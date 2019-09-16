DGAP-News: MOODY'S AFFFIRMS TLG'S 'BAA2' RATING; OUTLOOK UPGRADED FROM STABLE TO POSITIVE (deutsch)
MOODY'S AFFFIRMS TLG'S 'BAA2' RATING; OUTLOOK UPGRADED FROM STABLE TO POSITIVE
MOODY'S AFFFIRMS TLG'S 'BAA2' RATING; OUTLOOK UPGRADED FROM STABLE TO
POSITIVE
Berlin, 16 September 2019 - Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has
affirmed the Baa2 long term issuer rating of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (ISIN:
DE000A12B8Z4), and have revised their outlook from stable to positive.
According to Moody's, the positive outlook indicates the robust risk profile
of TLG, post a potential combination with Aroundtown.
"Outlook was revised to positive from stable, reflecting that a merger would
create an entity with a robust risk profile, supported by a scale of around
EUR25 billion and greater diversification across geographies and real estate
segments. Moreover the potentially combined entity would benefit from
increased financial flexibility underpinning company's growth prospects"
says Ana Luz Silva, Moody's Assistant Vice President and lead analyst for
TLG. On Friday, S&P indicated the same and assigned TLG with BBB rating with
positive outlook also with a view to a potential combination with
Aroundtown.
Gerald Klinck, Chief Financial Officer of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: "We are excited
to see rating agencies welcoming the potential economic and strategic
benefits of a potential combination of our high quality platforms. It
reiterates our belief that a merger with Aroundtown to create a larger
European commercial real estate market leader geared towards office and
hotel properties, operating in strong and attractive markets of Germany and
the Netherlands would be able to create meaningful value for our
shareholders."
CONTACT
Christoph Wilhelm Lisa Geppert
Corporate Communications Investor Relations
Phone: +49 30 2470 6355 Phone: +49 30 2470 6092
E-mail: christoph.wilhelm@tlg.de E-mail: lisa.geppert@tlg.de
ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented
out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The
company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value
through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. As at 30
June 2019, its portfolio contains properties worth EUR 4.6 bn. As at the
same reporting date, the adjusted EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to
EUR 29.77. The portfolio comprises office properties in cities including
Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. It also contains a
regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties, primarily in the
neighbourhood shopping segment, in promising micro-locations as well as
seven hotels in top central locations. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of
their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees
guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.
