income taxes (16,679) (13,144)


Income taxes 6 156 (131)


Loss for the half year (16,523) (13,275)



Net loss attributable to equity holders (16,523) (13,275)



Basic and diluted loss per share (in $) 5 (2.01) (2.01)



Other Comprehensive Income


Items that are or may be reclassified


subsequently to the statement of profit


or loss:



Foreign currency translation 56 (50)


differences of foreign operations


Total comprehensive loss for the half (16,467) (13,325)


year



Total comprehensive loss attributable (16,467) (13,325)


to equity holders




The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated


interim Financial Statements.




Mainstay Medical International plc


Condensed consolidated statement of financial position


at 30 June 2018



($'000) No- 30 June 31 December


tes 2018 2017


Unaudited Audited


Non-current assets


Property, plant and equipment 177 201



Current assets


Inventory 2,474 2,395


Trade and other receivables 875 571


Income tax receivable 345 205


Cash and cash equivalents 29,711 9,975


Total current assets 33,405 13,146



Total assets 33,582 13,347



Equity


Share capital 8 67 64


Share premium 143,897 106,414


Other reserves 4,649 4,593


Share based payment reserve 9,465 7,613


Retained loss (142,468) (124,505)


Surplus/ (deficit) on shareholders' 15,610 (5,821)


equity



Non-current liabilities


Loans and borrowings 7 9,991 11,177


Total non-current liabilities 9,991 11,177



Current liabilities


Loans and borrowings 7 3,182 3,214


Income tax payable 12 124


Trade and other payables 4,787 4,653


Total current liabilities 7,981 7,991



Total liabilities 17,972 19,168



Total equity and liabilities 33,582 13,347


The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated


interim Financial Statements.




Mainstay Medical International plc


Condensed consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity


for the half year ended 30 June 2018



($'000) Share Share Other Share based Retained Total


capi- premium reser- payment loss equity


tal ves reserve


Balance as at 64 106,360 4,735 4,606 (94,707) 21,058


1 January 2017


Loss for the - - - - (13,275) (13,275)


half year


Other - - (50) - - (50)


comprehensive


income for the


half year


Total - - (50) - (13,275) (13,325)


comprehensive


loss for the


half year


Transactions


with owners of


the Company:


Share based - - - 1,296 - 1,296


payments


Issue of - 4 - (3) 3 4


shares on


exercise of


share options


or warrants


Balance at 30 64 106,364 4,685 5,899 (107,979) 9,033


June 2017


(Unaudited)



Loss for the - - - - (16,560) (16,560)


half year


Other - - (92) - - (92)


comprehensive


income


Total - - (92) - (16,560) (16,652)


comprehensive


loss for the


half year


Transactions


with owners of


the Company:


Share based - - - 1,748 - 1,748


payments


Issue of - 50 - (34) 34 50


shares on


exercise of


share options


or warrants


Balance at 31 64 106,414 4,593 7,613 (124,505) (5,821)


December 2017



Loss for the - - - - (16,523) (16,523)


half year


Other - - 56 - - 56


comprehensive


income for the


half year


Total - - 56 - (16,523) (16,467)


comprehensive


loss for the


half year


Transactions


with owners of


the Company:


Share based - - - 1,852 - 1,852


payments


Issue of 3 37,483 - - (1,440) 36,046


shares


Balance at 30 67 143,897 4,649 9,465 (142,468) 15,610


June 2018


(Unaudited)



The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated


interim Financial Statements.




