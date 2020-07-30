DGAP-News: Leonteq gibt neue Partnerschaft mit Banque Internationale à Luxembourg bekannt (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

Leonteq gibt neue Partnerschaft mit Banque Internationale à Luxembourg bekannt



^


EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Vereinbarung


Leonteq gibt neue Partnerschaft mit Banque Internationale à Luxembourg


bekannt



30.07.2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ GIBT NEUE PARTNERSCHAFT MIT BANQUE INTERNATIONALE


À LUXEMBOURG BEKANNT



Zürich, 30. Juli 2020



Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) hat mit Banque Internationale à Luxembourg eine


Partnerschaft für die Herstellung und den Vertrieb von strukturierten


Anlageprodukten vereinbart.



Leonteq und Banque Internationale à Luxembourg SA (BIL) sind eine


Zusammenarbeit für die Emission und den Vertrieb von strukturierten


Anlageprodukten eingegangen. Dabei wird sich BIL der Technologieplattform


von Leonteq für White-Label-Emittenten anschliessen und die Expertise von


Leonteq für die Herstellung und den Vertrieb strukturierter Produkte nutzen.


Im Rahmen der Zusammenarbeit wird Leonteq BIL eine breite Palette von


Dienstleistungen entlang der gesamten Wertschöpfungskette anbieten,


einschliesslich Vertrieb, Produktstrukturierung und Emission.



In diesem Zusammenhang wird BIL für den Vertrieb ihrer strukturierten


Anlageprodukte an ihre eigenen Kunden verantwortlich sein, während Leonteq


ein internationales Vertriebsmandat erhalten hat, das BIL Zugang zu einer


breiten Basis qualifizierter Anleger in Europa und Asien verschafft. Die


ersten strukturierten Anlageprodukte von BIL werden voraussichtlich im


zweiten Halbjahr 2020 auf der Plattform von Leonteq verfügbar sein.



Marcel Leyers, CEO der Banque International à Luxembourg: «Die


Zusammenarbeit mit Leonteq ermöglicht es uns, eigene strukturierte Produkte


in automatisierter und sehr effizienter Form anzubieten und damit unser


Leistungsangebot für unsere Kunden substanziell zu verbessern. Zudem wird


uns das grosse Vertriebsnetz von Leonteq dabei helfen, unsere Reichweite zu


erhöhen und unseren Bekanntheitsgrad in Schlüsselmärkten weltweit weiter zu


stärken.»



Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns sehr über die Partnerschaft


mit der Banque Internationale à Luxembourg, einem Hauptakteur des


Finanzplatzes Luxemburg mit internationalem Renommee. Durch die


Zusammenarbeit werden unsere Kunden Zugang zu einer umfassenden Auswahl an


strukturierten Anlageprodukten erhalten, die gemäss den Schweizerischen und


Europäischen Prospektrichtlinien emittiert werden.»



Die 1856 gegründete BIL, die älteste Universalbank im Grossherzogtum, hat in


den wichtigsten Entwicklungsphasen der luxemburgischen Wirtschaft stets eine


aktive Rolle gespielt. Heute ist sie in den Bereichen Corporate, Private und


Retail Banking sowie im Kapitalmarktgeschäft tätig. Mit mehr als 2'000


Mitarbeitenden ist BIL in den Finanzzentren von Luxemburg, der Schweiz,


Dänemark, Dubai und China vertreten. Die verwalteten Vermögen belaufen sich


auf EUR 43.5 Milliarden, und die Bank verfügt über langfristige


Emittenten-Ratings von A- von Standard and Poor's und A2 von Moody's.



KONTAKT


Media Relations


+41 58 800 1844


media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations


+41 58 800 1855


investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ


Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche


mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer


eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative


Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die


Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab.


Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als


Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt


Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von


kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das


Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 10 Ländern präsent, welche


über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss


Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com



DISCLAIMER


This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for


information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press


release and all materials, documents and information used therein or


distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form


part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell


or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for


shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment


activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies


of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to


any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is


restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or


from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by


law.



This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"


"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar


expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and


unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a


substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,


development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these


statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general


market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in


securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks


and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is


very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental


actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease


(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's


operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19


outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic


instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the


affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the


general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain


uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these


uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither


the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective


bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to


prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any


of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this


press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or


circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1105461 30.07.2020 CET/CEST



°






