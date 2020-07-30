DGAP-News: Leonteq gibt neue Partnerschaft mit Banque Internationale à Luxembourg bekannt (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Leonteq":

Leonteq gibt neue Partnerschaft mit Banque Internationale à Luxembourg bekannt

30.07.2020

Zürich, 30. Juli 2020

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) hat mit Banque Internationale à Luxembourg eine

Partnerschaft für die Herstellung und den Vertrieb von strukturierten

Anlageprodukten vereinbart.

Leonteq und Banque Internationale à Luxembourg SA (BIL) sind eine

Zusammenarbeit für die Emission und den Vertrieb von strukturierten

Anlageprodukten eingegangen. Dabei wird sich BIL der Technologieplattform

von Leonteq für White-Label-Emittenten anschliessen und die Expertise von

Leonteq für die Herstellung und den Vertrieb strukturierter Produkte nutzen.

Im Rahmen der Zusammenarbeit wird Leonteq BIL eine breite Palette von

Dienstleistungen entlang der gesamten Wertschöpfungskette anbieten,

einschliesslich Vertrieb, Produktstrukturierung und Emission.

In diesem Zusammenhang wird BIL für den Vertrieb ihrer strukturierten

Anlageprodukte an ihre eigenen Kunden verantwortlich sein, während Leonteq

ein internationales Vertriebsmandat erhalten hat, das BIL Zugang zu einer

breiten Basis qualifizierter Anleger in Europa und Asien verschafft. Die

ersten strukturierten Anlageprodukte von BIL werden voraussichtlich im

zweiten Halbjahr 2020 auf der Plattform von Leonteq verfügbar sein.

Marcel Leyers, CEO der Banque International à Luxembourg: «Die

Zusammenarbeit mit Leonteq ermöglicht es uns, eigene strukturierte Produkte

in automatisierter und sehr effizienter Form anzubieten und damit unser

Leistungsangebot für unsere Kunden substanziell zu verbessern. Zudem wird

uns das grosse Vertriebsnetz von Leonteq dabei helfen, unsere Reichweite zu

erhöhen und unseren Bekanntheitsgrad in Schlüsselmärkten weltweit weiter zu

stärken.»

Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns sehr über die Partnerschaft

mit der Banque Internationale à Luxembourg, einem Hauptakteur des

Finanzplatzes Luxemburg mit internationalem Renommee. Durch die

Zusammenarbeit werden unsere Kunden Zugang zu einer umfassenden Auswahl an

strukturierten Anlageprodukten erhalten, die gemäss den Schweizerischen und

Europäischen Prospektrichtlinien emittiert werden.»

Die 1856 gegründete BIL, die älteste Universalbank im Grossherzogtum, hat in

den wichtigsten Entwicklungsphasen der luxemburgischen Wirtschaft stets eine

aktive Rolle gespielt. Heute ist sie in den Bereichen Corporate, Private und

Retail Banking sowie im Kapitalmarktgeschäft tätig. Mit mehr als 2'000

Mitarbeitenden ist BIL in den Finanzzentren von Luxemburg, der Schweiz,

Dänemark, Dubai und China vertreten. Die verwalteten Vermögen belaufen sich

auf EUR 43.5 Milliarden, und die Bank verfügt über langfristige

Emittenten-Ratings von A- von Standard and Poor's und A2 von Moody's.

LEONTEQ

Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche

mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer

eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative

Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die

Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab.

Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als

Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt

Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von

kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das

Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 10 Ländern präsent, welche

über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss

Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com

