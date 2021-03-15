DGAP-News: MPC Energy Solutions further expands pipeline with three projects in Panama and Mexico (deutsch)
15.03.21 11:00
dpa-AFX
MPC Energy Solutions further expands pipeline with three projects in Panama and Mexico
^
DGAP-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
MPC Energy Solutions further expands pipeline with three projects in Panama
and Mexico
15.03.2021 / 11:00
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Press release
MPC Energy Solutions further expands pipeline with three projects in Panama
and Mexico
- Solar PV and wind farm projects with a total capacity of more than 140 MW
secured by entering into exclusivity agreements in Panama and Mexico
- Initial IPO pipeline of 136 MW now expanded to a total of approximately
300 MW of operating, ready-to-build and development projects in Latin
America and the Caribbean
- Further diversification of the pipeline regarding country-focus,
technology and project status
Amsterdam/Oslo - 15 March 2021 - MPC Energy Solutions NV (the Company) has
secured exclusivity for a portfolio of projects in Panama and Mexico,
continuing its strong start to operations since its IPO in January 2021. The
news follows an announcement earlier this month on the Company making
significant progress in the execution of its project pipeline and securing
exclusivity for two projects in Colombia and the Eastern Caribbean.
The new projects have a total capacity of more than 140 MW in operational,
ready-to-build and development stages, with debt financing being provided by
development finance institutions. All new projects are expected to generate
internal rates of return (IRR) exceeding the required return for the
Company. The operational part of the portfolio sells its power through
USD-denominated power purchase agreements to international corporates and
MPC Energy Solutions intends to also secure USD-denominated power purchase
agreements for the ready-to-build and development stage projects. The
ready-to-build and development projects are expected to start construction
in 2021 and 2022. With the addition of these assets, the pipeline of
exclusively secured projects increases to about 300 MW, including the
initial IPO pipeline of 136 MW.
MPC Energy Solutions expects that it will secure further exclusivity
agreements in the upcoming weeks. The steadily growing project pipeline
includes wind, solar and energy efficiency projects, both with development,
ready-to-build and operational status. In line with the Company's strategy
and initial geographical focus, all projects are located in a diversified
set of Latin America and the Caribbean countries, with a healthy mix of
national and corporate off-takers.
Martin Vogt, CEO of MPC Energy Solutions, said: "In the past weeks we have
already secured exclusivity for four projects in addition to our initial IPO
pipeline. This shows the strong start to our activities by executing on the
existing project pipeline and simultaneously adding attractive projects to
secure short- to mid-term growth potential. It is exciting to see the rapid
growth of our pipeline as we take further steps towards our commitment to
aid the energy transition in Latin America and the Caribbean. As we work
towards lowering the global carbon footprint, our diversified portfolio is
set to cater to the energy needs of the region helping boost its
resilience."
At the beginning of the year, it was announced that MPC Energy Solutions had
successfully raised a total of USD 100 million in advance of its listing on
Oslo Stock Exchange's Euronext Growth segment on 22 January 2021.
- ENDS -
About MPC Energy Solutions NV
MPC Energy Solutions (ticker: "MPCES") is a global provider of sustainable
energy and primarily focuses on low-carbon energy infrastructure, including
solar and wind assets, and other hybrid and energy efficiency solutions. The
Company participates in full project lifecycle of renewable solutions, from
early-stage development through construction and operation. More details,
including an updated company presentation on the pipeline development, at
www.mpc-energysolutions.com
Media contacts
MPC Energy Solutions NV
Stefan Zenker, Gabriele Gottschalk
Investor Relations & Public Relations
Phone. +49 40 38022-4200
Email: info@mpc-energysolutions.com
Americas
Montieth & Company
Phone: +1 (646) 864.356
Email: pgoldman@montiethco.com
United Kingdom
Charles Font
Montieth & Company
Phone: +44 020 38651947
Email: cfont@montiethco.com
Forward-looking statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements about the Company's
financial and operating performance, business plans and prospects that
involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ
materially from the expectations and projections set forth in those
statements and, consequently, no forward-looking statement can be
guaranteed. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in the development, construction and operation of
renewable energy assets. The Company assumes no obligation to update any
forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events
or developments:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
15.03.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
Palmaille 75
22767 Hamburg
Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)40 380 22-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 380 22-4878
E-Mail: kontakt@mpc-capital.com
Internet: www.mpc-capital.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4
WKN: A1TNWJ
Indizes: Scale 30
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale),
Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate
Exchange
EQS News ID: 1175548
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1175548 15.03.2021
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,40 €
|2,46 €
|-0,06 €
|-2,44%
|15.03./12:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A1TNWJ4
|A1TNWJ
|2,98 €
|0,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,40 €
|-2,44%
|12:14
|Stuttgart
|2,40 €
|+0,84%
|12:30
|Frankfurt
|2,42 €
|+0,83%
|08:04
|Hamburg
|2,42 €
|+0,83%
|08:09
|Hannover
|2,42 €
|+0,83%
|08:10
|Berlin
|2,42 €
|+0,83%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|2,40 €
|0,00%
|12:30
|München
|2,52 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Xetra
|2,42 €
|-2,42%
|09:15
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|334
|MPC Capital - Ein neuer Anfan.
|05.03.21
|395
|** MPC - Capital - Ziel: 100,0.
|23.11.16
|131
|Aktuelle Adhocs und meldepflic.
|13.03.13
|35
|Reboundchance eines ehmaligen.
|04.01.13
|239
|Chartcheck - MPC Münchmeyer
|28.12.12