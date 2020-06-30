Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: Leonteq und BlackRock gehen Partnerschaft im Bereich Fondsderivate ein (deutsch)




30.06.20 07:00
dpa-AFX

Leonteq und BlackRock gehen Partnerschaft im Bereich Fondsderivate ein



EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Vereinbarung


Leonteq und BlackRock gehen Partnerschaft im Bereich Fondsderivate ein



30.06.2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ UND BLACKROCK GEHEN PARTNERSCHAFT IM BEREICH


FONDSDERIVATE EIN


Zürich, 30. Juni 2020



Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) gab heute bekannt, dass sie mit BlackRock eine


strategische Partnerschaft für die Herstellung und den Vertrieb von


Derivaten, welche an das Fondsuniversum von BlackRock gebunden sind,


eingeht.



Leonteq und BlackRock haben eine Kooperation für die Herstellung, den


Vertrieb und die Vermarktung von Derivaten initiiert, welche auf der in


Luxemburg domizilierten Anlagefondspalette von BlackRock und dem nach der


europäischen Fondsrichtline UCITS aufgelegten iShares ETF-Angebot basieren.


BlackRock ist einer der weltweit führenden Vermögensverwalter. Als


strategischer Partner wird Leonteq strukturierte Anlageprodukte mit


BlackRock-Fonds und iShares ETFs als Basiswerte entwickeln und vermarkten.


Darüber hinaus wird Leonteq die Fonds- und iShares-Palette von BlackRock als


Basiswerte auf ihrem digitalen Marktplatz für strukturierte Produkte LynQs


aufnehmen und monatlich Produktideen für den weltweiten Vertrieb generieren.



Die Abteilung für Fondsderivate von Leonteq verfügt über spezielle


Fachkenntnisse für den Handel und die Strukturierung von Investmentfonds und


arbeitet eng mit einer Vielzahl von Fondsverwaltungs-gesellschaften


zusammen, um innovative Lösungen und wettbewerbsfähige Preise anzubieten.


Dank Leonteqs Expertise im Bereich strukturierter Produkte kann sie ihren


Kunden Kapitalschutz, höhere Renditepotential oder mehr Anlageflexibilität


bei Investitionen in Investmentfonds bieten.



Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq: «Wir sind stolz auf die Partnerschaft mit


BlackRock und freuen uns, dass unsere Fähigkeiten im Bereich Fondsderivate


den weltweit grössten Investmentfondsmanager überzeugt haben. Wir freuen uns


darauf, unserem globalen Kundenstamm neue Anlageideen und Dienstleistungen


zu Fondsderivaten vorzustellen.»



Ed Gordon, Leiter iShares & Wealth BlackRock Schweiz: «Diese neue


Partnerschaft bietet eine grossartige Gelegenheit, unsere führende Fonds-


und ETF Palette einem breiteren Kreis von Anlegern strukturierter Produkte


vorzustellen. Wir freuen uns, unsere Fonds mit Leonteqs


Strukturierungsexpertise zu kombinieren, um Kunden bei der Erreichung ihrer


langfristigen finanziellen Ziele zu unterstützen.»



KONTAKT


Media Relations


+41 58 800 1844


media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations


+41 58 800 1855


investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ


Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche


mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer


eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative


Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die


Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab.


Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als


Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt


Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von


kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das


Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 10 Ländern präsent, welche


über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss


Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com



BLACKROCK


Der Unternehmenszweck von BlackRock besteht darin, immer mehr Menschen zu


finanziellem Wohlergehen zu verhelfen. Unsere Kunden wenden sich an uns als


Treuhänder von Investoren und führender Anbieter von Finanztechnologie, um


die Lösungen zu erhalten, die sie zur Planung ihrer wichtigsten Ziele


benötigen. Zum Stichtag 31. März 2020 verwaltete die Gesellschaft im Auftrag


von Investoren weltweit rund 6,47 Billionen Dollar. Weitere Informationen


finden Sie auf der Internetseite des Unternehmens: www.blackrock.com



DISCLAIMER


This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for


information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press


release and all materials, documents and information used therein or


distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form


part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell


or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for


shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment


activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies


of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to


any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is


restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or


from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by


law.



This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"


"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar


expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and


unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a


substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,


development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these


statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general


market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in


securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks


and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is


very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental


actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease


(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's


operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19


outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic


instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the


affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the


general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain


uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these


uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither


the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective


bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to


prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any


of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this


press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or


circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1081073 30.06.2020 CET/CEST



°






