DGAP-News: Leonteq gibt neue Partnerschaft mit Banque Internationale à Luxembourg bekannt (deutsch)

Zürich, 30. Juli 2020
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) hat mit Banque Internationale à Luxembourg eine
Partnerschaft für die Herstellung und den Vertrieb von strukturierten
Anlageprodukten vereinbart.
Leonteq und Banque Internationale à Luxembourg SA (BIL) sind eine
Zusammenarbeit für die Emission und den Vertrieb von strukturierten
Anlageprodukten eingegangen. Dabei wird sich BIL der Technologieplattform
von Leonteq für White-Label-Emittenten anschliessen und die Expertise von
Leonteq für die Herstellung und den Vertrieb strukturierter Produkte nutzen.
Im Rahmen der Zusammenarbeit wird Leonteq BIL eine breite Palette von
Dienstleistungen entlang der gesamten Wertschöpfungskette anbieten,
einschliesslich Vertrieb, Produktstrukturierung und Emission.
In diesem Zusammenhang wird BIL für den Vertrieb ihrer strukturierten
Anlageprodukte an ihre eigenen Kunden verantwortlich sein, während Leonteq
ein internationales Vertriebsmandat erhalten hat, das BIL Zugang zu einer
breiten Basis qualifizierter Anleger in Europa und Asien verschafft. Die
ersten strukturierten Anlageprodukte von BIL werden voraussichtlich im
zweiten Halbjahr 2020 auf der Plattform von Leonteq verfügbar sein.
Marcel Leyers, CEO der Banque International à Luxembourg: «Die
Zusammenarbeit mit Leonteq ermöglicht es uns, eigene strukturierte Produkte
in automatisierter und sehr effizienter Form anzubieten und damit unser
Leistungsangebot für unsere Kunden substanziell zu verbessern. Zudem wird
uns das grosse Vertriebsnetz von Leonteq dabei helfen, unsere Reichweite zu
erhöhen und unseren Bekanntheitsgrad in Schlüsselmärkten weltweit weiter zu
stärken.»
Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns sehr über die Partnerschaft
mit der Banque Internationale à Luxembourg, einem Hauptakteur des
Finanzplatzes Luxemburg mit internationalem Renommee. Durch die
Zusammenarbeit werden unsere Kunden Zugang zu einer umfassenden Auswahl an
strukturierten Anlageprodukten erhalten, die gemäss den Schweizerischen und
Europäischen Prospektrichtlinien emittiert werden.»
Die 1856 gegründete BIL, die älteste Universalbank im Grossherzogtum, hat in
den wichtigsten Entwicklungsphasen der luxemburgischen Wirtschaft stets eine
aktive Rolle gespielt. Heute ist sie in den Bereichen Corporate, Private und
Retail Banking sowie im Kapitalmarktgeschäft tätig. Mit mehr als 2'000
Mitarbeitenden ist BIL in den Finanzzentren von Luxemburg, der Schweiz,
Dänemark, Dubai und China vertreten. Die verwalteten Vermögen belaufen sich
auf EUR 43.5 Milliarden, und die Bank verfügt über langfristige
Emittenten-Ratings von A- von Standard and Poor's und A2 von Moody's.
LEONTEQ
Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche
mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer
eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative
Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die
Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab.
Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als
Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt
Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von
kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das
Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 10 Ländern präsent, welche
über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss
Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com
