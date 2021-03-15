DGAP-News: MPC Energy Solutions further expands pipeline with three projects in Panama and Mexico (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



15.03.21 11:00
MPC Energy Solutions further expands pipeline with three projects in Panama and Mexico



15.03.2021 / 11:00


Press release



MPC Energy Solutions further expands pipeline with three projects in Panama


and Mexico



- Solar PV and wind farm projects with a total capacity of more than 140 MW


secured by entering into exclusivity agreements in Panama and Mexico



- Initial IPO pipeline of 136 MW now expanded to a total of approximately


300 MW of operating, ready-to-build and development projects in Latin


America and the Caribbean



- Further diversification of the pipeline regarding country-focus,


technology and project status




Amsterdam/Oslo - 15 March 2021 - MPC Energy Solutions NV (the Company) has


secured exclusivity for a portfolio of projects in Panama and Mexico,


continuing its strong start to operations since its IPO in January 2021. The


news follows an announcement earlier this month on the Company making


significant progress in the execution of its project pipeline and securing


exclusivity for two projects in Colombia and the Eastern Caribbean.



The new projects have a total capacity of more than 140 MW in operational,


ready-to-build and development stages, with debt financing being provided by


development finance institutions. All new projects are expected to generate


internal rates of return (IRR) exceeding the required return for the


Company. The operational part of the portfolio sells its power through


USD-denominated power purchase agreements to international corporates and


MPC Energy Solutions intends to also secure USD-denominated power purchase


agreements for the ready-to-build and development stage projects. The


ready-to-build and development projects are expected to start construction


in 2021 and 2022. With the addition of these assets, the pipeline of


exclusively secured projects increases to about 300 MW, including the


initial IPO pipeline of 136 MW.



MPC Energy Solutions expects that it will secure further exclusivity


agreements in the upcoming weeks. The steadily growing project pipeline


includes wind, solar and energy efficiency projects, both with development,


ready-to-build and operational status. In line with the Company's strategy


and initial geographical focus, all projects are located in a diversified


set of Latin America and the Caribbean countries, with a healthy mix of


national and corporate off-takers.



Martin Vogt, CEO of MPC Energy Solutions, said: "In the past weeks we have


already secured exclusivity for four projects in addition to our initial IPO


pipeline. This shows the strong start to our activities by executing on the


existing project pipeline and simultaneously adding attractive projects to


secure short- to mid-term growth potential. It is exciting to see the rapid


growth of our pipeline as we take further steps towards our commitment to


aid the energy transition in Latin America and the Caribbean. As we work


towards lowering the global carbon footprint, our diversified portfolio is


set to cater to the energy needs of the region helping boost its


resilience."



At the beginning of the year, it was announced that MPC Energy Solutions had


successfully raised a total of USD 100 million in advance of its listing on


Oslo Stock Exchange's Euronext Growth segment on 22 January 2021.



- ENDS -



About MPC Energy Solutions NV


MPC Energy Solutions (ticker: "MPCES") is a global provider of sustainable


energy and primarily focuses on low-carbon energy infrastructure, including


solar and wind assets, and other hybrid and energy efficiency solutions. The


Company participates in full project lifecycle of renewable solutions, from


early-stage development through construction and operation. More details,


including an updated company presentation on the pipeline development, at


www.mpc-energysolutions.com




Media contacts



MPC Energy Solutions NV


Stefan Zenker, Gabriele Gottschalk


Investor Relations & Public Relations


Phone. +49 40 38022-4200


Email: info@mpc-energysolutions.com



Americas


Montieth & Company


Phone: +1 (646) 864.356


Email: pgoldman@montiethco.com



United Kingdom


Charles Font


Montieth & Company


Phone: +44 020 38651947


Email: cfont@montiethco.com



Forward-looking statements


This announcement contains forward-looking statements about the Company's


financial and operating performance, business plans and prospects that


involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ


materially from the expectations and projections set forth in those


statements and, consequently, no forward-looking statement can be


guaranteed. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the


uncertainties inherent in the development, construction and operation of


renewable energy assets. The Company assumes no obligation to update any


forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events


or developments:




Bitte warten...