DGAP-News: MBB SE: Aumann AG strengthens Supervisory Board and Executive Management (english)

Berlin, 09 February 2017 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, strengthens the supervisory board and executive management of its subsidiary Aumann given its dynamic growth and aims at creating ideal conditions to strengthen Aumann's market leading position as machine manufacturer for e-mobility solutions. Aumann designs, manufactures and sells winding machinery for e-motors, battery module manufacturing solutions as well as fully automated production lines.

Sebastian Roll (38 years) has been appointed as CFO and member of the executive board of Aumann AG today. Mr Roll has a diploma in business administration and was already responsible for the finance department. He is working for Aumann for 17 years and completes the current executive management team consisting of Rolf Beckhoff und Ludger Martinschledde.

Christoph Weigler was elected as member of the supervisory board by Aumann's sole shareholders MBB and Ingo Wojtynia today. He will take over the role as deputy chairman. Mr Weigler is General Manager of UBER Germany and has deep insights into the dynamic change of the market for mobility which also drives the development of Aumann's business. Due to his professional background he has also gained comprehensive experience with car manufactures as Aumann's most important customers for which he worked in Europe, Asia and the US. In the supervisory board he works aside of Gert-Maria Freimuth, who is the chairman and Klaus Seidel.

Christoph Weigler, General Manager of UBER Germany: "The future of mobility is about to start. Besides autonomous driving and ride-sharing, e-mobility will be without any doubt a key driver. Aumann is in an ideal position to drive this change to its own advantage. At UBER we facilitate more than 5 million rides based on our app on any given day. I am more than happy to contribute my experience in the field of new ways of mobility to Aumann as successful hidden champion. "

Dr Christof Nesemeier, MBB CEO: "We are delighted to have Christoph Weigler on board as he is a well-known expert for innovative mobility concepts. His experience and network will contribute additional momentum to Aumann ". Ingo Wojtynia, early investor into e-mobility based on his shareholding in Aumann adds: "It was foreseeable that a revolution in the automotive industry was about to start. However, we have seen an enormous acceleration of this development in the last few months. To sell our unique technology globally, it has proven to be absolutely right to team up with MBB as a bigger partner and to focus Aumann AG jointly on e-mobility. Together, we formed a strong and ambitious team which is looking forward to the watershed moment in the automotive industry out of our German Silicon Valley in Eastern Westfalia where Christoph Weigler's future support will be highly appreciated."

Already in 2016 Aumann had a significant impact on the positive development of MBB given its 93.5% stake in the company. The Aumann Group has grown by 67.0% to revenue of EUR156.0 million compared to EUR93.4 million in 2015. Compared to as-if revenue, assuming that the companies acquired in November 2015 would have been part of the Group for the full year (EUR121.7 million), the organic growth of Aumann amounts to 28.2%. Aumann generated an EBIT adjusted for MBB management fees of EUR19.3 million (prior year as if EUR12.4 million) and an adjusted EBIT-margin of 12.4% (prior year as-if 10.2%). The accelerating E-mobility segment already accounts for 27.2% of revenue of Aumann and shows an EBIT-margin of 17.1%. The strongly increased order intake of EUR190.1 million (prior year EUR141.2 million) lays the foundation for further growth of Aumann in 2017.

A current company presentation of Aumann is published at www.mbb.com.

About MBB SE:

MBB SE is a medium-sized family business that has expanded steadily since it was founded in 1995 through organic growth and the acquisition of companies. Increasing long-term value of the independent subsidiaries and the Group as a whole is the heart of its business model which has been highly profitable from the outset. Substantial growth and sustainable returns will remain MBB SE's goal in future as well.

Further information on MBB SE can be found at www.mbb.com.

