DGAP-News: Leonteq und BlackRock gehen Partnerschaft im Bereich Fondsderivate ein (deutsch)

Leonteq und BlackRock gehen Partnerschaft im Bereich Fondsderivate ein

30.06.2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Zürich, 30. Juni 2020

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) gab heute bekannt, dass sie mit BlackRock eine

strategische Partnerschaft für die Herstellung und den Vertrieb von

Derivaten, welche an das Fondsuniversum von BlackRock gebunden sind,

eingeht.

Leonteq und BlackRock haben eine Kooperation für die Herstellung, den

Vertrieb und die Vermarktung von Derivaten initiiert, welche auf der in

Luxemburg domizilierten Anlagefondspalette von BlackRock und dem nach der

europäischen Fondsrichtline UCITS aufgelegten iShares ETF-Angebot basieren.

BlackRock ist einer der weltweit führenden Vermögensverwalter. Als

strategischer Partner wird Leonteq strukturierte Anlageprodukte mit

BlackRock-Fonds und iShares ETFs als Basiswerte entwickeln und vermarkten.

Darüber hinaus wird Leonteq die Fonds- und iShares-Palette von BlackRock als

Basiswerte auf ihrem digitalen Marktplatz für strukturierte Produkte LynQs

aufnehmen und monatlich Produktideen für den weltweiten Vertrieb generieren.

Die Abteilung für Fondsderivate von Leonteq verfügt über spezielle

Fachkenntnisse für den Handel und die Strukturierung von Investmentfonds und

arbeitet eng mit einer Vielzahl von Fondsverwaltungs-gesellschaften

zusammen, um innovative Lösungen und wettbewerbsfähige Preise anzubieten.

Dank Leonteqs Expertise im Bereich strukturierter Produkte kann sie ihren

Kunden Kapitalschutz, höhere Renditepotential oder mehr Anlageflexibilität

bei Investitionen in Investmentfonds bieten.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq: «Wir sind stolz auf die Partnerschaft mit

BlackRock und freuen uns, dass unsere Fähigkeiten im Bereich Fondsderivate

den weltweit grössten Investmentfondsmanager überzeugt haben. Wir freuen uns

darauf, unserem globalen Kundenstamm neue Anlageideen und Dienstleistungen

zu Fondsderivaten vorzustellen.»

Ed Gordon, Leiter iShares & Wealth BlackRock Schweiz: «Diese neue

Partnerschaft bietet eine grossartige Gelegenheit, unsere führende Fonds-

und ETF Palette einem breiteren Kreis von Anlegern strukturierter Produkte

vorzustellen. Wir freuen uns, unsere Fonds mit Leonteqs

Strukturierungsexpertise zu kombinieren, um Kunden bei der Erreichung ihrer

langfristigen finanziellen Ziele zu unterstützen.»

LEONTEQ

Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche

mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer

eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative

Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die

Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab.

Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als

Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt

Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von

kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das

Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 10 Ländern präsent, welche

über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss

Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com

BLACKROCK

Der Unternehmenszweck von BlackRock besteht darin, immer mehr Menschen zu

finanziellem Wohlergehen zu verhelfen. Unsere Kunden wenden sich an uns als

Treuhänder von Investoren und führender Anbieter von Finanztechnologie, um

die Lösungen zu erhalten, die sie zur Planung ihrer wichtigsten Ziele

benötigen. Zum Stichtag 31. März 2020 verwaltete die Gesellschaft im Auftrag

von Investoren weltweit rund 6,47 Billionen Dollar. Weitere Informationen

finden Sie auf der Internetseite des Unternehmens: www.blackrock.com

