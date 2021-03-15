DGAP-News: MPC Energy Solutions further expands pipeline with three projects in Panama and Mexico (deutsch)

MPC Energy Solutions further expands pipeline with three projects in Panama and Mexico

MPC Energy Solutions further expands pipeline with three projects in Panama

and Mexico

Press release

MPC Energy Solutions further expands pipeline with three projects in Panama

and Mexico

- Solar PV and wind farm projects with a total capacity of more than 140 MW

secured by entering into exclusivity agreements in Panama and Mexico

- Initial IPO pipeline of 136 MW now expanded to a total of approximately

300 MW of operating, ready-to-build and development projects in Latin

America and the Caribbean

- Further diversification of the pipeline regarding country-focus,

technology and project status

Amsterdam/Oslo - 15 March 2021 - MPC Energy Solutions NV (the Company) has

secured exclusivity for a portfolio of projects in Panama and Mexico,

continuing its strong start to operations since its IPO in January 2021. The

news follows an announcement earlier this month on the Company making

significant progress in the execution of its project pipeline and securing

exclusivity for two projects in Colombia and the Eastern Caribbean.

The new projects have a total capacity of more than 140 MW in operational,

ready-to-build and development stages, with debt financing being provided by

development finance institutions. All new projects are expected to generate

internal rates of return (IRR) exceeding the required return for the

Company. The operational part of the portfolio sells its power through

USD-denominated power purchase agreements to international corporates and

MPC Energy Solutions intends to also secure USD-denominated power purchase

agreements for the ready-to-build and development stage projects. The

ready-to-build and development projects are expected to start construction

in 2021 and 2022. With the addition of these assets, the pipeline of

exclusively secured projects increases to about 300 MW, including the

initial IPO pipeline of 136 MW.

MPC Energy Solutions expects that it will secure further exclusivity

agreements in the upcoming weeks. The steadily growing project pipeline

includes wind, solar and energy efficiency projects, both with development,

ready-to-build and operational status. In line with the Company's strategy

and initial geographical focus, all projects are located in a diversified

set of Latin America and the Caribbean countries, with a healthy mix of

national and corporate off-takers.

Martin Vogt, CEO of MPC Energy Solutions, said: "In the past weeks we have

already secured exclusivity for four projects in addition to our initial IPO

pipeline. This shows the strong start to our activities by executing on the

existing project pipeline and simultaneously adding attractive projects to

secure short- to mid-term growth potential. It is exciting to see the rapid

growth of our pipeline as we take further steps towards our commitment to

aid the energy transition in Latin America and the Caribbean. As we work

towards lowering the global carbon footprint, our diversified portfolio is

set to cater to the energy needs of the region helping boost its

resilience."

At the beginning of the year, it was announced that MPC Energy Solutions had

successfully raised a total of USD 100 million in advance of its listing on

Oslo Stock Exchange's Euronext Growth segment on 22 January 2021.

About MPC Energy Solutions NV

MPC Energy Solutions (ticker: "MPCES") is a global provider of sustainable

energy and primarily focuses on low-carbon energy infrastructure, including

solar and wind assets, and other hybrid and energy efficiency solutions. The

Company participates in full project lifecycle of renewable solutions, from

early-stage development through construction and operation. More details,

including an updated company presentation on the pipeline development, at

www.mpc-energysolutions.com

°