Mainstay Medical International plc


Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows


for the half year ended 30 June 2018



($'000) No- Half year ended Half year ended


tes 30 June 2018 30 June 2017


Unaudited Unaudited


Cash flow from operating


activities


Net loss for the half year (16,523) (13,275)


Add/(less) non-cash items


Depreciation 50 52


Finance income - (10)


Finance expense 1,018 986


Share-based compensation 10 1,852 1,296


Income taxes 6 (156) 131


Add/(less) changes in working


capital


Trade and other receivables (306) 12


Inventory (80) (831)


Trade and other payables 76 1,143



Taxes paid (112) (238)


Interest paid (603) (656)


Net cash used in operations (14,784) (11,390)



Cash flow from investing


activities


Acquisition of property and (26) (35)


equipment


Net cash used in investing (26) (35)


activities



Cash flow from financing


activities


Gross proceeds from issue of 37,486 4


shares


Transaction costs on issue of (1,440) -


shares


Repayment of borrowings 7 (1,500) (750)


Net cash inflow/(outflow) from 34,546 (746)


financing activities



Net increase/(decrease) in cash 19,736 (12,171)


and cash equivalents


Cash and cash equivalents at 9,975 36,670


beginning of year


Cash and cash equivalents at 30 29,711 24,499


June 2018



The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated


interim Financial Statements.




Mainstay Medical International plc


Notes to the condensed consolidated Financial Statements



1 General information and reporting entity



Mainstay Medical International plc (the Company) is a company incorporated


and registered in Ireland. Details of the registered office, the officers


and advisers to the Company are presented on the Corporate and Shareholder


Information page.



The Half Year Report and condensed consolidated Financial Statements for the


periods ended 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2017 comprise the results of the


Company and of its subsidiaries (together the Group).



At 30 June 2018, the Group comprises the Company and its operating


subsidiaries Mainstay Medical Limited, Mainstay Medical Distribution


Limited, Mainstay Medical GmbH, Mainstay Medical B.V., MML US, Inc. and


Mainstay Medical (Australia) Pty. Limited.



The Company's shares are quoted on Euronext Paris and the ESM of Euronext


Dublin.



Mainstay is a medical device company focused on developing and


commercializing ReActiv8(R), an implantable restorative neurostimulation


system designed to treat an underlying casuse of disabling Chronic Low Back


Pain (CLBP).



2 Basis of preparation



Statement of compliance


The condensed consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in


accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU.


They do not include all the information and disclosures necessary for a


complete set of IFRS Financial Statements. However, selected explanatory


notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant


to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and


performance since the last annual consolidated financial statements as at


and for the year ended 31 December 2017.



The comparative information provided in the condensed consolidated Financial


Statements relating to the periods ended 30 June 2017 and 31 December 2017


does not comprise the statutory financial statements of the Group. Those


statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 on which


the auditors gave an unqualified audit opinion, have been delivered to the


Companies Registry Office.



There are no significant or material changes to judgements or estimates used


in these condensed consolidated Financial Statements compared with those


used in the consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December


2017.



The condensed consolidated Financial Statements were authorized for issue by


the Board of Directors, on 19 September 2018.



Going concern


The Directors have evaluated whether there are conditions and events,


considered in aggregate, that raise doubt about the Group's ability to


continue as a going concern within one year of the date of issue of the


consolidated financial statements. The Directors note the following relevant


matters:



- The Group had cash of $29.7 million as at 30 June 2018 ($10 million as at


31 December 2017).



- The Group had operating cash out-flows of $14.8 million for the 6 months


ended 30 June 2018 (year ended 31 December 2017: $24.9 million).



- Due to the phase of development of the Group, the Group expects to


continue to incur losses in the medium term due to the ongoing investment in


research and development, clinical and commercial activities.



- The Group has an accumulated retained loss reserve of $142.5 million and a


reorganization reserve of $44.6 million as at 30 June 2018 (31 December


2017: $124.5 million and $44.6 million, respectively).



- The Group has funded operations to date through the proceeds of equity


funding of approximately $123.5 million and as at 30 June 2018, debt with an


outstanding principal of $11.7 million.



In the event that additional funding is not secured in the 12 months from


the approval of these Financial Statements, the Directors believe that the


Group has the ability, based on its currently available cash resources, to


consider alternative budgets to manage its cash outflows so as to match


those available cash resources, to ensure that the Group will have


sufficient funds to be able to meet its liabilities as they fall due for a


period of at least 12 months from the date of the Financial Statements. On


that basis the Directors are satisfied that there is no substantial doubt


about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and that the


Financial Statements should be prepared on a going concern basis.



