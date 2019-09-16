DGAP-News: MOODY'S AFFFIRMS TLG'S 'BAA2' RATING; OUTLOOK UPGRADED FROM STABLE TO POSITIVE (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "TLG Immobilien":

MOODY'S AFFFIRMS TLG'S 'BAA2' RATING; OUTLOOK UPGRADED FROM STABLE TO POSITIVE

16.09.2019 / 12:40

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Berlin, 16 September 2019 - Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has

affirmed the Baa2 long term issuer rating of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (ISIN:

DE000A12B8Z4), and have revised their outlook from stable to positive.

According to Moody's, the positive outlook indicates the robust risk profile

of TLG, post a potential combination with Aroundtown.

"Outlook was revised to positive from stable, reflecting that a merger would

create an entity with a robust risk profile, supported by a scale of around

EUR25 billion and greater diversification across geographies and real estate

segments. Moreover the potentially combined entity would benefit from

increased financial flexibility underpinning company's growth prospects"

says Ana Luz Silva, Moody's Assistant Vice President and lead analyst for

TLG. On Friday, S&P indicated the same and assigned TLG with BBB rating with

positive outlook also with a view to a potential combination with

Aroundtown.

Gerald Klinck, Chief Financial Officer of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: "We are excited

to see rating agencies welcoming the potential economic and strategic

benefits of a potential combination of our high quality platforms. It

reiterates our belief that a merger with Aroundtown to create a larger

European commercial real estate market leader geared towards office and

hotel properties, operating in strong and attractive markets of Germany and

the Netherlands would be able to create meaningful value for our

shareholders."

CONTACT

Christoph Wilhelm Lisa Geppert

Corporate Communications Investor Relations

Phone: +49 30 2470 6355 Phone: +49 30 2470 6092

E-mail: christoph.wilhelm@tlg.de E-mail: lisa.geppert@tlg.de

ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented

out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The

company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value

through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. As at 30

June 2019, its portfolio contains properties worth EUR 4.6 bn. As at the

same reporting date, the adjusted EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to

EUR 29.77. The portfolio comprises office properties in cities including

Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. It also contains a

regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties, primarily in the

neighbourhood shopping segment, in promising micro-locations as well as

seven hotels in top central locations. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of

their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees

guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

Hausvogteiplatz 12

10117 Berlin

Deutschland

Telefon: 030 - 2470 - 50

Fax: 030 - 2470 - 7337

E-Mail: ir@tlg.de

Internet: www.tlg.de

ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4

WKN: A12B8Z

Indizes: SDAX

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

