DGAP-News: Leonteq und BlackRock gehen Partnerschaft im Bereich Fondsderivate ein (deutsch)

Zürich, 30. Juni 2020
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) gab heute bekannt, dass sie mit BlackRock eine
strategische Partnerschaft für die Herstellung und den Vertrieb von
Derivaten, welche an das Fondsuniversum von BlackRock gebunden sind,
eingeht.
Leonteq und BlackRock haben eine Kooperation für die Herstellung, den
Vertrieb und die Vermarktung von Derivaten initiiert, welche auf der in
Luxemburg domizilierten Anlagefondspalette von BlackRock und dem nach der
europäischen Fondsrichtline UCITS aufgelegten iShares ETF-Angebot basieren.
BlackRock ist einer der weltweit führenden Vermögensverwalter. Als
strategischer Partner wird Leonteq strukturierte Anlageprodukte mit
BlackRock-Fonds und iShares ETFs als Basiswerte entwickeln und vermarkten.
Darüber hinaus wird Leonteq die Fonds- und iShares-Palette von BlackRock als
Basiswerte auf ihrem digitalen Marktplatz für strukturierte Produkte LynQs
aufnehmen und monatlich Produktideen für den weltweiten Vertrieb generieren.
Die Abteilung für Fondsderivate von Leonteq verfügt über spezielle
Fachkenntnisse für den Handel und die Strukturierung von Investmentfonds und
arbeitet eng mit einer Vielzahl von Fondsverwaltungs-gesellschaften
zusammen, um innovative Lösungen und wettbewerbsfähige Preise anzubieten.
Dank Leonteqs Expertise im Bereich strukturierter Produkte kann sie ihren
Kunden Kapitalschutz, höhere Renditepotential oder mehr Anlageflexibilität
bei Investitionen in Investmentfonds bieten.
Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq: «Wir sind stolz auf die Partnerschaft mit
BlackRock und freuen uns, dass unsere Fähigkeiten im Bereich Fondsderivate
den weltweit grössten Investmentfondsmanager überzeugt haben. Wir freuen uns
darauf, unserem globalen Kundenstamm neue Anlageideen und Dienstleistungen
zu Fondsderivaten vorzustellen.»
Ed Gordon, Leiter iShares & Wealth BlackRock Schweiz: «Diese neue
Partnerschaft bietet eine grossartige Gelegenheit, unsere führende Fonds-
und ETF Palette einem breiteren Kreis von Anlegern strukturierter Produkte
vorzustellen. Wir freuen uns, unsere Fonds mit Leonteqs
Strukturierungsexpertise zu kombinieren, um Kunden bei der Erreichung ihrer
langfristigen finanziellen Ziele zu unterstützen.»
KONTAKT
Media Relations
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com
Investor Relations
+41 58 800 1855
investorrelations@leonteq.com
LEONTEQ
Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche
mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer
eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative
Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die
Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab.
Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als
Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt
Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von
kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das
Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 10 Ländern präsent, welche
über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss
Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com
BLACKROCK
Der Unternehmenszweck von BlackRock besteht darin, immer mehr Menschen zu
finanziellem Wohlergehen zu verhelfen. Unsere Kunden wenden sich an uns als
Treuhänder von Investoren und führender Anbieter von Finanztechnologie, um
die Lösungen zu erhalten, die sie zur Planung ihrer wichtigsten Ziele
benötigen. Zum Stichtag 31. März 2020 verwaltete die Gesellschaft im Auftrag
von Investoren weltweit rund 6,47 Billionen Dollar. Weitere Informationen
finden Sie auf der Internetseite des Unternehmens: www.blackrock.com
DISCLAIMER
This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for
information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press
release and all materials, documents and information used therein or
distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form
part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell
or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for
shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment
activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies
of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to
any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is
restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or
from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by
law.
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a
substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,
development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general
market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in
securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks
and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is
very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental
actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease
(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's
operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19
outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic
instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the
affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the
general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain
uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these
uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither
the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective
bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to
prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any
of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this
press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or
circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