Currency



The condensed consolidated Financial Statements are presented in US Dollars


($), which is the functional and presentational currency of the Company.


Balances in the condensed consolidated Financial Statements are rounded to


the nearest thousand ($'000) except where otherwise indicated.



Basis of consolidation


The condensed consolidated Financial Statements comprise the consolidated


results of Mainstay Medical International plc and its subsidiaries.



Significant accounting policies


With the exception of the newly implemented policies noted below, the


condensed consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared applying the


accounting policies that were applied in the preparation of the Group's


consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017, which


were prepared in accordance with IFRS and are available on the Company's


website ( www.mainstay-medical.com) except as detailed below. These


accounting policies have been applied consistently for all periods


presented.



The Group has initially adopted IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with


Customers and IFRS 9 Financial Instruments from 1 January 2018. The


implementation of these standards had no material impact on the Group's


reported results.



a) Revenue recognition



The Group has initially adopted IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with


Customers from 1 January 2018. Under IFRS 15, revenue is measured based on


the consideration specified in a contract with a customer. The Group


recognises revenue when it transfers control over a product or service to a


customer. This may arise on shipment, delivery or in accordance with


specific terms and conditions agreed with customers and provided there are


no material remaining performance obligations required of the Group.



Revenue is measured at the fair consideration received/receivable for the


sale of goods to external customers net of value added tax and discounts.


Expected discounts are estimated and provided for as a reduction in revenue


based on agreements with customers, agreed promotional arrangements and


accumulated experience. Accumulated experience is used to estimate and


provide for the discounts, using the expected value method, and revenue is


only recognised to the extent that it can be reliably measured and when it


is probable that future economic benefits of the transaction will flow to


the Group.



Service revenues (relating to training and implant support) are recognized


when the related services are rendered. When a customer is invoiced, or cash


is received but conditions for recognition of the related revenues have not


been met, revenue is deferred until all conditions are met. The Group


occasionally sells goods and services as a bundled arrangement. Such sales


are unbundled based on the relative fair value of the individual goods and


services components and each component is recognized separately in


accordance with the Group's recognition policy.



Due to the stage of development of the Group, and the nature of the Group's


current activities (the Group has only one product, ReActiv8, and some


related accessories and services available for sale), this new standard has


not had a material impact on the Group and there has been no restatement of


previously reported amounts.



b) Financial Instruments



The change in accounting policy to comply with the requirements of IFRS 9


has had no impact on the amounts disclosed in the financial statements other


than immaterial changes to impairment of trade and other receivables as


discussed below. The changes in classification of financial assets and


liabilities to IFRS 9 classification has had no impact on the accounting for


those assets and liabilities.




Classification and measurement of financial assets and liabilities



On initial recognition a financial asset is classified as Measured at


Amortised Cost, FVOCI or FVTPL. Financial assets are not reclassified after


initial recognition unless the related business model changes. A financial


asset is measured at amortised cost if it is held in a business model whose


objective is to hold assets to collect contractual cashflows and its


contractual terms give rise on specific dates to cash flows that are solely


payments of principal or interest.



Trade and other receivables



Trade and other receivables are classified by the Group as amortised cost


assets under IFRS 9. These assets are recognised initially at fair value.


Subsequent to initial recognition, they are measured at amortised cost using


the effective interest method, less any impairment losses.



Cash and cash equivalents



Cash and cash equivalents are classified by the Group as amortised cost


assets under IFRS 9. Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash balances and


call deposits with maturities of three months or less, which are carried at


amortised cost.



Trade and other payables



Trade and other payables are classified by the Group as other financial


liabilities under IFRS 9. These liabilities recognised initially at fair


value. Subsequent to initial recognition, they are measured at amortised


cost using the effective interest method.



Interest-bearing borrowings



Interest-bearing borrowings are classified by the Group as other financial


liabilities under IFRS 9 and are recognised initially at fair value


including any attributable transaction costs. Subsequent to initial


recognition, interest-bearing borrowings are stated at amortised cost using


the effective interest method over the contractual term.



