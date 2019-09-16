Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "TLG Immobilien":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DGAP-News: MOODY'S AFFFIRMS TLG'S 'BAA2' RATING; OUTLOOK UPGRADED FROM STABLE TO POSITIVE (deutsch)




16.09.19 12:41
dpa-AFX

MOODY'S AFFFIRMS TLG'S 'BAA2' RATING; OUTLOOK UPGRADED FROM STABLE TO POSITIVE



^


DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Schlagwort(e): Fusionen & Übernahmen/Rating


MOODY'S AFFFIRMS TLG'S 'BAA2' RATING; OUTLOOK UPGRADED FROM STABLE TO


POSITIVE



16.09.2019 / 12:40


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



MOODY'S AFFFIRMS TLG'S 'BAA2' RATING; OUTLOOK UPGRADED FROM STABLE TO


POSITIVE



Berlin, 16 September 2019 - Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has


affirmed the Baa2 long term issuer rating of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (ISIN:


DE000A12B8Z4), and have revised their outlook from stable to positive.


According to Moody's, the positive outlook indicates the robust risk profile


of TLG, post a potential combination with Aroundtown.



"Outlook was revised to positive from stable, reflecting that a merger would


create an entity with a robust risk profile, supported by a scale of around


EUR25 billion and greater diversification across geographies and real estate


segments. Moreover the potentially combined entity would benefit from


increased financial flexibility underpinning company's growth prospects"


says Ana Luz Silva, Moody's Assistant Vice President and lead analyst for


TLG. On Friday, S&P indicated the same and assigned TLG with BBB rating with


positive outlook also with a view to a potential combination with


Aroundtown.



Gerald Klinck, Chief Financial Officer of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: "We are excited


to see rating agencies welcoming the potential economic and strategic


benefits of a potential combination of our high quality platforms. It


reiterates our belief that a merger with Aroundtown to create a larger


European commercial real estate market leader geared towards office and


hotel properties, operating in strong and attractive markets of Germany and


the Netherlands would be able to create meaningful value for our


shareholders."



CONTACT



Christoph Wilhelm Lisa Geppert


Corporate Communications Investor Relations



Phone: +49 30 2470 6355 Phone: +49 30 2470 6092


E-mail: christoph.wilhelm@tlg.de E-mail: lisa.geppert@tlg.de


ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG



For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented


out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The


company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value


through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. As at 30


June 2019, its portfolio contains properties worth EUR 4.6 bn. As at the


same reporting date, the adjusted EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to


EUR 29.77. The portfolio comprises office properties in cities including


Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. It also contains a


regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties, primarily in the


neighbourhood shopping segment, in promising micro-locations as well as


seven hotels in top central locations. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG


stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of


their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees


guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



16.09.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG


Hausvogteiplatz 12


10117 Berlin


Deutschland


Telefon: 030 - 2470 - 50


Fax: 030 - 2470 - 7337


E-Mail: ir@tlg.de


Internet: www.tlg.de


ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4


WKN: A12B8Z


Indizes: SDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 874129





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



874129 16.09.2019



°






Aktuell
Milliardär Eric Sprott investiert in diese Gold-Aktie - Erstklassige Bohrresultate
Übernahme für 690 Mio. $ - 78 mal mehr als aktueller Börsenwert

Strikepoint Gold Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu TLG Immobilien


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,20 € 23,70 € -0,50 € -2,11% 16.09./14:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A12B8Z4 A12B8Z 28,10 € 21,14 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		23,15 € -2,73%  14:08
Frankfurt 23,65 € -0,21%  08:01
Hamburg 23,60 € -0,84%  08:09
Hannover 23,60 € -0,84%  08:10
München 23,45 € -0,85%  10:49
Berlin 23,40 € -1,47%  10:49
Düsseldorf 23,20 € -2,11%  13:31
Stuttgart 23,15 € -2,11%  14:15
Xetra 23,20 € -2,11%  14:28
  = Realtime
Aktuell
762% Pot Hot Stock investiert 4 Mio. $ in Europäisches Cannabis IPO. 308 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 397 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

Codebase Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
290 TLG Immobilien 13:57
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...