Trade and other receivables and cash and cash equivalents were previously


classified as loans and receivables under IAS 39. There has been no change


in the classification of trade and other payables or interest-bearing


borrowings.



Impairment of financial assets



At each reporting date, in accordance with IFRS 9, the Group assesses


whether its financial assets, comprising of accounts receivable and cash are


impaired. The Group evaluates customer accounts with past-due outstanding


balances, and analyses customer credit worthiness, payment patterns and


trends. Based upon a review of these accounts and management's analysis and


judgement, we estimate the future cash flows expected to be recovered from


these receivables. As at 30 June 2018, our trade and other receivables


balances amounted to $16,000, and we have not recognized any material


impairment losses at this time. The total outstanding balance as at 30 June


2018 was received post period end. Further information on the Group's credit


risk is detailed in Note 9. The Company measures loss allowances at an


amount equal to lifetime expected credit losses, except for cash which is


measured at 12-month expected credit losses. The maximum period considered


when estimating expected credit losses is the maximum contractual period of


exposure to credit risk.



c) Other new standards and interpretations



In addition, the Group applied the standards listed below for the first time


in the current period:



- IFRS 2 (amended) - Share Based Payments (effective 1 January 2018)



- Annual Improvements to IFRSs 2014 - 2016 Cycle: Amendments to IFRS 1 First


time Adoption



of IFRSs and IAS 28 Investment in Associates and Joint Ventures (IASB


effective date 1 January 2018, not yet endorsed by the EU)



- Transfers of Investment Property (Amendments to IAS 40) (effective 1


January 2018)



None of these have had any material impact on the Group's implementation of


accounting policies or on its reported results.



3 Segment reporting



Due to the nature of the Group's current activities, the Group considers


there to be one operating segment, Active Implantable Medical Devices


(AIMDs). The results of the Group are reported on a consolidated basis to


the Chief Operating Decision Maker of the Group, the Chief Executive


Officer. There are no reconciling items between the Group's reported


consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and


statement of financial position and the results of the AIMDs segment.



The Group has operations in Europe, the US and Australia. The non-current


assets held in these jurisdictions are detailed below:



($'000) 30 June 2018 31 December 2017


Ireland 30 47


Germany 3 5


United States 144 149


Total non-current assets 177 201


The Group's total revenue by country is detailed below:



($'000) Half year ended 30 Half year ended 30


June 2018 June 2017


Germany 250 231


Ireland 90 19


Other Europe 18 -


Total revenue by 358 250


country


4 Revenue



($'000) Half year ended 30 Half year ended 30


June 2018 June 2017


Revenue arising from the 358 250


sale of goods


358 250


5 Earnings per share



As the Group is incurring operating losses, there is no difference between


basic and diluted earnings per share.



Half year ended Half year ended


30 June 2018 30 June 2017


Weighted average number of 8,235,367 6,612,012


ordinary shares in issue



Loss per share 2.01 2.01


6 Taxes



Current income tax assets and liabilities for the current and prior periods


are measured at the amount expected to be recovered from or paid to the


relevant taxation authorities. The tax charge has been prepared based on the


Group's best estimate of the weighted average tax rate that is expected for


the full financial year. The tax rates and tax laws used to compute the


amount are those used in Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, the United


States and Australia.



7 Interest bearing loans and borrowings



IPF Debt Financing



The Group's debt facility is secured by way of fixed and floating charges


over the assets and undertakings of Mainstay Medical Limited, and the


Mortgage Debenture includes customary terms and conditions. In addition,


Mainstay Medical International plc has created a first fixed charge in favor


of IPF over its present and future shares held in Mainstay Medical Limited.



The terms of the agreement include a requirement that Mainstay Medical


Limited hold a minimum cash balance of $2 million or achieve revenue targets


within an agreed timeframe. The Group is not in breach of any covenants at


30 June 2018 and has not been in breach at any reporting date.



($'000) 30 June 31 December


2018 2017


Loans and borrowings - current


Term loan 3,000 3,000


Deferred finance cost (90) (90)


Accrued interest 272 304


Total current loans and borrowings 3,182 3,214



Loans and borrowings - non-current


Term loan 8,700 10,200


Deferred finance cost (149) (194)


Accrued interest 1,440 1,171


Total non-current loans and 9,991 11,177


borrowings


Total loans and borrowings 13,173 14,391


8 Called up share capital



The Company's ordinary shares are quoted in Euro and have been translated in


US Dollars at the rates prevailing at the date of issue.



Authorized and Issued Share Capital



Authorized 30 June 31 December


2018 EUR 2017 EUR


20,000,000 ordinary shares of EUR0.001 20,000 20,000


each


40,000 deferred shares of EUR1.00 each 40,000 40,000


60,000 60,000



Issued, called up and fully paid 2018 $ 2017 $


8,770,229 (31 December 2017: 6,618,897) 11,240 8,562


ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each


40,000 deferred shares of EUR1.00 each 55,268 55,268


66,508 63,830


In $'000 67 64


On 15 February 2018, Mainstay raised gross proceeds of EUR30.1 million


(approximately $37.5 million) through a placement of 2,151,332 new ordinary


shares. This issuance of new ordinary shares was recorded in the Statement


of Financial Position in USD at the rate on the date of the transaction.


Transaction costs directly attributable to the issue of the new ordinary


shares of approximately $1.4 million have been offset against retained


earnings (in accordance with the Companies Act 2014).



9 Financial instruments



Financial risk management



In terms of financial risks, the Group has exposure to credit and financial


risk, liquidity risk and market risk (comprising foreign currency risk and


interest rate risk). This note presents information about the Group's


exposure to each of the above risks together with the Group's objectives,


policies and processes for measuring and managing those risks.



Risk management framework



Mainstay's Board of Directors has overall responsibility for the


establishment and oversight of the Group's risk management framework. The


Group's risk management policies are established to identify and analyze the


risks faced by the Group, to set appropriate risk limits and controls and to


monitor risks and adherence to the limits. Risk management systems and


policies will be reviewed regularly as the Group expands its activities and


resource base to take account of changing conditions.



The Group has no significant concentrations of financial risk other than


concentration of cash with individual banks. The Group is also exposed to


credit risk arising on trade receivables, with further information provided


under credit risk below. There has been no other significant change during


the half year or since the end of the half year to the types or quantum of


financial risks faced by the Group or the Group's approach to the management


of those risks.



Credit and financial risk



Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Group if a customer or


counterparty to a financial instrument fails to meet contractual obligations


and arises principally from the Group's cash and cash equivalents and trade


and other receivables. Credit risk is managed on a Group basis. The maximum


exposure to credit risk is represented by the carrying amount of each asset.


The carrying value of receivables is a reasonable approximation of fair


value.



Trade receivables comprise of amounts due from customers, all of which were


current at 30 June 2018 and 31 December 2017. The Company does not have


exposure to significantly different categories of customer and accordingly


details of credit risk by customer type or jurisdictions is not provided.



There were no material impairment losses recorded in the period and the


provision for expected credit losses at 30 June 2018 is also immaterial. The


carrying value of trade receivables of $16,000 at 30 June 2018 ($90,000 at


31 December 2017) represents the maximum exposure to credit risk. The Group


maintained its cash balances with its principal financial institutions


throughout the year, and the Group limits its exposure to any one financial


institution by holding cash balances across several financial institutions.


The Group's principal financial institutions have investment grade ratings


at 30 June 2018. The credit rating status of the Group's principal financial


institutions is reviewed by the Audit Committee or the Board annually. The


cash balance is reported to the Board of Directors on a monthly basis, and a


monthly review of all cash balances held at each institution is carried out


by the CFO. The Group maintains most of its cash in USD denominated


accounts. The Group held cash and cash equivalents of $29.7 million as at 30


June 2018.



Liquidity risk



Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will not be able to meet its


financial obligations as they fall due. Since inception the Group has funded


its operations primarily through the issuance of equity securities and debt


funding. The Group continues to explore funding strategies (e.g., equity,


debt, partnering) to support its activities into the future, including the


possibility of a listing on NASDAQ or other US stock exchange and a related


public or other offer of securities. Adequate additional financing may not


be available on acceptable terms, or at all. The Group's inability to raise


capital as and when needed would have a negative impact on the Group's


financial position and its ability to pursue its business strategy.



Foreign currency risk



The Group's reporting currency is the US Dollar. The Group's exposure to


foreign currency risk arises through expenditures incurred in Euros, Great


British Pounds (GBP) and Australian Dollars.



The Group's Australian subsidiary has an Australian Dollar functional


currency and three of the Group's subsidiaries located in Ireland, Germany


and the Netherlands have a Euro functional currency. Additionally, GBP


expenditure is mainly incurred from the UK based sites relating to the


ReActiv8-A Post Market Clinical Follow-Up ("PMCF") Study and U.S. Pivotal


ReActiv8-B Clinical Trial.



The Group did not have material asset or liability amounts in foreign


currencies at 30 June 2018 other than trade payables and accruals (net of


cash) of EUR1.2 million and £321,000.



Interest rate risk



The Group's cash balances are maintained in short term access accounts and


carry a floating rate of interest. A 50 basis points change in the rate of


interest applied to the cash balance held by the Group would not have had a


material impact on the Group's statement of profit or loss in the half year


ended.



At 30 June 2018, the principal outstanding on MML's loan from IPF was


$11,700,000. This loan carries a variable rate of 3-month Euribor plus a


margin ranging from 10.5% to 12.5%.



10 Share based payments



Share Options



The terms and conditions of the Group's share option plan are disclosed in


the 2017 Annual Report. The charge of $1.9 million for the half year ended


30 June 2018 (30 June 2017: $1.3 million) is the grant date fair value of


various share options granted in the current and prior years, which are


being recognized within the statement of profit or loss and other


comprehensive income over the vesting period related to service. 279,878


options were granted in the six months ended 30 June 2018 (30 June 2017:


30,000 options).



11 Contingencies



The Directors and management are not aware of any contingencies that may


have a significant impact on the financial position of the Group.



12 Related party transactions



There were no balances due to or from related parties as at 30 June 2018 and


30 June 2017.



Key management compensation and Directors' remuneration


>The Group defines key management as its non-executive directors, executive


directors and senior management. Details of remuneration for key management


personnel for the six-month reporting period are provided below:



($'000) 30 June 2018 30 June 2017


Salaries 817 876


Non-executive directors' fees 135 111


Other remuneration 915 595


Payroll taxes 92 102


Share based payments 1,825 931


Pension 14 11


Total remuneration 3,798 2,626


13 Events subsequent to 30 June 2018



There were no events subsequent to the half year ended 30 June 2018 that


would have a material impact on the condensed consolidated interim Financial


Statements.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MNVQGTKMFN


Dokumenttitel: Mainstay Medical gibt Halbjahresergebnis für 2018 und


Geschäftsausblick bekannt



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



21.09.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



725903 21.09.2018



°






Aktuell
FSD Pharma: 7,5 Mio. $ frisches Kapital 31% über Aktienkurs - Short Squeeze
Bester Cannabis Hot Stock 2018

FSD Pharma Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Deal mit Amazon Prime Video mit 26 Mio. Abonnenten. Neuer 525% Cryptocurrency Hot Stock nach 4.400% mit NetCents Technology

SponsorsOne Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:42 , dpa-AFX
USA verhängt Sanktionen gegen China wegen [...]
09:41 , dpa-AFX
OTS: J.P. Morgan Asset Management / Incom [...]
09:36 , dpa-AFX
OTS: The Adecco Group Germany / Lisa From [...]
09:34 , dpa-AFX
Warmes Frühjahr beschert Obstbauern reiche E [...]
09:06 , dpa-AFX
Frankreich: Wirtschaft wächst im Frühjahr verh [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...